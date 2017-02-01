What Happened Next? The 3rd T20

Let’s play ‘What Happened Next?’. England are a promising 119-2 off 13 overs chasing a competitive but not insurmountable 202 on a fast scoring ground. Two experienced batsmen are at the crease. Both are well set. Surely a close finish is on the cards?
Nope.
Instead of setting up a grandstand finale, we somehow contrived to lose 8 (that’s right, EIGHT) wickets for the dismal sum of 8 (that’s right EIGHT) runs. It was fifteen minutes of pure, unadulterated, cricketing comedy. Far funnier than anything Question of Sport have ever run.
Although the dismal nature of this latest capitulation was pretty shocking (even by England’s standards) I guess we should’ve expected it. Our cricket team that has turned snatching embarrassment from the jaws of respectability into a fine art form over the years.
In retrospect, collapsing from 119-2 to 127 all out is a fitting way to end what has been a thoroughly dismal and often humiliating tour … made worse by the fact that absolutely zero heads have rolled (so far) as a result.
Captain calamity remains entrenched as test captain, our test batting line-up is still full of giant holes, and our limited overs sides – despite occasionally pretending to get their act together – are apparently just as crap as they’ve always been … on today’s evidence at least.
A few days ago I foolishly suggested that our T20 team is possibly better than our test and ODI sides. Excuse me while I grab a serviette and wipe substantial quantities of egg off my face. Our test team have really plumbed the depths this winter but they’ve never lost 8 (that’s right, EIGHT) wickets for 8 (that’s right EIGHT) runs.
I’m not normally one to worry too much about T20 cricket. Some people take it seriously but I’m not that fussed. However, when a game of hit and giggle becomes a game of hit and laugh hysterically at the English, I rapidly lose my sense of humour.
Today the England cricket team were a national embarrassment. And you know what makes it worse? The fact that Andrew Strauss says we’re taking this white ball stuff more seriously these days.
You could’ve bloody fooled me.
James Morgan
We are constantly told that this England side bats all the way down, and that most of them can bowl. ‘Jack of all trades’ springs to mind.
On today’s evidence we bat all the way down to, erm, four.
we bat all the way to 12 where Bairstow’s arse is sat!
I refuse to be drawn into a response to your, “Captain calamity” remark. You are awful. 🙂
is this how you don’t respond!?
Roy seemed to struggle a bit against the clever change of pace and Root looks a bit pedestrian these days. Maybe he has had a long winter and needs a break. Losing Billings so early did not give England the platform they were looking for. Seems like the test series in a microcosm. Starts off well and gets worse as the series goes on!
Oh well, Windies here we come!
On a related subject. I regularly hear suggestions from our pundits and experts that some of our limited over batsmen should be fast tracked/accommodated in the Test side. It doesn’t seem to matter how often we promote hitters and watch them fail, the clamour continues. When these same players are inconsistent in the shorter formats, I here suggestions that we should persist because they promise great riches but there comes a time when promise needs to be replaced with a measure of delivery/consistency. Shoving players into the test side based on promise when not backed by any measure of consistency even in the shorter formats will continue to weaken our test side.
It worked for Trescothick.
I wouldn’t put Tres in that category but even if you do its a thin field of successes since Tres debut in 2000
I sat and watched this in disbelief. I am a veteran of many years of watching batting collapses but that beggared belief. I ended up howling with laughter. And yes Captain Calamity is still there in the Test side, we continue to stagger along in all aspects of the game and where is Director, Comma of Cricket in all this? Sitting in a nice cosy office somewhere probably having tea and cakes with Cookie and doing Sweet FA about it. I would get really angry about all this but what is the point. The ECB and all its members will continue to treat us supporters as if we are lower than the dust beneath their chariot wheels.
Have to say it was great fun with the crowd going potty and singing We Will Rock you! Best afternoon’s entertainment I have had in ages.
When I was growing up, I thought “England batting collapse” was all one word….