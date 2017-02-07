‘Process’ Shows Lack of Proper Succession Planning

First the good news: unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last 24 hours you’ll have heard that Alastair Cook has resigned as test captain. It’s the right decision. England need a more aggressive captain who shares the positive outlook of Trevor Bayliss and the team’s attacking young players.
However, there is some bad news: Andrew Strauss has started one of his famous ‘processes’ to find a new skipper. Cue endless management speak, cliches, and nauseating cheesy language that pretends the England cricket team is a corporation rather than a collection of guys playing sport.
Here’s what Strauss said yesterday about naming Cook successor:
There is a process to go through … now’s the chance for myself and selectors, and the coach, to have conversations amongst ourselves and some players in the England environment, to get an understanding of who the right person is, what their philosophy is, and how they intent to take the team forward, so that when we come to announce the new captain, we are sure he’s the right man.
How many ‘oh shut up’ moments did you spot in there? By my reckoning it’s four: “process”, “England environment” (one assumes cricketers are like white rhino who require a specific type of Namibian grass and 300 days of sunshine per year to enjoy a fulfilling life cycle), “philosophy” and “take the team forward”.
Strauss really comes across like a plonker at times. It’s like he’s trying to find the next CEO of Goldman Sachs rather than a cricketer. Everyone has to go through an interview. One can only imagine Ben Stokes’ response when asked about his specific cricketing philosophy: “Erm, I think we should try to, you know, not lose four nil boss”.
Although I’m being somewhat facetious here, there is a more serious point I’d like to make. Surely the fact that we need a ‘process’ reveals the lack of any proper succession planning? It’s almost like England have been caught unawares by Alastair’s decision and are only thinking about the future now.
Cook’s position has been in doubt for some time, so I find it absolutely extraordinary that there haven’t already been talks with management and senior players. Why should the world stop turning while Cook makes up his mind? England should have a captain ready and waiting. Other countries seem to manage it, so why can’t we?
The truth is that Strauss should already know what the chemistry is like in the dressing room. He should be in constant communication with Bayliss and Farbrace and know precisely where England should turn. The fact that England need a ‘process’ indicates to me that he’s out of touch … unless, of course, he just wants to go through a process for the sake of one because a good old process gets him excited.
I wonder what Joe Root makes of this ‘process’. He’s the official vice captain after all. Surely he’s the next cab off the rank … or should that be the next curriculum vitae to be vetted, analysed, assessed and measured? It’s hardly a vote of confidence in his abilities. And let’s not forget what happened to Ian Bell (who was test vice captain as recently as 2014) when someone else leapfrogged him in the captaincy pecking order.
There is another explanation for all this of course: everyone knows damn well that Root is taking over and this ‘process’ is just a sham. In which case why have one? A cynic might suggest this delay is just to give the English cricketing world time to pay homage to Alastair Cook … a luxury that obviously hasn’t been afforded to any other (more successful) England captains I can think of.
Anyway, for the time being let’s just assume that there really is a process. Oh to be a fly on the wall during each painstaking stage. I bet Strauss has invented some kind of system whereby data has been gathered on each candidate and then put through a computer algorithm. The formula will probably end up ranking Root, Bairstow, Broad and Co according to their cricketing IQ, looks, education, speaking voice, and general ability to brown-nose the authorities and make middle-class women and sponsors swoon.
Obviously I have a much better idea. Just get the team and management together one evening, have a chat, have a couple of beers, and then make a bloody decision. Or is that just too simple and straightforward for the corporate juggernaut that English cricket has become?
Oh how I pine for the days of David Gower and his ‘I’m in charge’ T-shirt. At least it was fun when we were crap.
James Morgan
I think it’s time you had a holiday James. You’ve been getting unusually upset with yourself lately.
Sadly, cricket is now big business but apart from that, I have no problem with a ‘process’. What’s the rush? If there is a job to be done, do it properly.
Have a nice cup of tea and a sit down. You’ll feel much better afterwards.
James is spot on. Strauss and his ridiculous, unnecessary bloody-mindedness have been holding back this team for years. Get over yourself Strauss and stop prevaricating for the sake of it.
You remind me very much of your brother, Rupert….
When Flintoff resigned, Pietersen took over immediately (within 24 hours). When Pietersen was sacked, Andrew Strauss was immediately named his successor. When Strauss resigned, Cook immediately took over. Yet when Cook resigns we’ve got to have a 3 week process … even though he’d been hinting retirement for months! Hmmmm.
I thought KP took over from Vaughan (Flintoff /Strauss captained whilst Vaughan was injured) ?
That’s right Neil. Brain fart as I was typing. Either way the point remains. KP took over immediately. The departure is announced and the successor is named at the same time or immediately afterwards.
I’m with you on the buzz words/management crap – Leave it out.
If Strauss would have said… Right, Myself, Tom, Trev and a few of the senior players are going to spend a few days playing golf in Dubai. Hopefully after a few hours on the 19th hole and a few game of cards we hope to announce our new captain..
See you next week.
Would you have preferred that?
I would have preferred them to say: “Alastair Cook is stepping down. We’d like to thank him for all his hard work. Obviously there’s been a lot of speculation about Alastair’s future for a while, and that’s given us extra time to think about where the team is going. With that in mind we’ve identified Joe Root < or whoever > as the next England captain, and I’d like to introduce you to him now. Over to you Joe ….”
So you’d have held back for a couple of weeks?
Cookie made his mind up on Sunday I believe, Root (if he’s got any sense) is sunning himself somewhere and so wouldn’t have been available yesterday.
Yesterday they said they wanted someone in place by 22nd February. This morning they say 3 weeks. Just shows how their planning processes work, clearly.
They will also (most importantly) need to do background checks to absolutely ensure that the person chosen is “of the right stock” old chap.
In the case of Root, this may take some considerable time, deciphering if he is just a pig farmer, or a country gent. Or they may be having doubts because his image is a little tarnished; “he’s a smoker you know!”
As far as I recall, only Joe, Broady and Jos have captained at international level, so maybe Strauss is actually considering parachuting someone in to take over.
This is the ECB, it was never going to be straight forward.
Woakes captained the Lions on the tour of Sri Lanka 2 years ago – and was widely praised for a happy, united and successful squad and tour.
You are right Andy. If Woakes was not a bowler I’d have him. Other than that, get Buttler down to the nets fast and teach him how to be a proper batsman.
Woakes has taken 8 wickets in 7 Tests away from England at an average of over 60.
I’d guess one basic expectation of the next captain is that he’s assured his place in the team for the away Ashes coming up.
His record in 2016 is more relevant given that before then he was only given the odd test on billiard tables. No England seamers had success (or conditions) in India and he did as well as any (especially when he tried to decapitate Pujara). As a bowler he is more assured of his place than anyone (given the Broad/Andersen health issues).
By my reckoning, the next England test match is against South Africa in early July, so I don’t see the problem if England take their time and make the right appointment. However, this is the ECB, so the chances of the second part happening are considerably less than those of the first part.
I wonder if Root has indicated that he doesn’t really want the job (at the moment or at all) so the selectors are looking elsewhere. Or maybe they’re concerned that one of their two best batsmen (indeed, only reliable batsmen) might lose form. Or they just want to explore the options.
#BringbackPaulDownton
Lol. Though on s different note could Cook become captain again? Say England get hammered this summer and Cook scores a hatful of runs? These are strange times we are living in at the moment.
I don’t see the problem – no doubt if Root was appointed immediately you’d say it could only be because they knew Cook was resigning and why have they kept it secret.
Strauss – damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. Go figure……
I think you’re misunderstanding Pam. The timing of this announcement doesn’t bother me. The fact things might have been a secret doesn’t bother me. It’s the fact that they’ve known Cook might step down for a long time (he hinted this would be his last tour before India anyway) so they’ve had weeks to identify a successor. Yet they’re only going to start ‘a process’ of identifying a successor and talking to the team management now? It’s just bizarre.
A competent organisation would have a proper succession plan … just like Australia did when Michael Clarke resigned. In fact, it was known Smith would take over before Clarke had even officially retired.
England have had months to prepare for this. They should have held a joint press conference to announce Cook’s departure and at the same time introduce the new captain. In fact, that’s exactly what happened when Strauss resigned and Cook took over … immediately.
The only time a ‘process’ might be needed, and a delay is necessary, is when a captain resigns suddenly or unexpectedly and there’s no obvious candidate to replace him. For example, the vice captain might have had the job before, has baggage, or doesn’t want the full captaincy etc. In this case Root has clearly been groomed for the role, and he’s the official vice captain, so why all the mucking around?
Maybe because Root is in two minds? I just don’t see why you’re targeting Strauss and the ECB, it seems to be just for the sake of it.
Seems odd for Root to be in two minds (if he is) when 1) He is the vice captain and 2) Cooks resignation seemed to be announced on the cover of The Cricketer’s magazine a couple of weeks back. I would guess those in the know knew Cook was planning to go.
I’m having a go because it seems ridiculous to have ‘a process’ that’s (a) only beginning now, and (b) seems completely unnecessary. Cook has been hinting about resigning for so long that it just seems totally unorganised.
I’m also reacting to the corporate management speak. It’s my career (as a professional copywriter) to fight against corporate speak and buzzwords. By using ridiculous language like ‘team environment’, ‘culture’, ‘philosophy’ etc the ECB is trying to look modern and dynamic but in reality it’s actually having the opposite effect. The fashion these days is to avoided long-winded cliches, and communicate in ordinary down-to-earth language that people can relate to i.e. speaking to your audience as equals.
The language the ECB use is old hat and does their brand no good at all. But they’re completely oblivious to this. Again not a good sign. You can tell a lot about a company / brand by the way it communicates.
They went through the “process” when Flower got his cushy job. Spent squillions on recruitment consultants, tasked to search on a global basis. What did we end up with? Peter Moores….go figure!!
Bloody hell, can you imagine the outrage in the press if Root says he does not want the captaincy. It would be worse than Morgan not going to Bangladesh…
they’ve just realised they can use this as an excuse to make it look like they have really complicated and important jobs, when really they’ll just be quaffing back the wine and doing a spot of grouse shooting with their minds already made up on Root. Expect white smoke to be billowing out of ECB HQ in a month’s time.
Bingo!
I’m not very pleased with you about this James but I had to laugh. I think Gav could well be right. 🙂
Except that there appears to be a well orchestrated (informal) comms strategy well underway.
You must never take the ECB at face value.
Think the Venetian Republic and the succession of a Doge.
You know. It is much more simple down under. The Captain quits and the next best batsmen gigs the job. In NZ McCullum retires and Williamson who is the next best younger batsman gets the job. It’s a simple algorithm. You don’t need a spreadsheet to figure it out.
Strauss is an old woman. I guess he is pondering whether England should have a Captain called ROOT or whether he can stomach another Captain with a four letter surname
Exactly mate. They’re making a very simple decision sound like it’s rocket science. They’re trying to look professional and clever when what they’re actually doing is looking indecisive, self important and slightly absurd.
Except that we have had a succession of batsmen as captain who have no idea how to handle their bowlers. Other countries seem to realise that a bowler (or all rounder) can be a better choice – such as Imran, Daniel Vettori, Shaun Pollock, Kapil Dev, Darren Sammy and Courtney Walsh. Even when playing in dodgy sides and having problems at least they did not think the game begins and ends with the batsmen.
But, as we all know, the thing about bowlers is that they are so often off injured.
Rather a generalisation. There seem to be players who are injury prone (such as Wood) or those who carry a chronic condition needing to be managed but not cured (Broad, Mills) but otherwise I see little evidence that bowlers are so badly affected they cannot be captain. Admittedly I would draw the line at a bowler who injures himself by punching a locker….. 🙂
In December 2015, McCullum announced his retirement after the Australia series in February 2016.
Kane Williamson was confirmed as test captain in April 2016, 5 months after McCullum’s announcement and 2 months after McCullum’s last test.
Did NZ announce a process and a thorough review of team environment and philosophy before deciding that Williamson was the man? Did their selectors have no discussions whatsoever with Williamson before McCullum stood down? It seems to be that Williamson was always the man and no doubt was shed upon his appointment. The situation is different.
There seems to be a general misunderstanding that the ‘process’ is about the captaincy of the England test team. It is really a practice session for Strauss to understand the requirements for when he seeks a Conservative seat at the next election. Hence the due diligence required……
……what school did you attend?
……do you have a private income?
……is your wife presentable at court?
……when you hear the phrase ‘creak of leather, swish of the willow’ do you think of;
(a) a cricket match or
(b) Friday night at the Conservative Social Club?
This piece has really, really irritated me because it seems to be a case of let’s try and have a pop at Strauss no matter what.
The last game of the India tour was last Wednesday Feb 1st, 6 days ago, which involved Bayliss, Farbrace, Root, Stokes, Ali, Rashid, Buttler, all of whom are key figures across all 3 formats. Since the end of the Ashes summer 2015, they’ve been on tour to UAE, SA, had the World T20 in India, home series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan and almost immediately off to Bangladesh and then India. Root has played 21 tests and 35 white ball matches since the Ashes, not including warm ups and domestic matches. The players are undoubtedly shattered. Cook has cited how draining the job is, Strauss is making his decisions based on 50 tests as England captain.
The next ODI is on 25th February in the West Indies which is followed by Champions Trophy, a series against the Saffers, the Windies and then an Ashes tour. There is absolutely no value in rushing through an announcement. If it is Root, all that would be happening at the moment would be press conferences and reporters camped on his doorstep when he needs a little bit of time off.
That brings me onto when they were meant to be having discussions with players and coaches – between 20th December and January’s ODI/T20 series? Or was it more sensible to give them a decent break for Christmas and little things like having a first child. Possibly Straussy should have met them at Heathrow and not let them have a week or so to clear the heads after a tough 3 months to spend time with families / new babies.
And why would Strauss be talking to Root about the test captaincy in the middle of the last month in India when he needed to be concentrating on the cricket he was playing rather than a test match in July. To me, it makes absolute sense for him NOT to be having those conversations with Root, Bayliss or anybody else when they were trying to salvage something from the winter.
The comparison with the KP / Strauss appointments are bogus as Vaughan (not Flintoff) resigned mid series to be replaced by KP, and when KP stepped down / was pushed in January 2009, England had a test series in the West Indies the following month. In both cases, there was an immediate test match coming up. As it is, the next England captain will have more than 4 months to prepare for his 1st test match, Pietersen had 4 days, Strauss had 4 weeks.
As for the word ‘process’, sportsmen talk about processes all the time, cricketers have processes between every ball, golfers before every swing, goal kickers before every kick. Is it such a scary word? Doesn’t mean that it involves spread sheets. It’s a fairly straightforward word. He could have used ‘steps’, ‘procedure’, ‘mechanics’
And how about this as a possible process – Cook tells Strauss he wants to quit a month ago, they decide to delay the announcement till after the end of the India tour so as not to kick off the inevitable speculation and distract the team from the job in hand. Strauss consults Bayliss and they decide on this time schedule to give everybody a break after probably the toughest 3 months they’ve had as an England team.
Oh, and one last thing – the next test is not until JULY 6th. If anybody can tell me what pressing duties the England test captain needs to be performing in the next 3 weeks I will absolutely concede that England’s ‘succession planning’ has been poor. As it is, this is just a made up criticism. There are plenty of reasons to criticise the ECB, this is not one of them.
You’re completely missing my point Hamish. The major issue is that England shouldn’t need a process or discussions to decide who the replacement for Cook should be. And the timings are largely irrelevant. There should have been a proper succession plan over a period of months – so when Cook stood down the heir was ready and waiting … just like when Smith replaced Clarke and Kohli replaced Dhoni. Everyone knew all along what was going to happen. Instead they’re acting like they’ve never thought about what life would look like when Cook stood down.
As for having a pop at Strauss no matter what, I’ve often defended Strauss in the past, and praised him when he’s done things I agree with. I’m just calling each issue as I see it. Sorry if you disagree on this one.
Agreed on their egregious management wibble and ludicrous self-importance – but it might be worth recalling that if England had just appointed who they thought was the best person for the job at this stage, rather than going through a formal interview, then Mark Ramprakash would have been made captain in 1999. He was apparently the favourite until Nasser Hussain out-performed him in interview.
Alternatively, they could see which of the candidates can fix a broken sail most quickly. This is reportedly what Andy Flower had the Lions doing at Sandhurst…..
Hamish..
“Oh, and one last thing – the next test is not until JULY 6th. If anybody can tell me what pressing duties the England test captain needs to be performing in the next 3 weeks I will absolutely concede that England’s ‘succession planning’ has been poor. ”
They are the ones who yesterday were telling all and sundry that a decision would need to be made before the team leaves for the West Indies in TWO weeks time. Today, they have said it will take at least 3 weeks.
How long have they known that the next Test series is not until July? Long enough for this to be at the forefront of their minds when making the initial announcement of Cook’s departure? Could they (Strauss) not have said “there is no rush and we will make a decision before the beginning/middle/end of March/April or May?”
No, they waffled, like they always do, which puts most people backs up because we believe that, despite the warning signs before India, they haven’t got a plan in place.
Oh my word. This is beginning to sound like Brexit.
Just to show that the ECB/TCCB has never been held in great esteem by the fans, I have copied out a piece from Tony Lewis’s column in probably the Telegraph, no date but must be of some vintage. It was regarding the problem at the time of short-pitched bowling and sent in by a reader and cut out by my old Dad who loved collecting this stuff:
The walrus and the carpenter sat in the Members Stand
They wept like anything to see bouncers on every hand.
“Now wouldn’t it be sensible” they said “if these were banned”?
“If Test and County Cricket Board pondered for half a year
Do you suppose” the walrus said “that they would interfere?”
“I doubt it” said the carpenter, “let’s have another beer”.
I’m absolutely with you, James, re. the corporate management speak and (apparent) lack of succession planning.
You don’t suppose though that a simple decision about who’d be the best bloke to captain a sports team might these days be complicated by a need to consult with other “stakeholders”? I have in mind the sponsors and broadcasters. Think of it in those terms and the “process” might be as much as anything about who comes across well on TV or has the looks and potential bankability (bonkability?!) to appeal to advertisers. Forget about tactical nous or man management skills, maybe the candidates are required to do screen tests and undergo additional media training before a decision dare be made? Perhaps I have a fevered imagination but I’m just about cynical enough now about what international cricket has become that I can conceive of such a scenario. If so then it’s all a load of crap but it seems that money talks loudest in the game these days.