Australia, Thanks For Coming

I’d like to extend my personal and heartfelt thanks to Australia for making the long trip over to Blighty this June. It’s really important for teams with no realistic chance of winning to come over and make up the numbers. It really wouldn’t be much of a tournament if the good teams had nobody to beat, right?

I know you’re probably a bit fed up with the English weather – I hear the damp plays havoc with Adam Zampa’s beautiful blonde surfer boy locks – but I think you should look at the bright side. It saved you from being humiliated by New Zealand too. And I’m sure Bangladesh would’ve had something up their sleeve. After all, they gave us Poms a tougher match than you guys did.

Overall though I think you’ve probably learned quite a lot on this trip. Watching a proper all-rounder like Ben Stokes at close quarters has probably taught Moises Henriques a thing or too.

And watching Eoin Morgan cream a gorgeous eighty-odd has probably taught your skipper – you know, the bloke with the ugly technique – a little bit about shot selection.

As for Pat Cummins, your boy wonder fast bowler, there’s a traditional English kids story he’d do well to read. It’s called The Tortoise and the Hare. It basically means that pace isn’t everything … especially if you’ve got nothing else in your locker. Give it a read Pat. And then pat yourself on the back for reading your first ever book.

Oh, and sorry for lulling you into a false sense of security early on when we lost a few early wickets. We only picked Jason Roy to give you a chance. God only knows what Jonny Bairstow, who’d walk into your team, might have done to your bowlers given half a chance. I guessed you’ve learned a few things about good old fashioned English charity on this trip too.

Anyway, I hope you enjoy your twenty-four hour trip home. I’d recommend a quick stop over at Hong Kong along the way. After all, they play cricket over there too. I wouldn’t recommend challenging them to a quick game though. The English ex-pats might be a bit much for you.

I guess we’ll see you in The Ashes in a few month’s time. Is that comedian Glenn McGrath still around? I think my sides might split if he predicts a five nil drubbing this time.

Your best friend and keenest admirer,

James Morgan