Dear Valued Customers,

As the frosts harden and sales of Costcutter cocoa start to peak, one’s thoughts inevitably turn to Christmas – that special time when harmony and goodwill to all men (and women, never forget the world cup winning women) flows like craft gin at a St John’s Wood wine bar.

Love really is all around. It’s tangible. And therefore it’s time for all our stakeholders – including you, our most treasured source of income – to put our differences aside and unite around our philanthropic mission for 2020: saving English cricket.

One of the great causes of social tension is that insidious and nefarious concept called ‘misunderstanding’. People simply don’t get each other sometimes. And we at the ECB, which includes Tiny Tom, Lord Brocket, and Ash The Bashed, believe we’ve been on the receiving end of some weapons grade misinterpretations over the last year or so. If only you knew how sad this makes us all feel.

Consequently I’d like to utilise this festive communique to fire away the fallacies and clear away the confusion that has dragged the ECB’s once stellar reputation through the metaphorical mud. In particular, we’d like to address two specific points of contention: the absence of Test cricket on terrestrial television, plus Tiny Tom’s terrific new tournament The Hundred.

Firstly, I want to reassure you all to man (and to a woman, never forget the women) that much as we absolutely adore and cherish Test cricket, much like a doting doe cherishes her fawn, the sad truth is that free-to-air television simply doesn’t want it.

I know this is tough news to take. Indeed, when we were forced to sign those hugely lucrative deals with Sky after millions had tuned in to watch the 2005 Ashes on free-to-air television we were literally crying as we did it. But, alas, cruel necessities are an inescapable part of life.

The news that the heinous House Of Lords, that out-of-touch pit of scoundrels earning hugely inflated and undeserved sums, has recommended returning The Ashes to the tawdry list of television ‘crown-jewels’ is therefore extremely worrying. Indeed, it’s no exaggeration to say that this represents an existential threat to English cricket.

Can you imagine what would happen if millions of young people were suddenly able to watch the highest form of the game FOR FREE?! All hell would break loose. Cricket would almost certainly die a very sudden and tragic death from over-exposure.

Thank God that myself and Tiny Tom are here to prevent such anarchy from occurring. Did you know, for example, that screening just one Test per year would “bankrupt the game“? Believe me, this information is from a very reliable source – I think it was me – so there’s no need to challenge it.

We did some research back in 2010 which proved that cricket would lose £137 million over 4 years if The Ashes returned to the list of crown jewels. As you know, we only received a paltry £1.1 billion from our TV deal that starts next year, so removing £0.137 billion from the coffers – so we only receive a figure just short of £1 billion – would be absolutely crippling.

The consequences of this loss would be catastrophic. We might not, for example, even be able to pay the next ECB chairman £150,000 per year for a 2-3 days per week job. What self-respecting tycoon would want the job in those circumstances?

Therefore, my friends, it’s absolutely key, mandatory even, that you never ask yourself the fundamental question – “if nobody else wants Test cricket then why have Sky been prepared to pay so bloody much for it over the years”? Instead we simply ask that you trust us … and keep paying those inflated ticket prices and satellite subscriptions, of course.

And so we move on to the real burning issue of the day – the issue that burns redder than Santa’s cheeks and (Jacques) Rudolph’s nose. I’m talking, of course, about The Hundred.

Now I appreciate you may have heard vicious rumours that this brave, simple, and totally necessary non-vanity project is actually a foolish, complex, and totally unnecessary vanity project. However, let me reassure you that the latter is just pure speculation.

As those closest to cricket, the ECB are speculating that the game will die unless we spend millions on setting up and marketing a new competition that’s going to make a big loss in its first few years. And that’s the speculation that counts.

I can also assure you personally that alienating you, our most valued customers, is by far the best way to grow the game. Just ask your World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, who said last year that the Hundred was a great idea because “it’s upsetting people that already come to a game and that’s the point of the product”.

As you know well, the ECB always back our players 100% – so much so, in fact, that we’re quite happy to take their advice on all off-field matters. It would therefore be thoroughly irresponsible for us to ignore the totally impartial advice of the captain of London Spirit, a man who has no dog in this fight whatsoever.

What is more – and I cannot stress this enough – The Hundred was only founded after exhaustive research. As a great believer in evidence-based speculative actions, I’m proud to reveal that we’d be delighted with attendances of approximately 65% come July next year.

The prospect of witnessing a scantily clad Sophia Gardens and a half-empty Headingley will make our huge investment in time and treasure all worthwhile. This fabled new audience sounds absolutely huge and I can’t wait to see those several thousand empty seats.

However, even if the grounds are completely empty, and not a single soul turns up (except those expecting a rap concert), Tiny Tom’s tournament will still be a success. After all, we’ve already banked £1.1 billion from the TV deal!

Never forget, my friends, that this enormous windfall was purely because of The Hundred. How do I know this? Because nobody watches existing forms of cricket. Not even the 8 million who watched the World Cup final. Or the millions who watched Ben Stokes’s heroics at Leeds.

So now I’ve explained where we, the esteemed ECB, are coming from, I think it’s only fair that you shut the fuck up and know your place. In the spirit of Christmas, naturally.

Yours Insincerely,

Colin Graves