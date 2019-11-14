Is this tour a new start for England’s test team? It’s beginning to feel that way. We have a new head coach, who has made some encouraging noises thus far, and better still England are likely to take the field at Mount Maunganui with a balanced XI for the first time in a long time.
When Ed Smith took over as national selector he wanted to play what some might call ‘total cricket’. There was an emphasis on trying to revolutionise the game by picking a plethora of all-rounders and trying to get the best eleven ‘cricketers’ on the field. This often ended up with England selecting six bowlers (including four or five right arm medium-fast seamers) but hardly anyone who could score big hundreds.
This plan was never going to work and it didn’t. Test cricket is, and always will be, a game in which specialists thrive. World class all-rounders – by which I mean players who would be worth their place in the side as a batsman or bowler alone – are actually quite rare. Look how long it took us to replace Botham with Flintoff and then Flintoff with Stokes. These guys don’t grow on trees. Therefore Smith’s plan essentially meant packing the side with bits and pieces players: cricketers who weren’t quite good enough in either discipline.
This ‘total cricket’ approach often gave the appearance of ‘balance’ but it was always superficial. Fortunately, however, it looks like Chris Silverwood’s England will take a more balanced, or perhaps I should say traditional, approach to comprising a Test XI.
England are likely to take the field in the first Test with two stodgy openers, a number 3 who’s used to batting in the top order, a number 4 who likes batting at 4, a proper specialist batsman (rather than a second string wicket-keeper masquerading as a proper batsman) at 5, a world-class allrounder at 6, a batsman-keeper at 7, a bowler who can bat at bit at 8, and then three specialist bowlers.
Burns, Sibley, Denly, Root, Pope, Stokes, Buttler, Curran, Archer, Leach, Broad.
I don’t know about you but I rather like the look of this team. It already looks a hundred times better than the side that lost in the West Indies and then drew The Ashes. Yes it’s not perfect – I’d prefer a better keeper than Buttler and a better bowler than Curran in an ideal world – but the intention seems spot on.
This XI basically covers all bases. There are enough batsmen who can bat time, enough batsmen who can attack, and then five bowlers who all offer something different – someone with genuine pace in Archer, a tall accurate seamer in Broad, a left-armer who swings the ball for variety, and then an aggressive golden arm in Stokes who can often manufacture wickets through sheer force of personality.
And then there’s Leach who offers both control and wicket-taking potential when he’s bowling well, plus a bit of part-time off-spin from Root to turn the ball the other way.
Much will depend on the pitch of course – as I pointed out yesterday England have struggled to bowl sides out with the Kookaburra ball on benign surfaces for years – but England should at least have enough skill and wherewithal to keep the opposition contained if wickets are hard to come by. Then we can look forward to the likes of Jimmy Anderson, Mark Wood, and Olly Stone returning to the squad and adding more firepower in the future.
One just hopes that the top order can finally find some consistency. Although most eyes will be on Dom Sibley I sense that Burns will be a key man. I was impressed with Rory in The Ashes, where he managed to score some runs against arguably the best attack in the world, but we’ve had so many false dawns when it comes to openers that nothing should be taken for granted. Burns now needs to consolidate his place both in New Zealand and South Africa. Only then can we start talking about him as an England lynchpin.
It will also be interesting to see how Joe Denly goes. We all know that he’s not going to be a long-term option but it would be nice if he could nail down a place while Zak Crawley develops on the sidelines. England have never really had a succession plan but this one looks readymade.
Oddly enough I’m not too concerned about the middle-order. I think Root will score plenty now that he’s back at 4, Pope is arguably the most fancied young batsman we’ve produced for a while, and Stokes and Buttler are more than good enough to be reliable Test players at 6 and 7 respectively. England might even prefer Stokes to bat above Pope while the youngster acclimatises. If so I wouldn’t have a problem with this.
So how are you feeling about England’s immediate prospects on this tour? I guess we might have a slightly different perspective if England prefer Woakes over Curran and we field four right-arm seamers again. But somehow I doubt that Silverwood, being a bowler by trade, will make this mistake.
James Morgan
Subscribe to receive new article notifications via email
I must admit, I wasn’t over the moon with the announcement of CS’s appointment, but he has started soundly. Incidentally, why do the media refer to Root as ‘dropping down’ the order as if it was a demotion. I know ‘Root restored to rightful place’ isn’t as newsworthy, but it is rather more accurate – and I’m delighted to see it !
I also think it’s great that we’re trying to revert to a more standard XI composition.
What I would say in defence of the selectors though, which isn’t something I often do, is that I don’t think having a team over-stuffed with all-rounders and keepers was ever the aim, it just worked out that way.
We’ve tried however many specialist batsmen, even if you just look at the middle-order there’s been Compton, Vince, Ballance, Westley, Malan and Pope (plus Duckett and Roy who opened then dropped down). The problem is that those guys didn’t score enough runs and didn’t (positively) influence games, so were dropped. And had anyone from the long list of openers done well, then we could have brought in another opener to fill #3 to avoid playing a middle-order player a place too high.
Meanwhile, Ali, Buttler, Bairstow, Foakes, Curran and Woakes have played and have done as well as those guys with the bat, usually better actually, as well as offering a second string to their bow – they have been positively influencing games.
So too many of these players made themselves difficult to drop and we ended up with too many of them. So I can see why we ended up in the position we did.
Of course, the response to this is that the selectors/management should have made strong decisions and insisted on a certain structure to the team. And yes, there were a couple of specialist batsmen who maybe should have been tried in the middle order – at various points good arguments could have been made for Hildreth, Northeast, Livingstone, Clarke and maybe some others.
Will be interesting to see what happens next. We still need Denly and Pope to score runs. If they don’t, the temptation to bring Bairstow back will increase – if he does, who keeps? If Woakes or Curran impress, it will be also be tempting to keep them when Anderson returns and revert to an unnecessary 6-man attack.
Looks good to me but I would replace Denly with Crawley – Burns, Sibley, Crawley, Root, Pope, Stokes, Buttler, Curran, Archer, Leach. Broad.
I’m not as sure as you seem to be that Stokes would get in to the side as a bowler if he was a batting bunny
In fact a batting average of 35 probably wouldn’t have him picked as a batsman either if he didn;t bowl – I know he has done when he’s not been fit to bowl but it shouldn’t
As you say a true all rounder should be able to be selected as a batsman or bowler if they couldn’t do the other. A test batsman needs to be averaging 40+ and a bowler under 30. To be honest I’m not sure there have been too many players in world cricket who fit into that category. Jacques Kallis was probably the last one ? I doubt Flintoff would have been picked solely as a batsman either