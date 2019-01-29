The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will open up the 2019 season on the 29th of March in the M.A Chidambaram Check Stadium, Tamil Nadu. Here they will face the Sun Risers Hyderabad, the team they beat by 8 wickets in the 2018 final. This is sure to be a great way to start the 2019 IPL season.

Will these two teams meet again in the final? This seasons final will take place on 12th May 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai where it is sure to be packed out now matter which team end up battling it out.

Top 5

Before a ball is bowled or a bat is swung, the Hyderabad Sunrisers are the current favorite at 9/2, with the current and defending champions Chennai Super Kings are in at 5/1. The Mumbai Indians who are led by Rohit Sharma look to win the IPL for the 3rd time in 6 years are 5/1 to do so. If you think the Kolkata Knight Riders will be the team lifting the IPL trophy come May, then you can currently get on 11/2. Royal Challengers Bangalore are also in at 11/2 and will be aiming for a real push this season with an aim to claim the IPL trophy.

Hyderabad Sunrisers 9/2

Chennai Super Kings 5/1

Mumbai Indians 5/1

Kolkata Knight Riders 11/2

Royal Challengers Bangalore 11/2

Click here for betopin.com’s IPL 2019 preview.

Major Signings

Jaydeu Unadkat was one of the biggest priced players to be bought at the auction for a massive £940,000. He will be joining the Rajasthan Royal with the aim of being their main bowler that will get them the wickets at curtal moments.

Varun Chakravarthy was another to go for £940,000. He will be plying his trade for the King XI Punjab where the all rounder will be sure to show that he is worth every penny. The Kings Xi Punjab also spent big on another all rounder in the English international Sam Curran for £800,000.

After been signed by Kings XI Punja, the shocked Varun Chakravarthy went onto say “I’m very happy, to be playing in Ashan’s team is a blessing.”

“I thought the price was a bit too much, I didn’t expect it.”

“I was thinking they’ll take me for my base price.”

Colin Ingram was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals for £715,000. The South African native is looking forward to teaming up with the Delhi Capitals and he confirmed that view with a video he posted up on his Twitter account!

“The hype and buzz around cricket in India its fantastic and it’s going to be great to be part of it.”

“As for the Deli Capitals its look like a bunch of exciting players and I am looking forward to joining up with them and putting our best foot forward next season”

Another to note that was a big price earner at the auction is the West Indies all rounder Carlos Brathwaite. He was snapped up by King Raiders for £560,000.

Some notable players that went unsold are, English batsman Alex Hayles, Australian bowler James Patterson and Sri Lankan all-rounder Anglo Matthews.

Past 5 Winners

Mumbai Indians have been the only team to win the IPL more than once in the last 5 years when they captured it in 2015 and 2017. Back in 2014 was the last time the Kolkata Knight Raiders managed to and Sunrisers Hyderabad winning the 2016 version and then we have the current holders Chennai Super Kings.

2014 Kolkata Knight Riders

2015 Mumbai Indians

2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad

2017 Mumbai Indians

2018 Chennai Super Kings

Verdict

This seasons IPL season looks as completive as ever, but I would be willing to put up Hyderabad Sunrisers as my pick. They were beaten in the 2018 final by 8 wickets when the Chennai Super Kings came out on top.

With most of last season’s squad back this season you will be sure that Kane Williamson and all of the Hyderabad Sunrisers players will be out for revenge and go one better than last season and lift the coveted IPL trophy.

Sponsored Article