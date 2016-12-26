Happy Proper Crimbo

Hi folks. I quickly wanted to wish all our readers, commenters and guest writers a very merry Christmas. My advice is simple: forget India, look forward to the upcoming ODIs (when we might actually win a game), eat as much as possible, and drink your own body weight in brandy. The last of these helps when it comes to the first by the way.

It has been a really enjoyable year at TFT. It’s been a challenge running the blog in Maxie’s absence but one I’ve enjoyed. If you’re wondering what happened to Eat My Sports, I found it was just too hard to keep up with everything. I don’t get as much time to watch sport now that I’ve got a second child, so it made sense to focus on cricket.

TFT has also developing something of a brand (for want of a better word) over the years and it seemed a lot easier to put my own stamp on an established domain than start afresh. That google traffic helps! Plus an established domain is quite a valuable asset apparently. It’s certainly helped to attract advertisers looking for sponsored posts etc. This helps to cover costs.

Overall I’ve been really happy with how the year at TFT has gone. Traffic is slightly up since I took things on – although not as high as it was in those manic days following the Kevin Pietersen controversy – and we now have over 800 subscribers. Mailchimp has proved rather useful!

However, no matter how much work I put into the site myself, TFT wouldn’t be what it is without you guys. I realise most people visit the site to see what other cricket fans are thinking and saying (rather than just to read my increasingly incoherent jabbering) so please keep those comments coming. Your contribution is absolutely vital and very much appreciated.

Before I sign off, I’d quickly like to thank all our guest writers: Garry White, Hector Cappelletti, Frazer Loveman, Sam Blackledge, James Hindle, Kevin Galvin, Liam Hope, Mike Faulkner and Phil Ryan. Please keep the good stuff flowing! I wouldn’t be able to keep the site going without guys like you.

And of course, I’d like to thank all our regular commenters. We’ve had some fantastic debates over the last year. We don’t always agree but it’s always great fun! Big thanks go to (in no particular order):

(Apologies if I’ve left anyone out!)

I’ll sign off there and leave you to your third helping of turkey torpedoes. My plan for the rest of the day is to continue building Kylo Ren’s Lego Command Shuttle with my little boy. And (inevitably) watch my rugby team Worcester lose its relegation dogfight with Bristol.

Cheers,

James

Ps Yes Worcester did lose. Even though Bristol had a player sent off after 10 minutes. Our management would make a Peter Moores / Paul Downton combo look positively brilliant.