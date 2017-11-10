England’s Four-Year Cycle, Botched

The last time England toured Australia we were slight favourites. We’d just beaten them 3-0 at home, albeit not as convincingly as the score suggests, and we had a settled team with fond memories of their last Ashes tour.
The spine of the team looked good: Cook, Trott, Pietersen, Bell, a young Root, Prior, Swann, Broad and Anderson. A few of them were carrying some physical or mental baggage but overall life looked rosy and most fans were relatively optimistic.
And then we lost 0-5.
When disasters like this strike, the ECB have a responsibility to turn things around before the next Ashes tour. The Ashes are, after all, the most important event in the English cricketing calendar.
So how come, after a full four-year cycle, England are returning to Australia with a weaker side than the one they fielded at the SCG in 2014?
The ECB’s first job was to assess why things went so wrong last time. They failed. Rather than having a proper debate they decided to scapegoat the team’s most destructive batsman. Then they replaced a head coach who was slightly past his sell by date with one who had gone completely mouldy several years beforehand.
Only an complete imbecile would have thought that sacking Pietersen in a bungled manner, and then bringing back the much maligned Peter Moores, was a recipe for success … yet that’s exactly what Paul Downton did.
Meanwhile, James Whitaker was proving to be a complete liability as a replacement for the amiable Geoff Miller. Yet what did the ECB do? Nothing. Nada. Sweet FA.
Instead they compounded the mistake by hiring Gus Fraser, a man who was already a full time employee of Middlesex, and then compounding that mistake by appointing Mick Newell, a full time employee of Nottinghamshire. Perhaps someone should have explained what the term ‘conflict of interest’ means?
As a trio, Whitaker, Fraser and Newell, are about as inspiring as a holiday in Bognor. And they’ve performed so badly that Andrew Strauss considered sacking them last summer. What a shame that he decided not to. Heaven only knows why.
England’s selectors have had almost four years to find an opening partner for Cook and decent replacements for Trott, Pietersen, Prior and Swann. That’s five tasks in total. And they’ve completely botched four of them.
The only success story has been Jonny Bairstow, who is just as good if not better than Prior (in my opinionated opinion). Some might argue that Moeen is effectively Swann’s replacement but I disagree. He’s not a specialist spinner, and he’s not nearly as good … especially away from home.
When England field Stoneman, Vince, and Malan at Brisbane (injuries permitted), it’s basically an admission that our selectors have screwed the pooch repeatedly since 2013/14.
Stoneman will be playing just his third test – having been behind Robson, Lyth and Jennings in the past – whilst Malan will be playing just his sixth match after making his debut as something of an afterthought half-way last summer.
Meanwhile, James Vince has been recalled simply because the selectors have run out of original bad ideas. Therefore they’ve decided to recycle old ones. Maybe they think it’s good for the planet or something?
If one wanted to leap to the selectors’ defence – please don’t all queue up at once – one might argue that the cupboard is bare so it’s not their fault. Well in that case it’s the ECB’s fault. After all, they were the ones that scapegoated Pietersen rather than having a proper review and making changes that might have improved the team in the longterm.
Now before I sign off in a state of beleaguered bewilderment, it’s worth remembering that England haven’t actually lost the Ashes yet. The score is currently 0-0 and there’s everything to play for … in theory at least.
However, if England do somehow miraculously retain the Ashes – and Stoneman, Malan, and Vince miraculously turn into the new Chris Broad, David Gower and Michael Vaughan – it won’t be down to good planning. It will be down to pure luck. After all, these players aren’t the selectors guys; they’re not the players the selectors have clamoured for (and invested in) over a prolonged period of time.
The bottom line is that England’s new players are just metaphorical dung … the latest dung our groping selectors have hurled at the wall in the hope that some of it might stick. Their selections are based purely on hope rather than good judgement. It’s because they’ve basically tried everyone else at this point.
And so, with this in mind, I ask you all a question: do England actually deserve to win the Ashes? The ECB sure don’t.
James Morgan
Half way through this I was beginning to think that Maxie must have come out of the wood work and written the blog. Then I came to the bit about Vince possibly being imagined as good for the planet! Peals of laughter followed. Nobody does it like you James. Excellent points, so amusingly constructed. Nothing to argue with here, other than Malan being cast as an after thought. Cross face! 🙂
I’m hoping that Stoneman will establish his place at the top – currently (and for the last year or two?) Cook has been more of a worry. We’ll just have to cross our fingers for Vince and Malan (and Ballance?? – I would still prefer to see Buttler as part of the set-up).
Perhaps Moeen’s injury will force Crane’s debut – I’d like to see what he can do.
The BBC Sport website has the horrifying story of the last tour (entitled “Pomnishambles”,as I recall).
I am guessing people will be queuing up to get stuck in so will play devils advocate.
England have changed the balance of the side so its harder to compare play to player, for me the actual picks don’t irritate me that much there have been successes Bairstow, Woakes, Moeen while not Swann is a big contributor. They gave plenty of batsmen a chance and none of them where able to establish themselves and they were unlucky to lose Taylor who they had invested in heavily in the Lions and was just starting to find his feet. If we want to pull them up for bad planning it is that England still don’t have a spinner to help them compete in India, no express pace.
I do think its harder for batsmen making their debut now, there isn’t really anywhere to hide with 26 cameras on them and people are very quick to right off quirks at terminal flaws. If the winter doesn’t go well for the fringe players maybe it will be time to look younger so those players have time to go a way
Fair point about Taylor.
A (sporting) tragedy, and no one’s fault.
For the rest, I can’t really argue with the judgment that selection has been pretty dismal.
You must be reading my mind. For now, I agree word for word. Will try to add something useful later.
To compound the problems Cook has been struggling for months and isn’t showing much form yet. I think Stoneman will do OK, but I don’t see reverting back to Balance and Vince will help anyone. They are not up to it, both mentally and technique wise. Problem is, who else is there? Yes quite, they’ve all been tried before and failed. And if Cook fails ,God help us.
Add to this lack of pace in the bowling and injury woes and it looks pretty woeful. Maybe Crane is the secret weapon. We’ll need someone. If the selectors and the spivs, sorry ECB, had half a brain between them Plunkett would be included who has pace and bounce. Mmmmmm…
Wonder if Flower has still has anything to do with the state of English cricket. I would say , yes.
Julie hits the nail on the head!
(see comment below).
Good luck getting anyone to admit that the ecb, who in turn tell counties (through money) where to prioritise player production.. then from counties it bleeds into amateur stuff.. which again, starts to mean you’ll only produce one type of player.
Sadly, no one seems to get this and the great belief that hitting fests have raised standards is what they feast on.. after all, who doesn’t want to watch the same white ball game played millions of times ..
I think we might all be in for a nice surprise! I think that Vince, Stoneman and Crane might each deliver some success and so long as we get no further injuries, and Stokes become a hero, then we’ll do pretty well. Your editorial is very entertaining James, keep it up.
To be fair to the England selectors, the team fielded at Sydney last time wasn’t too flash – it had Ballance, Rankin and Borthwick (remember him – topped his side’s test bowling averages) in it after all. And it wasn’t even the personnel so much as the way they played. Take out Broad’s and Stokes’ late runs in each innings (and Carberry’s runs in the second innings) and the innings totals were more like 50 than 100 – and the 2 completed innings took up one day’s worth of play (give or take 3 deliveries). Your lot can’t help but be better this time – given those factors, the selectors must have some sort of argument that things at least haven’t gone backwards on their watch.
Ok clever clogs, let’s hear your alternatives. It may just be that there are no obvious ones. Talent is usually a cyclical thing and there are plenty of fallow periods where no youngsters seem to be pushing themselves forward. I fail to see how the selectors, however ineffectual they may be, are responsible in any way for this. What we need to be concentrating on is the county coaching scene, so we can have a halfway house for the best of the rest to play in, more effective than the current desultory England Lions set up.
I have long thought that if we could somehow have say an under 25 side playing separately in the county championship, selected, managed and coached by established international players, that would be a start. Of course this would mean compensating counties deprived of players, but would also allow other youngsters a quicker route into the 1st class game rather than languishing untried in the 2nd X1.
Nice article James.
One thing that bothers me is why Hales hasn’t been considered in the No.5 berth. Clearly he’s sidelined with the whole Stokes shenanigans but, even before this, none of the selectors appeared to have thought about him in the lower order. He’s not a “dasher” opener (we have learned that) but I think he could be a superb No.5
There is one major reason why we are weaker than four years ago, we just don’t have the players.
Sadly I can’t argue with most of this and I’m expecting us to get tonked, but let’s be positive beforehand and save the post mortems for afterwards.
Be optimistic and look forward to the Chris Woakes match saving hundred at the gabba
Strauss should sack himself, evey decision he’s made from the KP saga onwards has been wrong.
When the ECB don’t care about 1st class county cricket, is it any surprise the test team is such a mess?
Still at least we’ve got the joke of franchise T20 to look forward to.
Enjoyed the article but was looking out for the word ‘Flower’ until I reached this comment, because you cannot understand England unless you appreciate the continuing and deep influence of Flower.
It is reinforced by the geography that centres around Loughborough and Leicestershire. Whitaker is the perfect foil and frontman for Flower, the relied on eyes of Bayliss, the mentor of Root (and before him of Cook) the ‘solid guy’ of Strauss and the model manager of Clarke. The structure is built around him to make him the pivot between selection and direction.
Progress in cricket at every level is about development opportunities. You cannot succeed without them. One can have a belief in a player but the potential can only be realized by selection. Selection also exposes the judgement on that potential. But if you are not on the team sheet/ touring party or whatever progress cannot take place.
For a very long time now, under both Flower’s direct and indirect influence, many development opportunities
have been squandered on the wrong people. Flower is not a picker of cricketers, he is a picker of ‘culture fit’. This player has the right stuff. This player does not. He operates through his own view of ‘leadership’ and ‘leadership potential’, which often blinds him to the nature and extent of cricketing talent.
The EC has placed him in the pivotal position as effectively director of talent and leadership. It is the area of cricket and of life in which he is both obsessed and misguided about his own ability.
Flower has the final say on selection. The greatest influence of England ‘culture’ which is monotheistic. There is but one god and one priesthood, one type of novitiate, one type of taker of responsibility. There is but one type of fully flowered cricketer.
The effects of this approach were best displayed in the last tour of Australia.
Great comment.
I was looking for the same Flower – who was Director of Cricket at the time of the omni-shambles in Australia. He dodged everything last time and pinned the blame on his bete-noir. He then built his new empire in Loughborough and the Lions thus determining how cricket would unfold under his direction.
He has many failings, not least his picking of personal favourites who have impressed him and who he “fosters” and talks up. He carries on doing that despite their lack of success at international level. It gives him a powerful role of influence, one who can bestow and remove favour, a bit like a medieval monarch or king-maker. His links with Essex and players like Gooch and Hussain only cements his influence. Hussain in particular just repeats the latest theory from Flower to support the players of his choice. Hence the “remarkable character” of Ballance which ensured his selection. The “Australia-suitability” of Vince who apparently is a horses for courses choice. They owe their Ashes selection to Flower’s promotion. But if they fail his judgement will not be questioned. He vanishes to take up another favourite another day. This is his modus operandi. Perhaps compulsion. He is obsessed with power and control which became very obvious during the last Ashes down under. Hence his intolerance with KP. He became consumed with trying to make him toe the line.
Bell hasn’t been recognised as a victim. Bell was the hero of the 2013 Ashes, something you rarely see mentioned. Bell took the road of supporting KP and when questioned by the media said he believed that the England side was stronger with KP in it. This and his earlier support made him a target for Flower and Strauss – the latter had hardened his opinion about Pietersen as he later demonstrated. Perhaps Bell should have shook off the venom of Strauss and Flower – Strauss was nasty about Bell on TV as well as diatribes about KP – but Test cricket isn’t the place to fight lone battles. It is enough to fight the enemy. I think Cook was a reluctant participant in the whittling away of Bell’s confidence as Cook was in the sacking of KP. But Cook was too much under the control of Flower and Essex godfathers. No one asked Cook the question – “is the team stronger” etc.
But it has all come to pass – the team is obviously weaker. Bell played a crucial role in the Edgbaston Test in the 2015 Ashes. His replacement is Vince. This is another consequence of that fatal clash between Flower and KP. Another is the ongoing mess stemming from wrong decisions taken for the wrong reasons.
Correct Maxie
I didn’t predict a 0-5 for that series, but I knew we were in trouble when we couldn’t find a Tremlett replacement and I was very worried about Swann’s niggling injuries. (Little did I know that Swann would be effectively playing completely unfit.)
Really, we’re just making the same old mistake again. Yes, the batting isn’t in great shape, but as always what kills us Down Under is no plan and no hope to take 20 wickets on those surfaces in those conditions. We didn’t face up to it 4 years ago, so we’ve done bugger all to develop our bowling to cope with those surfaces/conditions. And so it goes…
Not keen on having the inquest before the series has even started! Clearly England will be hampered by unproven batsmen, lack of outright pace, injuries, and the absence of Stokes. However Australia have holes in their batting capabilities and overall are not the world beaters they once were. I think it could be a tightly contested series and am looking forward to it!
Agree whole heartedly. Australia are not world beaters. Stark is the main threat, but I’m sure the England team realise this are trying their best to counter it. Sick of the negativity, which has little to do with the poor players, who need all the support they can get. Don’t heap selectorial issues on the team. All we can do is play with what we’ve been given. Everyone out there will be motivated to try their best and no one will be underestimating the task ahead.
I feel the inconsistency problem we have is not helped by consistent criticism, win or lose. The hysterical overreaction to Stokes’s absence is typical. We are not a one man team. Stokes is a match winning batsman, but his bowling, though useful, is not at a Flintoff level yet. On flat hard tracks with the ball coming onto the bat he could be expensive.
I don’t think the significance of Stokes’ absence has been overstated. He brings balance to the XI. Without him, picking Ali as one of only four bowlers becomes riskier. Or if they pick Ali at 6 or 7, with four other bowlers alongside, then the question is whether the batting is too weak.
I’m all for sticking the boot into England but any critique of the past four years should at least acknowledge that they managed to pick a side that won back the Ashes. Australia’s wheels fell off in much the same way England’s did in the series before that but still, for all the invective hurled at the selectors after the whitewash Down Under, their side did manage to win back the Ashes. That counts for something surely?
I will give the current regime credit for one other thing; they (finally) gave Woakes a proper run in tests. Given that he has been the best English qualified all rounder for nearly 10 years and should have been in the test team from 2010, better late than never. And no, I have not forgotten Stokes. Woakes is a much better bowler and nearly as good with the bat. However, it is a shame that Stokes is out of the side as having both of them playing provides so many more selection options.
Sorry but I think Stokes is a far better all rounder than Woakes. He makes things happen, a rare gift. Losing him is losing two key players. Like Botham before him he’d be in the side for batting or bowling. Flintoff wouldn’t have been in just as a batsman. Woakes is good but he’s not Stokes. If we had Stokes and Plunkett I’d be a lot happier!
The way the injuries are stacking up I’d expect to see both Curran and Crane at Brisbane.
Which does lead to an obvious question. Since Curran bowls slower than Woakes in his young days (and without the same level of control or movement) what has he done to deserve preference when Woakes could not get a sniff until in his mid 20s? And please do not tell me it is a matter of the competition. Onions and Bresnan were decent players but not world beaters, and certainly no better than some of today’s options. I watch Surrey a few times a year (living in Guildford) and like Curran – but he is much better at white ball.
I really struggle with the ‘Stokes makes things happen’ line. You make things happen by being the best player. Ask any county bat who they would prefer to face with a new (or newish) ball – Stokes or Woakes – and they will opt for Stokes every day.