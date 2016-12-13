Stocking Fillers

Hi everyone. With Christmas on the horizon, you might be scratching around for some gift ideas. If you’ve got a dad, mum, husband, wife, boyfriend, girlfriend, son, daughter, brother, sister, or friend (I think that just about covers every possibility!) that likes cricket, it’s worth checking out the Lord’s store xmas gift list. Here’s a link.

They’ve got some pretty interesting stuff for sale – from Lord’s teddies to beer bottle coolers – plus that famous ‘cricket explained to foreign visitors’ thingy printed on a towel. The one I like best, however, is a glass paperweight (pictured) that contains a genuine piece of turf from the Lord’s outfield. In fact, one is sitting on my desk now; they kindly sent me one to give their gift list a plug.

By the way, the last day for orders is this Friday (the 16th). Sorry for the short notice. I always do my Christmas shopping at short notice so apologies for dragging you into my world of disorganised chaos.

Cheers, James