Let’s start with the positives. Erm. Ollie Stone looked good I suppose. And now for the negatives …
What in the name of Zeus’s pubic hair was that? I’m gobsmacked. To get bowled out for 85 in a single session is bad enough. But to get bowled out by Ireland? At home? After winning the toss? It’s completely inept and a total humiliation.
In any other era this would lead to captains being sacked, coaches being replaced, and petitions being drawn up. But in this era of the England test team, where lamentable collapses come two a penny, we’ve almost become desensitised to such calamities. People just seem to shrug their shoulders or laugh.
However, I’m not going to let them get away with it. So I repeat. We were bowled out of 85 in a single session – just 23.5 overs in fact – by Ireland. The lowest ranked test team on the planet. And we contrived to achieve this unique feat of sporting ineptitude at home after winning the toss.
I’m afraid today’s performance was absolutely pathetic and completely unacceptable for a professional cricket team. Everyone connected to the team should be thoroughly ashamed. It was possibly the worst batting performance by an England test team ever. And the statistics back this up.
There’s no doubt that Ireland were magnificent. So kudos to them. They must be over the moon and rightly so. But this wasn’t exactly Allan Donald or Wasim Akram bowling at us today.
Tim Murtagh is a very good professional bowler – as we mentioned yesterday he averages 23 this season at Lord’s – but he’s going to be 38 years old in a few days time. I suspected he might do some damage but 5-13 off 9 overs? That surpassed my worst nightmare.
And then there’s Boyd Rankin, who some people argue is the worst seam bowler to play for England in the modern era. I personally think that’s harsh, as he clearly wasn’t fit when he played down under back in 2014. However, he’s 35 years of age now and clearly not the force he once was.
And finally there’s Mark Adair. He bowled like a hero but he’s no Red Adair. He was released by Warwickshire a couple of years ago and doesn’t even have a professional contract with Ireland yet. Thank heavens Stuart Thompson had a bad day otherwise England might not have reached 50.
Although we must congratulate the Irish on an outstanding achievement – and whatever the outcome of this game they’ll be able to hold their heads high after this – we simply can’t avoid just how appalling and embarrassing England were today.
Those who have been paying attention have cringed at the way the ECB have criminally neglected first class cricket in their pursuit of World Cup glory. They could have had a good ODI team and a good test team – much like other recent winners of the World Cup – but England went all in to secure an international 50-over trophy and neglected everything else.
We can argue about whether last Sunday makes this all worthwhile – I say ‘no’ while others will say ‘yes’ – but this pitiful red ball batting line up is the price we’re sadly paying.
England’s top 3 is a joke. And those who think that Jason Roy will solve all our problems might have to think again after he was effectively dismissed twice in the space of just 11 balls for just 5 runs this morning. He looked as poor as he did in the final against New Zealand when the ball moved around.
With Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler missing, and Moeen clearly suffering a nosebleed batting at No.6, I argued yesterday that this was possibly the worst England test batting line-up of all time. And today they lived down to the hype with a performance to match.
It’s so utterly depressing. Take a couple of batsmen out of the ODI side and we still look great on paper. One could draft in Alex Hales or Dawid Malan and the side wouldn’t break step.
But our test team has no depth whatsoever – not even in the starting XI. Other than Root and Bairstow this side lacks any quality whatsoever. And I’m not sure that Jonny is even a banker anymore.
The shot Bairstow played today sums up everything wrong with English cricket. A very good player has inadvertently sacrificed his test form in order to win a World Cup winner’s medal.
Jonny wasn’t in the ODI side a year or so ago but desperately wanted in, modified his technique to help him hit the ball through the off-side, and in doing so made his defensive technique as porous as a cherokee hair tampon.
Today’s unsightly ‘drive’, which bowled him neck and crop, was the result. And they say good players don’t get clean bowled …
England’s other batsmen made very similar technical and mental mistakes – exactly what you’d expect from a team of white ball hitters in fact. They groped at balls they didn’t need to play; their feet looked stuck in molasses; they went hard at the ball when soft hands were required. And needless to say their shot selection was utterly abysmal.
Things had better improve quickly or the Ashes will be over by the end of the third test. And at this rate that might only entail eight or nine days’ cricket.
Right, I’m off to lie down in a darkened room and down a bottle of whiskey. Desperate times call for thoroughly sensible measures.
James Morgan
A couple (or three) unrelated points:
I wonder what might have happened on that pitch if Anderson had been playing and Ireland had been put in (or even if Anderson wasn’t playing……).
It is surely madness to have a schedule that entails bowling 98 overs in a day. We rarely get to 90!
I note that you are drowning your sorrows in the Irish version, James!
Bairstow! Whats the point of him as a keeper?
He huffed and puffed all day, and when the one lad who looked like he actually gives a shit hurled the ball admittedly wide, but hard at the stumps, it went for a single and Bairstow, King Dick, glared and shook his head. What a pity young Sam didn’t glare back at him and ask “and how many runs exactly did you get today?”
Foakes HAS to be back for the Ashes. Bairstow is probably going to open, mainly because he’s an opener. Joe Root, Jos and Stokes, then Broady, Sam and Stone. After that – who knows?
It was a shambles, and if ever someone looked like they were only playing because Anderson wasn’t, then it was Woakes.
One Day kings perhaps, but Test team needs a rethink.
On recent Test form, Foakes should be in as a batsman! The fact that he’s technically one of the best keepers around is just a bonus….
Bairstow, Roy (I don’t rate Burns; Roy should at least have another go), Root, Buttler, Stokes, Foakes, Curran, Archer, Broad/Woakes, Leach/Ali (the latter isn’t justifying batting higher than 10 at the moment), Anderson
All scuppered of course by Root’s refusal to bat at 3.
Unfortunately it has to be said that although this was unexpected it comes as no shock. Following this England test squad, as with others before it, is about highs and lows, with more recent lows than highs. This kind of Mr Ed bits and pieces selection only emphasises the gulf between the red and white ball games.
It makes you feel nostalgic for the ‘good old days’ when you won the toss, batted and were 250-5 at the end of the first day with no real alarms. I seem to remember this was quite a common scenario in the 1960’s when I first got into test cricket. There was something comforting about knowing the likes of Boycott, Edrich, Barrington, Cowdrey and Graveney would not be rolled over by anyone, even on uncovered wickets. Since then there has never been an era when we weren’t prone to collapses. Is it a coincidence that the rise of white ball cricket has coincided with this period?
After today surely we must consider Foakes for the human Jack in a Box, Bairstow. He just doesn’t have the temperament for test cricket. Once nerves get the better of him it’s downhill all the way. Foakes is not only on a different planet as keeper, but has proved I think, a more effective test batsman.
Sorry but Jonny Bairstow is one of the most overrated test match batsmen for England I can ever remember. The amount of times he is bowled trying to smash it back down the ground is just not acceptable for all the plaudits he receives. His test record will only ever be mid 30s because of this, he will never be in the top bracket of batsmen in the world and wouldn’t have got anywhere near Strauss’s best side
As for the team itself, if you just exclusively read Alastair Cook’s comments on the game, you’d think England had Ireland right where they wanted them. I don’t even care anymore when England are completely wiped out within a single session because the players don’t seem to care, but this test side for many years now has been so far short of what should be expected of a test side and there is no sign of it improving. Nobody coming in seems to go on, and expectations are so low now, a gritty score of 80 is hyped up like they just hit 180 across 2 days
to put this into a bit of context –
Bairstow 60 tests, 6 centuries, avg 36. “Wonderful players is Jonny, very attacking” pundits all agree he is a permanent fixture
Ian Bell 122 tests, 22 centuries, avg 42 “Bottler, out of his depth, will never be good enough” pundits often highlight him as a weakness in England’s batting
For quite a long time now I’ve been disagreeing with those who say that we can follow the ECB route of white ball preoccupation yet still maintain a Test side. We can’t. We have nowhere within our system to produce Test cricketers – especially batsmen- and that showed today. It showed in the selection. We lack an international 1, 2, 3 & 5. We have done for a long time and there’s no sign of it changing. There’s no mechanism by which it can. By concentrating almost solely on white ball – to the point of appointing a coach whose indifference to red ball cricket is palpable – they have sacrificed Test cricket. Shame on them.