Bairstow Makes His Case, Again

Shall we talk briefly about yesterday’s T20? Go on then.

We absolutely smashed South Africa at the Rose Bowl on a sweltering evening. It was about as one-sided as T20’s come. The Cricket Boks stuttered to 142-3, with AB de Villiers and Behardien “hitting” pedestrian half-centuries that cost their side dear, and England knocked off the runs quick smart.

Never before has the word shellacking been used more appropriately … well, not since England’s regular capitulations in the 1990s anyway.

So what does it all mean? Bugger all basically. England turned it on when it didn’t matter, which just makes our flaccid performance in the Champions Trophy semi even harder to digest, and South Africa simply weren’t at the races.

You’ve got to wonder just how much some of the players cared. Let’s face it, they’ve just finished the CT17, which was the main event, so a scheduling some T20s a few days later is all a bit surreal.

I guess the ECB didn’t have much option after shoehorning a West Indies tour into the fag-end of the summer. When else were they going to play these money-spinning T20s?

Personally I’m just itching to get the proper cricket started now. As far as I’m concerned these T20s are an irrelevance. And by resting key players the management have basically admitted as much.

Having said that, there were a couple of beneficiaries from yesterday’s game. I’m talking about Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood of course. The former batted absolutely brilliantly again – surely JB should be an automatic choice in all three forms? – while Wood bowled quickly and intelligently. He’s our best bowler in white ball cricket by a distance.

It was also interesting to see Mason Crane’s debut. What did you think? I think he looked alright but I doubt Adil Rashid will be losing sleep about his place in the ODI team any time soon.

I found the reaction to Crane’s performance on social media a little over the top. Plenty were saying how well he’d done and how promising he is. Personally I think this stems from sheer desperation. We all want England to unearth the next big thing so we clutch at any young leg-spinner that comes our way. It’s been the same for years.

It’s pretty obvious that Crane is very talented, but let’s all keep our feet on the ground. Personally I saw a nervous young bowler who didn’t quite land it in the right place, didn’t quite bowl at the right pace, and rarely gave the ball enough air (he was either two short or too full). But still, what did I expect from a debutant?

We shall watch Crane’s career with interest. On yesterday’s evidence, however, one can tell why Liam Dawson (who bowled four overs for just 17) is currently the main man at Hampshire.

James Morgan