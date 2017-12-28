Alastair Cook We Salute You

I’ve never been Alastair Cook’s biggest fan. I doubt anyone has spent longer discussing his technical frailties against top class bowlers than me. At the end of the day, I just don’t like watching him bat. But I’ve loved and cherished every single second of his whitewash-avoiding double century in this match. My vocabulary doesn’t possess the superlatives to describe it.
In many ways Cook has been a punchbag for English cricket’s dissidents over the years. There was his role in the KP sacking – although I personally don’t think he played much part at all and simply followed orders – and Giles Clarke’s revolting “right kind of family” comments will probably haunt him forever. As a result, I wouldn’t be surprised if some England supporters covertly wanted him to fail in this match. They’ve waited years to put the boot in, and call for him to be dropped, and after an abysmal sequence of scores this year they probably though Cook was finally finished. They might have to rethink that one now!
The truth is that the England cricket team would be lost without Cook. He hasn’t always produced against the best, or stepped up when we’ve really needed him, for a long time. But he’s still the only player we’ve got who’s capable of digging in and really making the opposition pay. He doesn’t let teams off the hook (like Joe Root does so frequently) and I think he’s delightfully old school. Tom Harrison probably sees him as some kind of amusing anachronism.
Yes we can pick holes in Cook’s marathon effort. He was dropped twice by Steve Smith, should have picked up the fact that Dawid Malan and James Vince both got inside edges when they were dismissed lbw, and we can’t ignore that fact that conditions in this match were tailored made for Alastair – there was precious little seam movement, no spin, Australia were missing their fastest bowler and, of course, the Ashes had already gone.
However, no other England batsman took advantage of the situation, did they? All the other batsmen either weren’t good enough on the day or got themselves out to lazy shots. I’m looking at you Joe Root and Moeen Ali in particular. The truth is that Cook (with the possible exception of Malan) is the only batsman in the team capable of playing this kind of marathon signature innings. The others are all ‘modern batsman’ or products of England’s white ball revolution. They can all muscle the ball over the boundary in multiple ways, but they neglect the muscle that matters most: the one between their ears.
The fact is that Cook has almost singlehandedly saved England from a humiliating whitewash against a flawed Australian team than possesses three superb fast bowlers (when fit), the world’s best batsman, and precious little else. Did you see Jackson Bird bowl? There can’t be any strength in depth in Australian cricket if this is the best reserve seamer they’ve got.
Yes there’s still a long way to go in this game. England might still screw things up. But if England manage to win or draw this game I will be forever grateful to Alastair. He’s saved us from total humiliation, restored some pride, and shown his colleagues exactly how to construct a proper, disciplined test innings. Well played, sir. And don’t go retiring just yet.
James Morgan
Ok James agree but pity he did not do it before isn’t it? Ashes lost so really his double century is meaningless. Except to him of course. And now the ECB will say he is wonderful, the Cult of Alastair will be back and all is well with the team and Nothing Needs to be Done.
Elaine, thank you for saving me the trouble of making these points.
I blame Cricket Australia.
I mean, the fact that Australia only made 327 on that pitch shows CA isn’t producing enough top-notch Test batsmen who can average 45-plus at Test level. I blame CA for not growing them in tubes. And also because they do T20. Also, why doesn’t CA have a production line of Mitchell Starc clones so they can simply pick one of them should Starc get injured? I also blame CA for that. They’ve failed in the above areas and that is the primary, indisputable reason Australia will likely lose this match.
Of course, some people might say Australia were simply outplayed generally, with some careless batting of their own and some decisive performances from England’s senior players. But I say that’s too simple. The more expert and incisive explanation for this result is “because CA”. Anyone who suggests otherwise is a troll or doesn’t know anything about Australian cricket.
It’s getting a little old now, Tom. And yeah, maybe the ACB should be developing more proper test batsmen. Can’t rely on Smith all the time.
Good thing three other Aussies have scored centuries as well then, innit?
Also James – when you say “Australia have precious little else” besides Smith and the three quicks, presumably you’re filing Warner and Lyon under that utterly dismissive umbrella.
Warner, who has reached 6000 Tests runs quicker than Cook, Hussey, Jayawardene, Kallis and De Villiers, while averaging 48. He’s got 21 centuries from 70 Tests. The likes of Gooch, Barrington, Gower, Vaughan and Hutton all played more Tests for fewer centuries than that. As did Greenidge and Haynes, for that matter.
And Lyon, who’s the leading wicket-taker in the world this year. In 2017, he’s basically been statistically on par with Swann’s best year (2010).
But yeah, precious little else.
Even at 3-0 down, you’re unwilling to give due credit to the Australians.
You should know that I’ve long admired Lyon. And Warner is a terrific cricketer too. I was generalising. Unlike you to get so wound up! But I stand by my remarks that Bancroft, Khawaja, Handscomb, M Marsh and Bird are all very unremarkable and average cricketers. That’s basically half the side. There’s no doubt that Australian cricket has problems too – which is why both these teams in the Ashes are halfway down the world rankings (not just England).
In days gone by you’d send brilliant batsmen to country cricket who seemed miles away from the test team. Guys like Stuart Law and Michael DiVenuto were high class players who would have walked into any other test team in the world. But Australia didn’t need them because you already had 6 amazing players in the team. These days it’s a different story. The guys arriving in country cricket for experience are generally subpar and impress few.
Generally speaking, I believe Australia have won the Ashes because they’ve got Smith plus a world class pace attack. Lyon also plays a very important role but the main thing is the pace bowling that blows away the tail. England haven’t been able to cope because we’re just not very good, and the strength of our first class game is lacking depth too.
Wound up? I’m merely noting your offhand dismissal (“precious little else”) of Lyon and Warner, who could uncontroversially be considered world-class players.
Not sure what this is about. Australia have won the series and as always, despite what they say, took their foot of the gas. I can think of at least 3 other occasions in the past where we suddenly woke up once the Ashes were lost. I doubt if they would have played that way if it was2/1.
Anyway agree a great innings from Cook, despite being dropped twice. A good innings is a good innings whatever the match situation. As Elaine says above, the downside is that now the powers that be will say everything is great in the camp and nothing needs to be done.
Agreed about the authorities. Personally though, I think Australia would have been desperate to secure another whitewash.
We do enjoy a whitewash.
Is there a way to replace Cook that would immediately improve the team?
No. England have only one serious contender to come in as opener, Haseeb Hameed. All the others who are regularly touted are good bats, but have all the flaws of T20 players and are likely to be quickly found out by test bowling. A more interesting proposition might be to bring in Hameed and let Cook bat at 3 in place of Vince, as a means of extending his career. I have no doubt some will complain that it would be negative to have two slow players in the top 3 – but that is only a concern which has arisen since the advent of T20, and test batting should not be confused with baseball. At 3 Cook would be less exposed to the odd waft at the moving ball, something more frequent in the last 2-3 years.
All those things you say we “could” point to, are the things I pointed to yesterday, when he was only on a hundred odd.
As Elaine says, it’s a pity he couldn’t do it before the series was lost – but then all those “points” didn’t exist for him then.
To be fair to Cook I think most batsmen struggle against top class fast bowlers. The fact is that England don’t have any (though they have top class fast medium bowlers). Watch YouTube video of the West Indies fast bowlers of the 1980’s. All you say is true but barring a disastrous batting collapse (Not entirely out of the question) England can’t lose this test. And that is largely due to Cook. And Stuart Broad who has finally turned up, with bat and ball.
Indeed! I think the fact that Broad made a fifty shows just how slow this pitch is. Hopefully scoreboard pressure will do for Australia’s batsmen in the second innings.
Watching Broad I was torn. Great kudos to him for getting the runs. But his technique to short balls confirmed that his nerves remain shot when faced by them, even on a slow wicket.
Tom’s shtick might be repetitive but there’s some truth buried underneath. A bit of balance from both ‘sides’ wouldn’t go amiss around here to be honest.
Super knock from Chef clearly and great to have something positive to cheer after a tough month, but the pudding pitch sans Starc is right in his wheelhouse; let’s see him start producing again when conditions and opposition are a little trickier before making any grand statements about the future or his “legendary” status.
C’mon England, let’s get this one over the line and get some momentum going!
My friend, the truth isn’t even buried.
Many people here blame the ECB for every setback, even those beyond their control – like senior players not performing. I’m merely following suit now that Australia are on the back foot. Why would that be objectionable?
Is it because it feels like a backhanded way to diminish the performances of the team that won?
Forget England’s improved performance at the MCG. This result is all about the missteps of Cricket Australia. Take that sentiment and triple it, add a pinch of class snobbery, and you have the response to Australia being 3-0 up. At least in these parts.
Cricket Australia made 3 changes to this side before the series started. They were absolutely castigated in the press, but the decision was absolutely the correct one. Conversely England are always safety first at great cost, think CA may be a bit more astute than England.
Well, it was only the selection of Shaun Marsh that was truly controversial – and I agree that has paid off. But to many, that also could have been cast as a “safety first” selection ie. selectors have no clue so they go back to a 34-year-old who’d been tried many times with yoyo results. But I grant you that it looks like an astute call in hindsight.
Picking Paine to keep wicket was definitely a surprise – and yes, he’s been pretty good. But that spot was wide open and nobody had pressed their case with FC runs. So yes, surprising. It came out of left-field. But it’s not like they overlooked someone with an obvious claim.
And thirdly, they replaced Renshaw with Bancroft at the top of the order. Has that worked out? Hard to say. But they weren’t really castigated for that one. Renshaw is 21 and showed great promise but hadn’t exactly made himself unexpendable. And his domestic form had been poor, while Bancroft had made a shitload of runs. So they went with the guy in form. Of the three changes, that was probably the most straightforward – and, admittedly, it’s probably been the least successful.
And then they dropped Handscomb for Mitch Marsh after two Tests, which made a few people uneasy given Mitch Marsh hadn’t really done much to demand a recall. But he made 180 in Perth so in the short-term you’d have to say they got that right too.
As for England, would you consider the selections of Stoneman, Vince and Malan for this tour to have been “safety first”? I see three guys with FC averages of 30-something, which suggests a little bit of a gamble. Malan has delivered, so that’s a tick. And I reckon Stoneman and Vince have both shown enough to warrant perseverance, although maybe Vince shouldn’t bat at #3.
Stoneman, Vince and Malan were in due to lack of alternatives. All the alternatives are white ball bats (except Hameed). Personally I would have not taken Vince (but taken Hameed) and would have thought about playing Foakes at 6 or 7 (with the gloves) for Vince with Root up to 3 (assuming Hameed was not there)…..but there are no easy answers.
You know, Warner and Smith were both considered “white ball batsmen” at one stage.
True, but all our attempts to select bats based on white ball performance and technique have failed. The batsman who is equally good at both is a rarity.
Well played Alastair Cook. I have been critical of him too when he gets in those runs of low scores and the commentators talk of his poor footwork and balance. Even with the Ashes lost, a big double hundred at the MCG is still a fine achievement and shows his great powers of concentration. Commentators were admiring the many straight drives he played. But I’d trade this big double in
for two centuries and a 50 odd in the first three games. The fact is, without Starc, and on a slow pitch, it has been easier. It’s a fine innings, but too little too late. Well done too Broad, he did well to weather the storm of bouncers, take a few risks and put on 100 runs with Cook.
Australia would love the 5-0 whitewash, but it’s inevitable that they have relaxed a bit with the Urn already secured. The match could peter out into a draw now, should England somehow contrive to lose it from here, then they are even worse than I thought they were.
At Perth, the rain came back just an hour after Cummins took Woakes’ wicket to seal the Ashes win. Were none of the England batsmen thinking, let’s just dig in here and the rain might save us. It was such a tame surrender, the third time of late that England have lost a match even when making 400 first innings. Opportunities slipped away at Brisbane and Adelaide too, Root made some odd decisions at times. At times there has just been no fight, no common sense. So Australia have deservedly won
because of…
1. Pace attack, all three quick bowlers fit and firing at the same time.
2. Steve Smith, ably assisted at times by S Marsh, M Marsh, Warner, Paine and Cummins
3. England’s lack of pace.
4. Lyon bowling very well, unlike Moeen
5. Poor series contributions from Cook (until now), Root, Moeen, Broad and Woakes.
TMS was doing a feature about the 1977 Centenary Test Match. Mention was made of Bob Willis shaking Rod Marsh’s hand
after Marsh had got his 100, Marsh calling Randall back to the crease because he didn’t think he had taken a catch cleanly.
Good sportsmanship. Often sadly lacking today, I’m afraid. I cannot stand all the UFC-style trash talking, the sledging, the abuse
hurled at Broad just for not walking (something many Aussie batsmen have done over the years, as well as English ones), the remarks directed at Bairstow which were perhaps alluding to his father’s tragic death, the nastiness of the media etc. How I prefer the way Brendan McCullum liked to play the game when he was captain of NZ. I wish all Test matches were played in that spirit.
To be fair to Australians, probably the best example of playing in the spirit of the game in recent years was Adam Gilchrist.
This. Been saying it for years.
(If you want to rehash really old gripes of mine, Root should never have gone down the order but stuck at out as an opener. Water and bridges comes to mind…)
Sorry. That was a reply to AndyB and his suggestion that Cook move to 3.