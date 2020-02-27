Ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to today’s bowling beauty pageant. We have two awesome couples on which to feast your eyes – one couple who are still strutting their stuff amongst the movers and shakers of world cricket, and another couple (a somewhat odd couple) who played a big part in England’s revival in the early 2000s.

So without further ado, let’s run the rule over the contestants …

On the left catwalk, wearing expensive suits, we have Anderson and Broad. They go together like Crockett and Tubbs or Holmes and Watson. Statistically they’re England’s most prolific bowling combo of all time with a joint total of 1,069 Test wickets. They’re the bookies favourites.

On the right catwalk, wearing the pink leotards, we have Darren Gough and Andy Caddick, who go together like, erm, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito or maybe Kermit and Miss Piggy (I’ll leave you to decide which is which). They took 463 Test wickets between them – not a bad haul at all, but today they’re outsiders.

So which combination was best? The answer may seem obvious at first but appearances – or perhaps I should say popular perceptions – can sometimes be deceptive. Despite the disparity in total wickets – 1,069 plays 463 – we should also look at how many games they played …

Jimmy and Stuart have played a whopping 289 Tests thus far, whereas Dazzler and Caddie played just 120. This means – excuse me while I grab my calculator – that today’s underdogs actually took more wickets per Test: 3.86 versus 3.7. And the ECB weren’t even preparing green tops to mask England’s deficiencies twenty years ago (wink, wink).

Now let’s look at their career averages. This is where Jim and Stu come into their own. Jimmy has the best average of all today’s contestants at 26.8. That’s very handy indeed. And old Stu’s no slouch either. He’s taken his Test wickets at 28.5.

As for our other pair, Darren’s taken his wickets at 28.4 (a smidge better than Broady) but Caddie is bringing up the rear with a Test average of 29.9 – not bad I’m sure you’ll agree, but in this elevated company it’s slightly off the pace.

However – and this is quite a big ‘however’ – things aren’t so clear cut when we dig down into the detail. After all, our favourites’ statistical advantage in this category seems to be related to English pitches and Dukes balls.

Test Averages At Home

Anderson – 23.8

Broad – 26.7

Gough – 29.7

Caddick – 30

Unsurprisingly Anderson is king of the castle by a country mile in this table. It’s not even close. But before we anoint Jimmy and his buddy as today’s beauty queens, let’s consider their Test averages away from England’s green and pleasant (at least for bowlers) lands.

Test Averages Away From Home

Gough – 26.9

Caddick – 29.7

Broad – 31.6

Anderson – 33.4

You’ll see it’s quite the role reversal. The king has become the pauper and Goughie, closely followed by his lanky companion, enjoy significant supremacy.

What’s remarkable about these figures is not only how Anderson and Broad turn from world beaters into unremarkable Test bowlers (statistically) once they leave our shores, but also how Gough and Caddick’s performances slightly improve when they leave the lush pastures of Blighty.

In Gough’s case, there’s actually quite a significant improvement away. Jimmy, on the other hand, goes from a transcendent 23.8 at home (which puts him amongst the greats) to a slightly sheepish 33.4 away – almost ten whole runs worse.

So who would you rather take home from today’s pageant and snog / marry / avoid? The answer has probably crystallised in your mind already. If it’s a home Test in England then you’re taking Broaderson every time. But if it’s away from home, say in Sri Lanka or somewhere else dry and hot, you’re edging towards Gougick.

At this juncture, before the swimwear section gets underway, I intend to provide a full breakdown of who averaged what in which countries. However, I must confess this picture is a tad incomplete. Why? Because, believe it or not, Caddick never played a single Test in India and Gough never played a single Test in either India or the West Indies. Weird eh?

Despite this, however, we can still make some interesting comparisons …

Test Averages In Australia

Gough – 27

Caddick – 35

Anderson – 35

Broad – 37

Test Averages in New Zealand

Gough – 19

Caddick – 20

Broad – 28

Anderson – 33

Test Averages in Sri Lanka

Gough – 20

Caddick – 25

Anderson – 46

Broad – 83

Tests in South Africa

Broad – 24

Caddick – 29

Anderson – 35

Gough – 46

Tests In West Indies

Anderson – 25

Caddick – 30

Broad – 31

Gough – NA

Tests In India

Anderson – 33

Broad – 54

Gough – NA

Caddick – NA

* I should quickly mention that I omitted the statistics against Pakistan because they’re not a fair comparison. Caddough actually played in Pakistan itself whereas Anderoad’s games took place in the UAE. Therefore I’m not sure what looking at these stats would prove.

A couple of things strike me about the above ‘figures’ … and I mean their averages not their ‘vital statistics’. Firstly, Gough was pretty much an absolute beauty away from home in all countries apart from South Africa. I expect his skiddy trajectory didn’t really help much in the land of Biltong. Caddick was also remarkably consistent away from home, although he didn’t bowl well in Pakistan (the stat I omitted).

Anderson and Broad, on the other hand, have quite shaky records away from home. Jimmy averages comfortably above the 30 benchmark everywhere other than the West Indies (although he does have a very good record in the UAE).

Meanwhile, Stu Pot very much blows hot and cold. He’s excellent in South Africa, very handy in New Zealand, but garbage in India, utter garbage in Sri Lanka, and not exactly stellar in Australia either.

I found the statistics in Australia particularly interesting because Gough and Caddick (well, Gough mostly) had a very good record down under despite having to bowl at one of the greatest teams in Test history. Gough averaged 27 against the likes of Taylor, Slater, Ponting, Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh on their home turf.

Although the Aussies are never pushovers on their own soil, their batting wasn’t nearly as strong in 2010/11 and even 2013/14 – although they still won comfortably on the latter occasion despite relying on the likes of Shane Watson, Chris Rogers, and George Bailey.

So who are today’s winners? If you like longevity and don’t much care for splitting hairs in a beauty contents – especially as Caddick’s hair went prematurely grey – then you’re probably handing that golden lipstick trophy to Anderson and Broad. And why not? It’s pretty hard to argue with over a thousand Test wickets.

However if, like me, you’re a bit of a contrarian at heart – that’s code for awkward bugger by the way – then you might well be tempted by a bit of Gough and Caddick. After all, even if you’re playing in England you might turn up and find an uncharacteristically dry and flat pitch (especially considering the new drainage systems at places like Lord’s).

The other issue is pace. Jimmy and Broady have all the skills but they don’t really have speed in their locker. A Gough and Caddick partnership actually covers all bases – swing and pace from the Yorkie, and steep bounce and a heavy ball from the Somerset man.

In an ideal world I’d like to pick two from the four and mix things up. There’s absolutely no question, in my humble opinion, that Anderson and Gough are the two best seam bowlers England have produced in the last three decades. I liked me a bit of Flintoff in 2005, of course, but overall I’d take Jimmy and Darren in a heartbeat to lead my fantasy modern England attack.

There’s just one problem though. Neither Jimmy nor Darren are particularly tall. We’d need a taller seamer who hits the pitch hard to back them up. In this instance would you pick Broad or Caddick as your third seamer?

This is a very tricky call indeed. Both were / are superb bowlers on their day. However, because Caddick was more consistent around the world I might just opt for the adopted Kiwi. He can babysit my team’s other ancestral Kiwi, Ben Stokes.

James Morgan