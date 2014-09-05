The fifth ODI

And so to Headingley, for the final ODI of the series, and Alastair Cook’s last international appearance of the season.

Will England adapt their tactics and approach? Can they find solace in a consolation victory? Or will India complete the whitewash?

We welcome all your comments as the match progresses. However, James and I (separately) are both away from internet access for most of the day, so apologies in advance for not be able to respond in much depth. And of course, other websites are available.

In other news, Matt Prior is seemingly still regarded as an England player. This is from today’s ECB press release:

“England and Sussex wicketkeeper Matt Prior has undergone surgery on his left achilles and will begin a rehabilitation and recovery programme with England and Sussex over the winter period”.

In fairness, Prior is still under central contract, but it’s a striking way to refer to a cricketer who was dropped during the Ashes tour, would have been dropped after the Lord’s India test had injury not beaten the selectors to it, and has played in only four of the last nine tests. Are they trying to make a point?