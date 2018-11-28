Brian Lara 501 Not Out

Who is your favourite batsman of all time? For me it’s probably Brian Lara. Even though I’m a Worcestershire and England supporter, and Lara played for rival teams, I don’t think there’s any batsman I’ve enjoyed watching more. He was so flamboyant, elegant, powerful, and quite simply unique.

That high back-lift, those dancing feet, those incredible hands, and that amazing flourish will always stay with me. World cricket today has a number of exciting players but they’re not in the same class as Brian Charles Lara. I loved him so much that I wanted to call my daughter Lara. But my wife intervened and we named her after a maid from a fictional Torquay hotel instead.

The reason I bring this up is because Sam Lockyer from independent film company Iconic Productions has been in touch. He’s in the process of making a film about Brian Lara, which focuses on his record breaking 501 not out against Durham but also discusses his 375 against England and his impact on the game in general.

Sam is paying for the film via a crowd-funding campaign on the Indiegogo website. Here’s a link where you can see the trailer / teaser (which includes interviews with Curtly Ambrose and Ian Bell) and most importantly make a contribution. The campaign features some amazing perks for cricket fans including digital downloads of the film pre-release, a special thanks in the credits, limited edition Brian Lara 501 T-shirts, T20 & Ashes match tickets and much more.

If all goes to plan the film will be released next summer, which will mark the 25th anniversary of Lara’s 501. I remember the day well. I was playing cricket at school and everyone was talking about it. Being a Worcestershire fan I sobbed when he went past Graeme Hick’s 405, but as he approached 500 I think everyone was firmly behind him. It’s just insane thinking about that innings now. I can’t remember the last time that England registered 500 as a team let alone one bloke making this amount of runs on his own.

I don’t think any player has dominated world cricket in the same way since Lara was breaking records in the mid-1990s. Steve Smith might have a huge average, and obviously Sachin Tendulkar will always have his diehard supporters, but none of them quite had the allure of Lara. He was brilliant against all types of bowling, off front foot and back, and could turn a match on its head in a session. Of all the batsmen I’ve ever seen I think only Viv Richards was his equal. It’s also worth remembering that Lara often had very little support and played in some relatively poor Windies teams.

Give Sam’s film a look. And if you can spare some cash to help out then I know he’ll be really grateful. Independent cricket films are always worth supporting.

James Morgan