Here’s a quick heads up about an article I’ve just written for Teamer. It’s over on their sports blog right now. The title? ‘Why T20 cricket just isn’t fair’. It’s a somewhat tongue in cheek look at T20 compared with first class cricket, and how traditional batsmen like Alastair Cook (and my good self!) are becoming something on an anachronism in the modern era. I hope you enjoy it! Below is the first paragraph and a link to the full article. Feel free to comment here.
Why is it that I dislike T20 cricket so much? Actually I’ll rephrase that. Why is it that I dislike playing T20 cricket? After all, twenty over cricket is pretty entertaining to watch. It might not be ‘proper’ cricket, and I’ve never understood why the players have to wear garish pyjamas, but it’s usually a highly entertaining spectacle.
I think I dislike taking part because T20 makes me feel inadequate. As someone who’s always been a decent cricketer – I’m no Don Bradman but I did play occasionally for the Worcestershire junior teams – I don’t like the way sloggers are more valuable than orthodox batsmen in the shortest form of the game.
I can’t understand how if you played for Worcestershire juniors, you could possibly struggle to score runs in T20s. If you can make contact with the ball, there is usually a single on.
The problem is that a run every ball isn’t good enough any more! A strike rate of 100 creates a team total of just 120!
I was initially quite a good T20 player. I used to anchor the inns, bat through, and score about 50 or 60no. I even won player of the year in a local league a few years back.
However, times have changed. I played for my son’s school staff and fathers team a couple of years ago. I made 17 off 17 balls on debut, and earned the nickname ‘Tinder’ as a result i.e. ‘nothing but singles’. The team aims for 170-180 in most fixtures and I just can’t keep up; therefore I’m no bloody use to anyone 🙂
Going from 100 to 150 is only a small adjustment – its one boundary an over.
Most overs you get at least one bad ball – a long hop outside off or a half volley on the pads – that any competent batsman should be able to put away with an orthodox stroke. Tick singles off the rest and you’re up to 150.
In every T20 league I’ve played in, 140 is the par score, and it hasn’t changed since the 90s as far as I can tell. Your league must either have very small boundaries or some very ropey bowlers!