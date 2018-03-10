A Stroll In The Park

Just a few words on today’s deciding ODI. What a great performance! It looks like our bowlers exploited the early movement (and we all know they’re a completely different animal when it moves around a bit), and the batsmen were completely untroubled chasing NZ’s small total.

Although I wasn’t able to watch the game today – for once personal circumstances made it impossible I’m afraid – this win gives me great pleasure. It was an entertaining series overall, with some really good cricket, and it’s heartening to see England perform so well under pressure. I think it’s definitely another step in the right direction.

We might have learned a bit more, however, had England batted first. I’m not saying it was a ‘win the toss, win the game pitch’ (far from it), but I would’ve liked to have seen how our batsmen assessed conditions and adapted accordingly. We’ve often come unstuck in this regard. It was also obviously beneficial that Ross Taylor was unavailable due to injury.

Overall though, you can’t grumble at a resounding seven wicket win with over 100 balls to spare. Jonny Bairstow played out of his skin by all reports. He’s developing into a really fine ODI player. It seems crazy that he couldn’t get a game not long ago. I guess we’re spoiled for choice in white ball cricket.

The tour now moves onto the more serious cricket in twelve days time. I really enjoy watching England play test cricket in New Zealand so I’m really looking forward to it. In the meantime, what have you learned from England’s ODI series? And which players do you think have enhanced their reputation?

James Morgan