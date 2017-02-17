To Remodel Or Not To Remodel?

Those of you who have been following the Jack Leach controversy will be disappointed to learn that the Somerset spinner – by far the best young tweaker on the county circuit – has been left out of the 1st Lions ‘test’ because he’s struggling with his remodelled action. He bowled 14 wicketless overs against the Sri Lankan President’s XI whereas Olly Rayner took 3-55.
This is disappointing news because there had previously been reports that Leach was quite comfortable with his new action. But now he’s actually in a match situation, the pressure is apparently getting to him.
Although George Dobell has speculated that Leach’s struggles on tour could be due to immaturity – people always highlight Chris Rogers’ suggestion that Leach lacks emotional maturity whilst ignoring the times Rogers has actually endorsed his international credentials – I’d like to put forward a contrasting theory: as soon as you start messing around with someone’s action the consequences are rarely good.
When all is said and done, the way people bowl is unique to them. It comes naturally. As soon as a bowler starts thinking about what his arms and body are doing, the game is essentially up. It might be possible to tweak the odd thing here and there – coaches get paid for a reason – but it’s incredibly difficult to remodel a bowlers natural action significantly.
In Leach’s case, he’s had to change something pretty fundamental to his action. I feel for the guy, I really do, as there didn’t seem to be (to the naked eye) anything wrong with his action in the first place. Had he burst onto the scene twenty years ago, he might have taken 100+ test wickets without anyone as much as raising an eyebrow. However now he’s under scrutiny, and having to think hard about how he naturally delivers the ball, I wonder whether he’ll ever be the same bowler again. This might seem overdramatic but it’s a possibility.
Unfortunately England don’t seem to have a good track record when it comes to remodelling actions. Indeed, the two most recent high-profile cases pretty much ended in disaster.
First there was Jimmy Anderson, who lost two years of his career because the coaches tried to change him. Although he was already a highly promising young bowler who had enjoyed international success, Troy Cooley didn’t like the way he bowed his head and looked at the ground (rather than the place he was aiming) when he released the ball. Unfortunately Cooley’s remedial work backfired and Anderson’s formed suffered as a result. In fact, Jimmy only rediscovered his magic when he decided to ignore all advice and go back to the way he bowled naturally.
The other high profile disaster was Steve Finn. When he first represented England Finn looked like a natural. He ran in hard and delivered the ball at 90mph effortlessly. But once he started colliding with the stumps, the coaches got involved, messed with his run up, and tweaked his action in the process. Now Finn’s action looks awkward, unnatural, and he only rotates his arm about 260 degrees rather than the full 360. The result? His career has gone down the toilet.
Although I’m not a biomechanical expert, I’m actually struggling to think of a single bowler who has significantly remodelled his action and come back stronger. For example, Saeed Ajmal is / was a shadow of the bowler he once was. One could argue that Sachithra Senanayake has made a decent fist of things but I wouldn’t necessarily says he’s a better bowler now than he was two or three years ago.
Of course, sometimes bowlers are forced to remodel their actions because of injury instead. And when they do so they sometimes enjoy success. Ian Bishop wasn’t quite as quick as he was pre-injury but he still enjoyed a successful career. And of course, Richard Hadlee arguably became a more cunning and skilful bowler when injuries forced him to shorten his run up and concentrate on out-foxing the batsmen.
However, I’d argue that changing one’s action due to injury is somewhat different from making technical alterations to comply with rules or simply to improve one’s game. In Ian Bishop’s case, he simply couldn’t go on bowling the way he was before. His body simply couldn’t do it anymore; therefore retraining his muscle memory wasn’t such an issue.
I admit that my argument above is just a working theory. And I’m quite happy to be convinced otherwise. Therefore I’m interested to know what everyone else thinks. Can you think of bowlers (particularly spinners) who have fundamentally changed their actions successfully? Or perhaps you think it’s possible to change the way one bowls, and retrain the body and mind, but it’s simply harder for spinners to make the transition than fast bowlers?
Let me know what you think. Perhaps there’s hope for Jack Leach yet.
James Morgan
We can agree on this James. Remodelling Finny has been a disaster and it never seems to work out well. Such a shame.
Interesting because with the likes of Jimmy Anderson and Finn clearly not. I remember reading about Bob Willis having his action remodelled as his was unorthodox. The first ball he bowled went into the adjoining net!
However didn’t Brett Lee have his action remodelled? Also Ian Pont is a fast bowling specialist who remodels bowling actions. I guess he might think differently.
Bob Willis more remodeled his run-up than his action I think. He in from close to mid-off until the winter of 1976/77 when he ran in much straighter. There’s plenty of Youtube footage where the change can be compared (for example his old style can be seen in the 4th Test against West Indies in 1976).
Imran changed his delivery stride to add that magnificent leap – I’m not sure exactly when it was but I think it was around the end of the 1970s.
I can think of one bowler who did successfully remodel his action but the example probably only adds to the strength of your arguments. I’m thinking of Tony Lock who had to remodel because his quicker ball was almost definitely thrown. In fact, as I understand it, his problems were initially caused because he was a bowler of great natural flight who struggled bowling in Alf Gover’s indoor school because his natural trajectory often was too high for the cramped conditions. The story goes that when he flattened the trajectory he seemed able to get great turn and bounce and who could have resisted those results?
Why I say that I think this perhaps reinforces your view is that all he had to do (and perhaps the use of “all” is over-simplifying somewhat) was to revert to his natural action. In the case of others what is always being attempted is to convert them away from the natural action.
There seem to me to be two sorts of bowlers who are caught in the remodelling dilemma (assuming they are not deliberate chuckers). First is the bowler whom the coaches try to remodel because they think that he can become more effective. As you say, this often seems to be disastrous and it was only on Anderson reverting effectively to what was natural to him that he became the fine bowler that he is now. In Finn’s case one despairs. The second variety is the bowler who has unusual physical attributes and one thinks perhaps of Harold Rhodes, James Kirtley and of course Muralitharan. In their cases I do not see how remodelling is ever going to work. They bowl with the physique they have and the game either accepts that or it doesn’t.
I feel sorry for Leach. It would appear that he is being asked to abandon his natural action and, if you are right as I think you are, that is a very tall order.
Kent supporters will tell you that Adam Riley was, about 3 or 4 years ago, one of the most promising spin bowlers in the country, out bowling the (then) England one day bowler, James Tredwell and keeping him out of the team. Then, in 2014 (I think) he was involved with the England squad ‘to gain experience’. Did their coaches get hold of him? Whatever the cause his action seemed to chnage, his confidence fell and his bowling figures have never been the same again.
For Kent – and perhaps England one day- we all hope Adam will regain the early success he showed and fulfill his promise. I’ve not seen Jack Leach bowl ‘live’ so can’t comment on his action, but wish him well. Spin bowling is one area we really need more players who can force their way into Test contention.
PS Is it only me, or does Leach appear to be the most ‘mature’ looking young player ever?
Adam Riley is a very interesting case. He was billed as the next big thing but has fallen away badly. I didn’t realise his dip in form coincided with England training / coaching. In the bad old days guys like Shaun Udal (with lovely tall actions) used to go to away and then come back bowling darts. I think Peter Such was a good bowler who bowled a nice off stump line so I’m hoping he coaches a similar approach.
Maybe the game is employing the wrong people as Coaches ??? No one ever says that maybe the ecb quals are crap and meaningless…..
Alan Hill in his 2008 book on Lock highlights the bowler’s performances in 1st Class cricket (where seasons are more comparable and sample size greater). Lock’s pre 1952 avg. was 22.95, His 1952-57 seasons – the suspect years his avg. was 14.78 and the 1958/9 – post remodeling – avg. was 23.19.
Some issues: the effectiveness of a spin bowler is determined above most other factors by the amount of revs the spinner gets on the ball. Revs (and variation of revs) produces combinations of drift, dip and turn.
Try turning a door handle with a straight arm and then try doing it with a bent arm. How do you get the lid off the new jam jar? So you can actually increase your revs by bowling with a bent arm which you keep bent ( a fair delivery under present codes). It is also the best way of strengthening the wrist. You can maximize revs within the code by starting with 15 degrees and straightening and then flexing (beyond the 15 degrees after the ball leaves the hand). These are the pathways that a bowler striving for revs may take.
Lock who bowled before the more recent codes was in competition with Laker and it is easy to imagine his determination to get more and more revs – until ‘foul’ was called. The quicker ball was obviously a bit startling when you first encountered it. But the real focus is revs and what they can deliver in terms of variable flight: increased bounce (from greater dip), drift and turn and speed of turn.
In the modern era the bent arm permits the doosra, an added complication. Try to bowl a doosra without a bent and rapidly straightening arm. Your revs will fall to almost none and the speed through the air wouldn’t be enough to give anyone any problems even if you could get a few revs.
So remodeling a suspect action may give someone the yips and/or it may just take away the revs and variations that had previously caused the batsmen problems.
If Mr Leach’s action was ‘fair’ when he was 16 it may just be possible to rediscover the old muscle memories. If it were ‘unfair’ then, he’s in difficulties. One thing is for sure he needs to be accompanied and helped by the person who knew him then – not someone with a theory of the ‘perfect’ action.
Around about 2006 there was a revolution in the coaching of spin bowling – when ideas from the sub-continent were finding their way to England. Running in straight. More chest on. Where was Leach? When did they reach him? Who from? Introducing those ideas to the 12 – 15 year were a revelation (in terms of increased revs).
[He also seems to be mentioning bowling behind his back. For the left-armer bowling at one o’clock (viewed from behind) negates in-drift (to the right hander) so the drift and the turn operate in the same direction – so if the remodeling has resulted in that it’s a problem, which may also explain the reduction in wicket taking balls. ]
So, you may be asking, if there was that step change in coaching at county level starting around 2006, where are todays 23-25 year olds who benefited?
Such is the quandary – if you crossworders get the drift?
Very interesting DUATM. Cheers.
I mean DATM (down at third man).
Trouble is for Finn he had to remodel as he couldn’t have carried on regularly hitting the stumps on run up and if Leach was throwing then he has to have work done too so cannot really moan at the ECB here. Fair enough in other cases such as Jimmy and Riley the coaches should have left well alone.