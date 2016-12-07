Is Chef Temporarily Frazzled Or Done?

Trevor Bayliss has been England’s coach since July 2015. Since then we’ve played 25 tests with a generally attacking (or perhaps we should say ‘positive’) approach. Although results have been a little mixed, our players tend to play their best cricket on the front foot. Even Alastair Cook played in a relatively carefree way last summer.
Consequently it’s highly significant that, after eighteen months of Bayliss’s tenure, he’s suddenly found it necessary to say the following ahead of Mumbai:
The first three innings of this series we had a nice positive approach to the game and with our mental approach … probably the last three innings we have got away from that a little bit … we changed that mindset so it is more along the lines of survival …
It will be up to me to play a role there. Probably over the last few series Cooky has taken on more of a role there, which has been great. But I think for the coming couple of Tests it is time I stepped up to the mark to just remind the team how we have played when we have played well.
It’s interesting, isn’t it? Why is Cook suddenly retreating from the positive approach that’s served England well (in the main) over the last eighteen months? Why did he bat so turgidly on the 5th morning in Rajkot when England had the chance to press for victory? Why does he look so, well, bloody knackered?
Although our skipper is normally a champion in Asian conditions, his form has been a little up and down this winter. He’s made just one ton (the aforementioned effort in Rajkot which some felt cost England the chance of victory) and he’s looked very vulnerable against spin – even though he usually plays spinners with great assurance.
Normally when Cook has a dip in form the problem is technical. His method isn’t exactly watertight (which he freely admits) so if something’s a little out of synch he can look uncoordinated at the crease. This time, however, I don’t see much wrong with his technique. His trigger movement is possibly off a tad but that doesn’t excuse missing straight balls that don’t spin (as he did in Mohali).
So if Cook’s technique is in reasonable order, there must be something else up. My working theory (as if you haven’t guessed it yet) is that Cook isn’t himself mentally. He’s either burned out or missing his family. And it’s not just his batting that’s suffering as a result. His captaincy and general demeanour in the field have also been subpar.
What’s more Cook’s dropping catches too – something that also happened to Ian Bell at the end of his England career. Perhaps, after the best part of a decade playing non-stop for England, Cook has ‘lost it’ the same way Bell did. Perhaps he simply doesn’t have the mental reserves or hunger to be as focused as he once was?
I’ve heard it argued that the captaincy is now weighting heavily on Alastair’s shoulders. After all, he’s dealt with a lot over the last couple of years: there’s been dips in the team’s form, dips in his own form, plus the political fallout from the Kevin Pietersen debacle. But does this really explain what’s happening to him now?
If one researches whether the captaincy has affected Cook, the logical place to start is his batting record since the Ashes whitewash. At first glance the evidence suggests not: since the end of the Sydney test in 2014, Captain Cook has produced a very solid return of 2873 runs at an average of 47 (which is pretty much in line with his career record).
Look a little closer, however, and things aren’t quite as simple. During this period Cook has scored just the five test centuries. That’s five tons in 66 test innings – not a particularly good return at all. In fact, the aforementioned Ian Bell made six test centuries in his last 66 test innings before being dumped like an old sofa the dog had urinated on.
Although some batsmen might be pleased with a century every 11 tests, this clearly isn’t good enough for a batsman of Alastair’s pedigree. After all, he registered his previous five centuries (all before the Ashes whitewash obviously) in just 16 test innings. And overall, of course, he’s scored 30 centuries in 249 innings (a rate of a century every eight tests).
So what does this tell us? Because Cook’s generally scoring runs but not making many centuries, he’s obviously getting in and then getting out a lot. This seems extraordinarily unusual for a player known for ‘going big’ and having immense powers of concentration.
This suggests that Alastair is indeed burned out and desperately needs a break. Luckily he’ll get one after this series (because of the Champions Trophy next year England won’t play another test until mid-summer). The question is, will the selectors strip him of the captaincy (or suggest he steps down) before then? The ECB love a good scapegoat.
The big question, of course, is whether Cook can summon up one more big performance, save England’s tour and perhaps save his status as captain at the same time. We desperately need big runs from the skipper at Mumbai but he simply hasn’t been able to produce thus far – even though he’s still as short as 7/2 to be our top scorer if you look at the India vs England 4th test batting market. Jonny Bairstow looks better value at 11/2 if you ask me.
My big worry is that England might simply implode at this juncture – much like they did in Australia last time (when Cook also suffered a crisis of form and leadership). Although I was initially quite bullish about our chances in Mumbai, Bayliss’s recent comments have really alarmed me. They suggest that Cook’s morale, and the team’s morale as a whole, is very low indeed. Why else would a coach who normally takes a backseat suddenly need to play a more active role in the dressing room?
I’m also a tad concerned that the buckpassing season has started. Bayliss has said a few times now that he doesn’t watch much county cricket – I don’t blame him for this by the way (he’s a busy man). When asked about Keaton Jennings’ prospects in Mumbai, Bayliss remarked “I’ve not seen him bat”. Excuse my cynicism but this sounds awfully like “don’t blame me if it all goes pear shaped guv … I don’t pick these blokes you know”.
Although I could be reading too much into Bayliss’s comments, his words are hardly on message. Where exactly is the sense of collective responsibility? It also suggests, to me at least, that England’s hierarchy aren’t on the same page. Why else would a coach keep reiterating that he’s simply doing his best with the cards dealt to him?
Overall I sense there’s a great deal of tension within the England camp. When the bloke most likely to be the next captain, Joe Root, is wheeled in front of the press to give the current skipper his backing you know the pressure is on. What’s more, I’m not convinced it will be straightforward for Cook to give up the captaincy and rejoin the rank and file. The next two test matches will probably determine his future as captain, but they could jeapordise his whole international career.
Because Cook is generally portrayed as being egoless and affable, people simply assume that Cook would fit seamlessly into a England team led by someone else. Personally I’m not so sure. I’m not saying that Cook would intentionally be a pain in the bum – I genuinely think he’d try to keep his head down – but it would create an incredibly awkward situation.
Just think about it for a second. How is the new captain going to become the fulcrum of the side, and gain respect and authority as a leader, when the bloke who’s got more experience (and more media allies) than anyone else is still sitting in the corner? Cook would probably try to help not hinder, but how would he know when to offer his assistance? How exactly would he offer words of encouragement in the dressing room without unintentionally eclipsing (or even undermining) the new skipper? And how do you stop the players looking to Cook (especially when things are tough) when they’ve become so used to doing so over the years?
I sense that Cook returning to the ranks as a player would be a bit like Margaret Thatcher or Tony Blair standing down as PM but returning to the front bench. It would seem unnatural; a demotion. Sometimes it’s hard to be ‘just one of the guys’ when you’ve been such a huge figure of authority for so long.
Although England captains have resigned and returned to the ranks in the past, they’ve generally passed the baton to someone of equal stature: think Gower handing over the reins to Gooch, or Stewart replacing Atherton. Unfortunately there’s nobody anywhere near as senior as Cook in the current dressing room (not a realistic alternative as captain anyway). Jimmy Anderson isn’t captaincy material and would you really want Stuart Broad in charge of the DRS reviews?
Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan and Andrew Strauss were all giants of English cricket. When they resigned the captaincy they soon rode into the sunset. And not one of them, not one, was as senior as Cook is now. None of them played for so long nor scored the same amount of runs.
And that, my friends, is why England must get a result in Mumbai. If Cook has to stand down as captain, we might ultimately end up losing our most senior batsman too. And that’s something this team simply cannot afford to do.
James Morgan
Can’t YJB captain? He seems to be tough and sensible. Does he have any captaincy experience? I’d take the gloves off him and bat him at four; or five if Jennings clicks.
Also, you seem to totally oversell Cook’s coming back into the rank and file being such a big deal. He just doesn’t come across like the kind of guy who the young ‘uns look up to or run to for advice. Despite what they might say to the press. Cook just has never seemed like an inspirational figure. He almost looks like he’d find giving a pep talk somewhat awkward. As for tactical advice, he’s not really been a fountain of strategic knowledge or quick decision making even when he is captain. How much is he really going contribute once he’s just a batsman. Non-issue if you ask me. I think it would be best for Cook and the team if he gives up the captaincy, puts his head to the grindstone and starts piling on the runs.
I really don’t believe Cook is that passive in the dressing room. I think the team genuinely like and respect him. The guy we see on camera (he’s obviously a tad media shy) isn’t the same guy who talks to the players. I’m not trying to make out that he’s some kind of motivational speaker or tub-thumper, but I do think his style is somewhat similar to Strauss i.e. calm but authoritative. I think Cook had developed a bit of a strut in the field in recent times … although that’s gone missing on this tour.
I don’t think he is passive either but I do think it a bit of a stretch imagining junior players runnning to him for guidance when he is not a captain and that that would somehow undermine the next skipper.
I do agree about the similiaraties with Strauss though. Where I disagree with you is that England would lose Cook the batsman if they lose Cook the captain. From how the Strauss episode played out, I’d think it all the more imperative that Cook sets down the captaincy and focuses completely on resurrecting his batting. In hindsight I’d reckon all three of Atherton, Hussain and Strauss would agree that they could have played for longer and better if they’d stepped down as captains earlier.
You may well be right. I’m just pointing out that everyone takes Cook continuing as a batsman for granted. But we don’t actually know what his intentions are. He might well have had enough. We just don’t know. As far as I’m aware he hasn’t actually expressed any desire either way.
Fair enough! We have a cracker. What a first day.
Small point of accuracy – in Rajkot on the final day Cook went from 50 to 100 in 72 balls with 7 boundaries – it’s not Adam Gilchrist, but describing it as turgid is a little bit OTT, especially since India were bowling to stem the runs.
As far as going back to the ranks, I don’t think he’d have a problem – he seems the type that can probably compartmentalise batting from captaincy and I think more than anything in cricket he likes being an opening batsman.
Hi Hamish. England scored more slowly on the fifth morning than they did on the fourth evening. I thought Cook was too cautious and didn’t try to accelerate until far too late. We had a number of attacking players left in the hutch. Just my view mate.
4th evening 114 off 37 overs, 5th morning 96 off 29, so actually marginally quicker. I’m pretty sure the plan in the morning would be to bat out the first hour to remove the chance of a collapse which they did successfully.
I’m taking issue with the fact that you said that Cook batted turgidly on the 5th morning and cost England the chance to press for victory, when in fact he increased his scoring rate significantly (0-50 off 122, 50-100 off 72). If anything it was Hameed got bogged down on the 5th morning, scoring 20 runs off 61 balls, but we can’t really be too harsh on him at this stage.
I said ‘some felt’ he cost his side the chance of victory. Personally I think that’s a bit harsh but I do think he batted too slowly in the circumstances. With Hameed going slowly there was even more need for Cook to seize the initiative or get out and let Stokes / Bairstow etc do some damage. When Stokes eventually came in he managed to score at a run a ball I recall? I think 3 an over when you’re setting up a declaration is too slow. Either way, that’s all in the past. It’s Cook’s current form and wellbeing that’s the issue here.
I personally feel its a good time to switch the captaincy. Each captain has their shelf life and I sense Cook has had his for many of the reasons stated above.
There’s a summer against a good South Africa and a poor WI for a new captain to bed in before taking on the ultimate tour.
A question when is a player considered a senior player?
Only Root has now played 51 tests.
I know 51 Test might not seem a lot when a team plays 17 a year but there will be a fair few players we think of as having full careers who played about that. Trott played 53, Swann 60, Gough 58, Giles 54 are a few examples.
Atherton was made captain in 1993, four years after his test debut in 1989 he had played 27 Tests and averaged 34.70
Atherton faced miles better bowling than root and not as many weak attacks.. let alone advances in bats, fitness, smaller boundaries which would add a bit onto athertons ans remove a chunk off roots
Donald
Ambrose
Murali
Warne
McGrath
Walsh
Waqar
Wasim
Shoaib (might be a bit too early )
Slighty better than roach, holder, Matthews, siddle etc etc
What would be interesting is to actually see what quality root has faced (were they injured like steyn was etc)… I suspect roots faced very little and when he has.. he’s probably been found out (ashes 2013/14 by Harris/Johnson for example)
Cook isn’t a natural leader of men and he isn’t dynamic (not the same as reckless) in the field. He is however one of the few remaining test quality batsmen left in the world and I’m hoping that captaining the train crash that has been the ecb since ashes down under hasn’t taken its toll and drained his mental powers.
He’s getting out in ways that aren’t of a man who is patient and waits for the ball is his areas etc. Those that think root would be better are deluded.. he’s looking very flustered at the crease and doesn’t seem to be able to decide to play test cricket or white ball run a ball stuff..
I hope cook continues as there is no one else but I hope his mental form doesn’t desert him and deprive England of one third of it’s only test batters
It’s funny, a couple of years ago the acronym TINA (in relation to Cook’s captaincy) was the cause of much bitterness and a source of satire in these parts. Heaven knows, he’s hardly developed into England’s Steve Waugh since then. Yet now that we’re faced with the reality that we are (at the very least) probably much nearer the end of his captaincy than the beginning, it really does seem that there is no truly compelling alternative. Anderson and Broad are both unsuitable and fading and we’ve already said goodbye to several other senior players – some not for the best of reasons. Arguably England went through something like this in the ’90s after the Gooch/Gower/Gatting/Botham generation had all departed – although of course the two eras are entirely different in many other ways. Just a crazy thought: what about Moeen? I know he’s got zilch captaincy experience, but our wonderful selectors wouldn’t worry about a little detail like that. Seriously, following the tactical deficiencies of Cook’s tenure just how bad could he be? And after all, short of keeping wicket Mo’s been given just about other job in the team so why not add to his collection? He only needs now to bat at another couple if positions, convert himself into a seam bowler and take the captaincy for a bit to qualify for his Duke of Edinburgh award…
Should read “every other job.”
Moeeen ali?? The guy shouldn’t even be in the side !!