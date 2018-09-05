The Spin, Issue 3

The first Lancashire fanzine for more than 25 years has proved to be a great success. Last week we published the third and final edition of the season and hope to reach more than 2,000 readers. Sales at Lancashire’s crunch game with Worcs at Southport were amazing.

It’s been a hard road with a lot of mileage put in on a shoestring budget but the response has spurred us on when it would have been easy to get disheartened.

The second issue required a second print run of 300 to meet demand.

This third issue is the most readable yet and features and an exclusive interview with commentator David Lloyd who fully backs the ECB’s 100 ball competition (I wonder why!).

We delayed going to Press to see if Lancashire would reach T20 Finals Day. Even this simple matter became shambolic at Old Trafford.

I was chatting to the chief executive Daniel Gidney at a group game a few weeks ago and they still weren’t sure of what to do about a possible home Q-F tie as Liam Gallagher was playing a concert that week. They had only had since last November to plan this!

In the event panic-stations set in and 30 grand was splashed out in case ground preparation work was needed. As Lancs lost the last game it wasn’t. Sums things up at hq these days.

On to T20 Finals Day and possible relegation. It promises to be a roller-coaster ride till the end.

Anyone interested in buying the latest issue (£2) give me a shout.

Barry Turner,

Editor,

NotTheSpin@aol.com