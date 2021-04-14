The Full Toss

10 further amendments to cricketing terminology, courtesy of the ECB

By Abhijato Sensarma
In Fun
8 hours ago
4 Min read
3 comments

The ECB has recently drawn ire for suggesting changes to essential cricketing terminology in The Hundred. As a (satirical) spokesperson for the organisation, TFT’s Abhijato Sensarma was drafted in to defend their decision-making.

Let me begin by saying … I don’t get it. “Wickets” isn’t that hard to pronounce. Sure, it’s no “over”, but neither is it the tongue-twister our misguided focus groups are making it out to be. But then, most of the criticism about this matter has been coming from cricket fans. As a matter of fact, ALL of the criticism has been coming from cricket fans.

So, let me respectfully ask – who asked you guys anyway? We’re in this to attract the mothers and kids. And with neither a woman nor a kid on our decision-making panels, we’ve decided that being condescending to their intelligence is the best way to reach out to them. They’re too dumb to understand what the hell we’re talking about if we say, “The opposition have scored 130 runs for the loss of four wickets”. If we replace it with “The opposition have scored 130 runs for four outs,” doesn’t that simplify things so much more?

Cricket’s a simple game, lads. And ladies – and the small laddies. And the small ladies as well. That came out all wrong. What I mean to say is that we’re here, looking out for all the non-cricket fans. This is the best we could do in terms of diversifying our horizons.

Introducing affirmative action or special budgetary commitments to the women’s game is too much to ask from the patriarchs of our sport, so we’ve roped the women in for a Hundred of their own – that should be enough to get them on an equal footing with their counterparts.

At the same time, we hope our negligence of the white male demographic during this tournament doesn’t make them shift their loyalties to football instead … wait, you’re saying it already has?

Well, I’m here for a specific reason. Not to beat around the bush, but to deliver some additional points to our latest amendment of the game’s terminology. Yes, that’s right, we aren’t done tinkering with the irrelevant words in the cricket dictionary. For one thing, this isn’t even cricket anymore.

Following is an unabridged list of the terms we’ve decided to change after the initial, umm, success with regards to our announcement –

  1. Cricket will now be referred to as ‘swingy-baty-hitty-outy’ for the younger members of our new audience.
  2. The Hundred will also be referred to as Da 100 henceforth. ‘Da’ is something the youth says. And ‘100’ is more concise than spelling out ‘hundred”.
  3. Leg byes will now be called ‘leg farewells’, and the umpire will wave at the audience instead of tapping his raised leg like a semi-paralysed acrobat.
  4. Byes will be called ‘farewells’ and the umpire will wave his previous gesture for this extra from left to right, then from right to left, and then again … you get the idea, right?
  5. Boundaries will now be known as ‘Wowzas’. The graphics will be more fun that way. And again, it’ll fall right into the intellectual breadbasket of all those infants we’re targeting.
  6. The Indian Premier League will be mentioned in hushed tones within the confines of our commentary box, with dramatic bells tolling in the background. It will be known only as ‘The League That Should Not Be Named’.
  7. All the batsmen will now be known as ‘batters’ to bring gender-neutrality to the game. Wait … that’s actually a great directive!
  8. Batting averages will now be considered in our graphics only if they’ve been acquired while playing in The League That Shall Not Be Named.
  9. Same with the bowling averages, in case anyone was wondering. I know all of you must be super invested in our gimmickry.
  10. Wait a second. I’ve also been informed that our team logos will now officially be known as ‘amateur crap’. But then, everyone’s been call them that since the beginning.

And no, before you ask, we didn’t get Virat Kohli for this. Wait … where are you going? I didn’t mean to upset you, I’m sure the London mayor can arrange something if he gets re-elected. NO, DON’T REPORT THAT AS A POLITICAL ENDORS—

Tell you what, I think we need to put in more work before taking this out to the public. Luckily for us, this initial transcript’s never going to make its way onto the Internet …

Abhijato Sensarma

FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedIn

3 comments

    • Totally agree there David. Satirising the ECB is indeed a toughie at the mo. It’s almost impossible to predict their next gimmick, as apart from the pursuit of the cash cow, there’s no logic attached. It’s the best of marketing ideology of if its new it must be better.

      Reply Report comment

  • No coincidence in my view that “outs” is the terminology in baseball. Breaking into the US market is what those running the game dream of.

    Another word the ECB are re-defiining:
    Fans – milch cows; cardboard cut-outs; malcontents; obsessives; the wrong kind of demographic; icky germ carriers.

    Reply Report comment

Read more

What’s the name, again?

By Srinivas S
In Fun
2 weeks ago
4 Min read
6 comments

Today Srinivas returns with this look at some cricket’s of most unusual and memorable names. Billy Birmingham really didn’t have to look far for inspiration! Feel free to add your personal favourites in the comments … When I was a schoolboy in the 1990s, the following question was often asked in sports quizzes: which cricketer has the longest name? The answer to the question, of course, was Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Usantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas, abbreviated rather...

Read on6 comments

Root: Bairstow Scored Two Centuries In My Heart

By Dan Flanagan
In Fun, IND v ENG 2021
1 month ago
3 Min read
12 comments

By Our Nepotism Columnist, Steve Jobsfortheboys AHMEDEBAD, INDIA – England captain Joe Root assured reporters that he retained full faith in his best mate Jonny Bairstow ahead of the Fourth Test against India, as “he may have made two ducks in t’book, but he racked up back-to-back tons in my heart.” Bairstow, who is apparently a cricketer as well as Root’s bestest buddy since they came through the youth system together at Yorkshire, endured a torrid time in the day-night test. Having been...

Read on12 comments

Abu Dhabi Scientists Discover Formula To Distil Cricket To Purist Form

By Dan Flanagan
In Fun
2 months ago
4 Min read
5 comments

By Our Chemistry Correspondent, Alexander-Stephen Fleming. SHEIKH ZAYED CRICKET STADIUM, ABU DHABI – After four years of trial and error, courageous scientists from the United Arab Emirates finally cracked one of science’s great mysteries yesterday, as they successfully refined the sport of cricket to a single delivery per innings. “We have split the bat-om!” enthused a delighted Professor Howard Zat, dressed in a traditional garish yellow green-striped lab coat. “This discovery changes...

Read on5 comments

Night Owls: The perils of watching sport in the wee hours

By Oscar Ratcliffe
In Fun
2 months ago
6 Min read
4 comments

Some Sunday fun from new writer Oscar Ratcliffe. I’m sure we all know exactly what he means … At that time of night, it was a killer – the sort of session you dread when gorging cricket in the wee hours. Roped in at 10pm on the promise of hard drinking and a riotous first session, your fellow passenger has nearly jumped ship. Cheteshwar Pujara blocks a rising delivery from Stuart Broad. No run. Not that he need say so. By now it’s pretty obvious. He hasn’t taken one for the last 40...

Read on4 comments
The Full Toss

Receive FREE daily or weekly article alerts

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

copywriter copywriting