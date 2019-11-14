Is this tour a new start for England’s test team? It’s beginning to feel that way. We have a new head coach, who has made some encouraging noises thus far, and better still England are likely to take the field at Mount Maunganui with a balanced XI for the first time in a long time.

When Ed Smith took over as national selector he wanted to play what some might call ‘total cricket’. There was an emphasis on trying to revolutionise the game by picking a plethora of all-rounders and trying to get the best eleven ‘cricketers’ on the field. This often ended up with England selecting six bowlers (including four or five right arm medium-fast seamers) but hardly anyone who could score big hundreds.

This plan was never going to work and it didn’t. Test cricket is, and always will be, a game in which specialists thrive. World class all-rounders – by which I mean players who would be worth their place in the side as a batsman or bowler alone – are actually quite rare. Look how long it took us to replace Botham with Flintoff and then Flintoff with Stokes. These guys don’t grow on trees. Therefore Smith’s plan essentially meant packing the side with bits and pieces players: cricketers who weren’t quite good enough in either discipline.

This ‘total cricket’ approach often gave the appearance of ‘balance’ but it was always superficial. Fortunately, however, it looks like Chris Silverwood’s England will take a more balanced, or perhaps I should say traditional, approach to comprising a Test XI.

England are likely to take the field in the first Test with two stodgy openers, a number 3 who’s used to batting in the top order, a number 4 who likes batting at 4, a proper specialist batsman (rather than a second string wicket-keeper masquerading as a proper batsman) at 5, a world-class allrounder at 6, a batsman-keeper at 7, a bowler who can bat at bit at 8, and then three specialist bowlers.

Burns, Sibley, Denly, Root, Pope, Stokes, Buttler, Curran, Archer, Leach, Broad.

I don’t know about you but I rather like the look of this team. It already looks a hundred times better than the side that lost in the West Indies and then drew The Ashes. Yes it’s not perfect – I’d prefer a better keeper than Buttler and a better bowler than Curran in an ideal world – but the intention seems spot on.

This XI basically covers all bases. There are enough batsmen who can bat time, enough batsmen who can attack, and then five bowlers who all offer something different – someone with genuine pace in Archer, a tall accurate seamer in Broad, a left-armer who swings the ball for variety, and then an aggressive golden arm in Stokes who can often manufacture wickets through sheer force of personality.

And then there’s Leach who offers both control and wicket-taking potential when he’s bowling well, plus a bit of part-time off-spin from Root to turn the ball the other way.

Much will depend on the pitch of course – as I pointed out yesterday England have struggled to bowl sides out with the Kookaburra ball on benign surfaces for years – but England should at least have enough skill and wherewithal to keep the opposition contained if wickets are hard to come by. Then we can look forward to the likes of Jimmy Anderson, Mark Wood, and Olly Stone returning to the squad and adding more firepower in the future.

One just hopes that the top order can finally find some consistency. Although most eyes will be on Dom Sibley I sense that Burns will be a key man. I was impressed with Rory in The Ashes, where he managed to score some runs against arguably the best attack in the world, but we’ve had so many false dawns when it comes to openers that nothing should be taken for granted. Burns now needs to consolidate his place both in New Zealand and South Africa. Only then can we start talking about him as an England lynchpin.

It will also be interesting to see how Joe Denly goes. We all know that he’s not going to be a long-term option but it would be nice if he could nail down a place while Zak Crawley develops on the sidelines. England have never really had a succession plan but this one looks readymade.

Oddly enough I’m not too concerned about the middle-order. I think Root will score plenty now that he’s back at 4, Pope is arguably the most fancied young batsman we’ve produced for a while, and Stokes and Buttler are more than good enough to be reliable Test players at 6 and 7 respectively. England might even prefer Stokes to bat above Pope while the youngster acclimatises. If so I wouldn’t have a problem with this.

So how are you feeling about England’s immediate prospects on this tour? I guess we might have a slightly different perspective if England prefer Woakes over Curran and we field four right-arm seamers again. But somehow I doubt that Silverwood, being a bowler by trade, will make this mistake.

James Morgan

