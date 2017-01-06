Kyle Abbott and the Kolpak Conundrum

It’s time we looked at one of the most polarising issues in cricket. I can’t ignore it any more. If you’re a South Africa supporter, an England supporter, or a Hampshire supporter in particular, your interest is going to be piqued and your stomach might well turn.
For starters let me make my own position on kolpak players clear: I’m utterly conflicted. Like most England cricket fans I can see the benefits of South Africans moving to the UK – where would we have been without the likes Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott over the years? – but I do feel slightly uncomfortable when former internationals move to counties without any intention (or possibility) of playing for England.
Basically these cricketers come across as mercenaries who might block the progress of promising young English players. But on the flip side it’s good when they raise the standard of county cricket – as Hampshire’s latest recruit, Kyle Abbott, will surely do.
What’s more, I have some sympathy if the player in question isn’t being selected for South Africa (or hasn’t been selected as much as he should) because of his skin colour. A career as a professional cricketer can be very short; so it makes financial sense to cash in when one can. As a large number of Kolpak players have families to support, it seems unfair to criticise people for looking after their nearest and dearest.
Basically this whole issue is extremely complicated and there are no absolutes. One thing, however, is crystal clear. The kolpak ruling is no bloody good for South Africa at all. Take the example of Hampshire’s other recent signing, Rilee Rossouw (not to be confused with the Renee Russo).
When I first heard that Hants had signed a South African opener, I assumed he would be a squad fodder. I didn’t immediately recognise his name (sorry Rilee!) but a bit of digging soon put me right. Rossouw is actually a highly promising player. He’s 27 years old, has a first class average of 44 with eighteen hundreds, and he’s averaged 39 in over thirty ODIs. He’s also a more than handy T20 player.
It seems desperately unfortunate that players of this quality are leaving their homeland to move to the effing Rose Bowl. It’s also a tad depressing that Hampshire – who deserved to be relegated from division one of the championship last year but were reprieved due to Durham’s financial plight – can solve their problems by throwing money at foreign players.
The whole situation is as utterly disgusting as it is completely understandable. What on earth are we supposed to make of it all?
James Morgan
I really struggle to have a reasoned opinion on this one. But here goes:
You can’t blame the players for the reason you give: they’ve a living to earn and the honour of being a Bok doesn’t feed the kids.
So does it really have an impact on England cricket? Prof Stefan Symanski argues that English football is better off for forge in players (many will argue but he makes a cogent case). County cricket is full of very good club players who will never make it to the international scene, so if Abbott squeezes on of those out the Hampshire side county cricket is better and future England players better prepared.
Does it feel right these players coming over hear and taking the places of British players? sound familiar?
Without wishing to stray into the realm of politics or argue the rights and wrongs, won’t Brexit (assuming it happens…) mean that the Kolpak ruling no longer applies in this country? In the meantime James I share your frustration. I can’t really blame the players for taking the opportunity of making a good living, but I’m also uneasy about the implications for the English game. Abbott and Rossouw are not exactly bit part players.
I suppose you could argue that in a way we’ve been here before (albeit under very different circumstances) when you think of the great players from overseas who enriched the County Championship and limited overseas competitions during the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. I don’t think anyone would argue now that the likes of Barry Richards, Gordon Greenidge, Malcolm Marshall or Andy Roberts (to name a few who all happened to play for Hampshire) were a bad thing for English cricket. However the differences between now and then to my mind far outweigh the similarities. The game was immeasurably more popular 30 or 40 years ago. The counties were in better financial health and could afford to retain bigger playing staffs, so the impact on aspiring young English born players was less. The biggest difference though is that player remuneration was much more modest and it wasn’t simply an arms race in terms of which counties could throw the most cash at overseas stars.
Young English players will still get their chance and the best ones will push their way through and when they make it to the test side should hopefully be better for it.
It seems to have been forgotten that Hampshire do still produce their own players and do so for England. Vince, Dawson recent test and ODI caps. Alsop with the Lions.
Last season Hampshire gave lots of chances to youngsters and there will still be chances this coming season.
Vince and Dawson, eh? Remind me, how has that worked out so far? Both have long and storied test careers ahead of them, do you think?
I can remember watching Sobers play for Notts Richards, Greg Chappellike and Garner for Somerset, Clive Lloyd and Colin Croft for Lancashire as well as Hampshire players mentioned. All of them improved the English game. What sticks in the craw, though, is that Durham were relegated because they don’t have a rich backer like Rod Bransgrove and that rich backer uses his money to buy “ready made” foreign players, particularly those of international quality. As a related point could Abbott and Rousouw not have made enough money in leagues like the IPL and Big Bash? Both are very capable T20 players.
I’ve seen mention that Abbott has a clause in his contract that he can go to the IPL while at Hampshire.
I have always been confused about the Kolpak rules as it seems there are no restrictions on SA players coming here but my understanding is that obstacles remain to UK citizens working in SA (which is relevant as equivalence on each side – supposedly the basis of the ruling – would mean promising English players also get overseas opportunities). Nevertheless, I am not sure that the influx of cricketers has done much harm to the development of English players……with one exception.
There are typically 5-6 batting slots available in a county team, so the loss of one to a Kolpak signing will not impact a truly promising bat. There are also 3-4 seamer slots so the same argument applies. However, typically, counties only play one specialist spinner (perhaps backed up with spinning all rounders). So signing a Kolpak or overseas spinner can completely block the emergence of a promising spinner. I fear this will be the case at Derbyshire in 2017 where the signing of Imran Tahir is likely to mean Matt Critchley will have to get his place as an all rounder and is likely to bowl far fewer overs, even if he plays. And the effect can be clearly seen at Warwickshire where Poysden struggles to get a game whilst Jeetan Patel is the overseas player.