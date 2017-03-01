Lions Watch

I always enjoy following the England Lions. In some ways they’re a barometer for the general health of English cricket. If the Lions team is buoyant, successful, and looks mouthwatering on paper, then I usually feel optimistic about the full England side’s future.

If, on the other hand, the Lions team is populated by journeymen who really should have made it by now, or youngsters who probably never will, then it’s safe to assume that the post Anderson, Broad and Cook landscape might look pretty grim.

So how are the current Lions team shaping up? Well, the truth is that they’re neither brilliant nor terrible. They’ve just played a short first class series in Sri Lanka, which they drew 1-1, and the team contains a few players I’m excited about and a few I’m really not.

I guess that’s pretty par for the course really, as English cricket is neither blooming nor withering … although dwindling participation levels and the absence of live cricket on free to air television will inevitably have a negative long term effect.

The main successes of the Lions’ recent games were Liam Livingston of Lancs (who had quite a prolific tour), Surrey’s Tom Curran, who has just been called up to the senior 50 over squad, Tom Westley of Essex, and Middlesex’s Toby Roland-Jones. The latter’s county teammate, Ollie Rayner, also did pretty well.

Which one of these is a potential superstar? It’s Livingston I presume. He scored a fifty in the first ‘test’ and then a century in both innings in the second game … yet still game out on the losing side. I admit I haven’t seen a lot of Livingston in the flesh yet but one can’t argue with his career statistics to date. He had a stellar 2016 county season and current boasts a first class average well over 50.

Although Livingstone hasn’t played too much cricket yet – well, he is only 23 – he’s obviously one to watch. The fact he’s got a decent list A record too, with a strike rate of 90, suggests that he’s got all the shots. The selection of Haseeb Hameed proved that England are willing to back young inexperienced players these days, so perhaps a full call up isn’t as far away as it might have been a decade ago.

The player receiving all the headlines today (for obvious reasons) is Curran the elder. I was somewhat surprised that he’s been called up to the West Indies, as I half expected them to phone Chris Jordan first, but I’m not against the move by any means.

Tom Curran isn’t necessarily a cricketer that catches the eye – his younger brother Sam is probably the sexier name – but he seems a very solid one. Tom has a good domestic record in all forms of cricket and his bowling action looks solid and repeatable to me. He’ll also add a little pace as he fills out; after all he’s only 21 years old.

Oddly enough I don’t think the other main success stories of the Lions tour will be picked for England any time soon. Tom Westley is a good player who’s been around for a few seasons now, so unless he continues to score heavily this summer and proves he’s a somewhat late developer (see Smith, Robin) rather than a one season wonder (see Smith, Ed), I don’t think he’ll play test cricket this year.

Meanwhile, although I think Roland Jones is a fine bowler, I personally don’t see him as a test prospect. Sure, he wouldn’t let anyone down if selected (and he might even enjoy some success in home conditions), but I don’t think he’s quick enough trouble the best test batsmen on flatter wickets. Guys like Glenn McGrath don’t grow on trees.

As for Ollie Rayner, I think he would’ve been picked for England’s tour of India if the selectors really believed in him. While I think he’s a good bowler, and certainly better than Liam bloody Dawson and Zafar bloody Ansari (who might have been picked for their batting anyway), I don’t see Rayner as late bloomer in the Graeme Swann mould. He’s tall, which is a plus, and accurate, which is more than can be said for Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, but John Emburey he is not.

Of the other players on tour, the ones most likely to play for England in the near future didn’t actually play very well. Keaton Jennings got a few starts but didn’t go on to make a big score, Haseeb Hameed got sod all runs and is now having a sinus operation, and Ben Foakes scored a few in the first game but none in the second.

Despite his superior glovework, I fear Foakes will probably need to show more with the bat if he wants to surpass Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow in the pecking order.

The other ‘player to watch’ on tour was poor old Jack Leach, who wasn’t picked for the first game and then had a bit of a mare in the second. He bowled just 18 overs for a whopping 97 runs in the first innings (and apparently struggled with his new action), although he did pick up 2-3 in three overs in the second dig. If Leach plays for England this summer I’ll eat every one of my hats … even the mouldy twenty year old caps at the bottom of my cricket bag.

Anyway, I’ve probably bleated on enough now. Have any of the Lions starlets caught your eye? Which ones look like bonafide test prospects and which ones should probably do an Alex Loudon, and hang up their boots for a City job, sooner rather than later?

James Morgan