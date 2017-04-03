The Monday Masala

Afternoon all. I trust you had a pleasant weekend. Mine was spent cutting the lawn and making several trips to the tip. So yeah, not the best couple of days but at least the sun was shining.

Anyway, let’s get down to business. The first item on the agenda is Jimmy Anderson, who made some thought-provoking comments in this article on cricinfo. He seems a big miffed that he wasn’t considered as a candidate to replace Alastair Cook as test captain. In fact, the article suggests that nobody at the ECB even talked to him about the possibility.

I find this a bit odd. Although I’ve never considered Jimmy to be a natural leader – and Jimmy himself says he’s unsure whether he would’ve accepted the job – I would’ve thought that Andrew Strauss’s world famous ‘process’ might have included speaking to England’s record wicket taker.

Even if Anderson wasn’t in the running, surely the ECB should have picked his brains? Jimmy has a lot of experience and he’s the undisputed leader of the attack. Perhaps the process wasn’t as thorough as we were led to believe?

Another interesting point that Jimmy raised is whether fast bowlers make good captains …

“Most of the fast bowling captains I’ve known have been pretty successful and I don’t know why it is that more fast bowlers aren’t given the opportunity to do it. I’m all for bowlers being captains.”

Personally I have mixed feelings about bowlers being captains. I don’t think one can make generalisations, as it very much depends on the person, but I’ve always liked the idea of captains standing at slip so they’re close to the action and can talk to the keeper. From slip a captain can assess the pitch see exactly how the ball is behaving.

Although Jimmy is a great fielder and a handy slipper (especially when the spinners are on), the vast majority of fast bowlers aren’t particularly adept close to the wicket. I concede this is a somewhat old fashioned view, and that pacemen are more athletic than they used to be, but I still think batsmen are generally better fielders and make better captains too.

There’s also obviously a concern that fast bowlers are too wrapped up in their own performance, and have to give too much physically, to make objective and clear headed tactical decisions. Indeed, the thought of Stuart Broad being in charge of DRS referrals was one of the reasons why it would’ve been a risk to make him test captain.

Having said all that, I quite like the idea of spin bowlers being captains. Perhaps I just can’t shake the image of Ray Illingworth stroking his chin as he concocts some tactical masterstroke. At least spinners don’t have to make the same physical sacrifices that pacemen do.

The next issue on the agenda is the start of county cricket season. Who do you think will win the championship this year? Personally I can’t see past Yorkshire. They have so much strength in depth and should benefit from having Gary Ballance available all summer. It will be interesting to see how he responds to the captaincy.

Middlesex will obviously be strong again too. They have a number of prolific county performers like Nick Gubbins and Toby Roland Jones. Will Eoin Morgan actually get a game on the rare occasions he’s available?

Down in division two I sincerely hope that Durham have a productive year. There is still a lot of ill feeling towards the ECB up at the Riverside and I’d like nothing more than to see them turn things around quickly.

Durham’s quest won’t be easy without the likes of Scott Borthwick though, although Chris Rushworth and the fit again Mark Wood should rip through most division two batting line-ups. Can Durham win promotion despite their 48 point deduction? It’s a tall order, and they’ll need some excellent weather, but stranger things have happened.

Finally I should mention that the IPL starts this month. Are you excited? Are you absolutely wetting yourself in frenzied anticipation? Well personally I couldn’t give a monkeys. It should be slightly more interesting with the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes likely to feature (if selected) but it’s difficult to get excited about a tournament that’s so unashamedly commercial.

I have followed the IPL from time to time, and it’s occasionally enjoyable, but with England set to introduce their own artificial city-based T20 tournament in a couple of year’s time, it’s impossible not to feel extremely concerned about the future of international cricket – especially test cricket.

Having three of these big T20 tournaments per year means there will effectively be a huge T20 tournament on (that’s assuming the English one doesn’t fall on its arse) for approximately 16 weeks by 2019. That’s almost a third of the calendar year! Is this really a good thing for cricket?

The authorities must try to remember that’s it’s almost impossible for people to feel deliriously enthusiastic all the bloody time. Having these three peaks of T20 excitement every year will make it really difficult for cricket fans around the world, not to mention the players, to get enthused about other forms of the game.

If the IPL, Big Bash, and Harrison’s Harebrained Have A Hit are really the future of cricket, then count me out. Soon there won’t be room for anything else.

James Morgan