Australia, Thanks For Coming

I’d like to extend my personal and heartfelt thanks to Australia for making the long trip over to Blighty this June. It’s really important for teams with no realistic chance of winning to come over and make up the numbers. It really wouldn’t be much of a tournament if the good teams had nobody to beat, right?
I know you’re probably a bit fed up with the English weather – I hear the damp plays havoc with Adam Zampa’s beautiful blonde surfer boy locks – but I think you should look at the bright side. It saved you from being humiliated by New Zealand too. And I’m sure Bangladesh would’ve had something up their sleeve. After all, they gave us Poms a tougher match than you guys did.
Overall though I think you’ve probably learned quite a lot on this trip. Watching a proper all-rounder like Ben Stokes at close quarters has probably taught Moises Henriques a thing or too.
And watching Eoin Morgan cream a gorgeous eighty-odd has probably taught your skipper – you know, the bloke with the ugly technique – a little bit about shot selection.
As for Pat Cummins, your boy wonder fast bowler, there’s a traditional English kids story he’d do well to read. It’s called The Tortoise and the Hare. It basically means that pace isn’t everything … especially if you’ve got nothing else in your locker. Give it a read Pat. And then pat yourself on the back for reading your first ever book.
Oh, and sorry for lulling you into a false sense of security early on when we lost a few early wickets. We only picked Jason Roy to give you a chance. God only knows what Jonny Bairstow, who’d walk into your team, might have done to your bowlers given half a chance. I guessed you’ve learned a few things about good old fashioned English charity on this trip too.
Anyway, I hope you enjoy your twenty-four hour trip home. I’d recommend a quick stop over at Hong Kong along the way. After all, they play cricket over there too. I wouldn’t recommend challenging them to a quick game though. The English ex-pats might be a bit much for you.
I guess we’ll see you in The Ashes in a few month’s time. Is that comedian Glenn McGrath still around? I think my sides might split if he predicts a five nil drubbing this time.
Your best friend and keenest admirer,
James Morgan
Unlike you to let the old foe off so lightly… Saving it all up for the Ashes ?
🙂
Is Roy still going to open in the next game ?
And will we really drop Rashid again… ?
Whilst beating Australia is always sweet and I can’t begin to describe the joy at knocking them out of the tournament, I would just like to take this opportunity to remind you of what happened to the last England team who got a bit cocky before an Ashes tour of Australia.
Shhhhhhhhhhh 😉
I have no idea what you’re talking about.
There is truth in this. 😙
Ben Stokes: kiwi
Eoin Morgan: Irish
Ashes in oz: 5-0
Nuff said
Disappointing article James, I have admired your balanced and well thought out articles but is not what I expected from you. Enjoy it whilst you can, what goes around comes around.
Whilst England the team are doing well I can’t say the same for the England the host.
Who on earth decided to play this tournament in June?
With so many games being affected by rain, I don’t think the results and standings are a true representation of the merits of the various countries and the tournament is devalued because of it. If England win, I wonder if they will feel like they have beaten the best along the way, or just got lucky with the weather.
I’m only kidding Steve! It’s a wind up. Think Brisbane Courier Mail.
I’m looking forward to England Bangladesh final!!
1) James is just taking the piss which is perfectly understandable when you consider just how many nights an England supporter cries himself to sleep. (If you add to that being a Footscray supporter, you end up needing waterproof sheets well into your 50’s.)
2) If England win they aren’t going to give a fuck about who they beat or getting lucky with the weather – they’ll be too busy using google maps to work out the fastest way to get Andrew Strauss to Buckingham Palace for his knighthood. Do you reckon he’ll take KP as his “plus one?”
You had a lot of fun writing this article james, but you seem to be letting them off too lightly. Australia were awful, only Starc and Head can hold their head up high for their overall performance.