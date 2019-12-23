I love Christmas. The food, the carols, the lights, plus the general aroma of mulled wine and mince pies never fails to put me in a jovial mood. What a shame that this feeling of goodwill soon dissipates upon reading the latest cricket news. Those in charge of English cricket never fail to raise my blood pressure.

The first festive kick in the nuts came courtesy of ECB performance director Mo Bobat who argues here that the county championship alone no longer produces Test players. Try telling Rory Burns that.

On first inspection you might be encouraged that Ed Smith and Co are innovating in the search for future Test players. However, if you strip away the ‘look how clever we’re being’ window dressing then the underlying message is clear: the championship is crap and unfortunately this isn’t going to change anytime soon.

What desperate times we live in folks. In a sensible world the ECB would be doing everything possible to improve the championship and reduce the gap between domestic and international cricket. But rather than doing this – presumably because The Hundred has to come first at all costs – they’ve essentially given up. Instead they’re doing everything possible to produce Test cricketers without the benefit of a first rate domestic competition.

It’s all so sad. Back in the noughties our domestic red ball competition was one of the best in the world. It was a high standard (in part because of an influx of high quality overseas and Kolpak players) and several players excelled almost immediately when they were plucked from the county ranks to represent England – Andrew Strauss, Jonathan Trott, and Matt Prior, for example, all scored hundreds on debut and went on to have long careers.

Those days are now gone my friends and the ECB has no intention whatsoever of reviving them. Instead it seems that they merely want to manage the championship’s decline so they can focus on their completely unnecessary vanity project.

The World Cup triumph and Ben Stokes’s SPOTY victory – both of which were achieved without Harrison’s Harebrained Have A Hit – have taught those who run English cricket absolutely nothing. They don’t appreciate that Test and ODI cricket are fantastic products (as is the T20 Blast). And they certainly don’t know the meaning of the word ‘cannibalisation’ – which is very strange considering the small fortune they’ve paid inept marketing consultants.

The second revelation is one that quite frankly makes me feel ashamed to be English. Apparently the BCCI, ACB, and ECB are seriously thinking about launching a new 4-way annual ODI competition involving the big three plus one other nation. As if the calendar wasn’t crowded enough already.

There is one and only one motivation behind this terrible, terrible idea – money. The big three want to make even more dosh for their already swollen coffers. And they don’t care what damage they do to world cricket and every other nation in the process.

Let’s make no bones about it. This competition is selfish greed personified. The idea that they’ll throw one other country per year a bone by letting them join the fun is also extremely arrogant.

If this preposterous annual event goes ahead it will devalue the World Cup and it will probably end up devaluing ODI cricket in general too. When are the authorities going to realise that the more you have of something the less special it becomes? More is usually less.

Playing India and Australia every year will soon become mundane for everyone other than brainless fanatics. What’s more, this competition will increase the gap between the haves and have-nots to an even greater extent.

Finally, as if off-field matters weren’t bad enough, reports are emerging from South Africa than England are seriously considering an all pace attack in the first test at SuperSport Park. WTF? Do we never learn?!

Picking an all seam attack is always bad news. It’s brain dead. But to do this in two consecutive Tests, especially after the plan backfired so spectacularly in the second test in New Zealand, shows worrying ignorance.

Apologist for this plan will claim that Jack Leach has missed the warm-ups with illness. But this won’t stop them from picking Broad and Archer, will it?!

What’s more, why fly Dom Bess out to join the squad if they were never going to pick him anyway. And what about Matt Parkinson? If the management don’t think he’s ready for Test cricket then Ed Smith should never have chosen him in the first place.

Whilst we all understand that illness has disrupted England’s preparations for this game, there will be no excuse whatsoever for picking 5 seamers. Yes England love their statistics, and yes spinners rarely win games at SuperSport Park, but spinners are an essential part of balanced XIs whether they’re taking the bulk of the wickets or not.

Indeed, selecting a spinner can actually help the seamers to be more effective because (a) they bring variety and a change of pace so its harder for batsmen to settle, and (b) they can tie down an end and help the seamers bowl shorter and more effective spells.

Let’s just hope that Chris Silverwood sees sense on the morning of the match. England can obsess all they want about the fitness / rustiness of their seamers. But picking an extra one as an insurance plan is the last thing they should do. If they’ve got doubts about the seamers then simply pick a spinner FFS.

And with my blood pressure suitably raised, and my seasonal cheer totally evaporated, I wish you all a very merry Christmas.

But not you Tom, Colin, Mo, and Sourav. I hope the Ghost of Christmas Past haunts your homes and steals your chipolatas.

James Morgan