England Wave The White Flag

The late 1980s and 1990s were known for their catastrophes. England supporters all knew the score: we’d collapse more often than not and show less backbone than a raspberry jelly.

However, things got a little better when central contracts were introduced. Duncan Fletcher and Nasser Hussain provided stability and resilience; Michael Vaughan turned us into winners; then Andrew Strauss created an efficient machine. We might not have reached the heights of Viv Richards’ West Indies or Steve Waugh’s Australians, but at least we were well respected. Humiliation and embarrassment were a thing of the past … or so we thought.

Although we’ve been relatively spoiled in recent times – we’ve won the Ashes more often than not and generally dominated at home – two clear exceptions spring to mind; exceptions that remind us of the bad old days when we got turned over like pancakes on shrove Tuesday.

The first, of course, was the 2013/14 Ashes, when Mitchell Johnson ripped out our hearts and ate them in front of us. The second one, I’m sad to say, is this current tour of India. We’ve been thrashed. We’ve been embarrassed.

Today’s collapse, on what remained a decent enough batting wicket, was one of the most miserable batting displays I’ve seen from an England side (and boy have I seen a few). It wasn’t totally unexpected – which shows just how bad things have got – but low expectations shouldn’t disguise just how lamentable today was.

Some of the dismissals were unforgivable really. If you’re feeling charitable you’d say the strokes played by Cook, Bairstow, Root, Stokes and Moeen were ‘tired’. A less tolerant observer might call them ‘lazy’ or even ‘unprofessional’. We basically gave India catching practice.

The shot played by Moeen was particularly awful. I can’t think of a less appropriate and more boneheaded stroke in all my years of watching cricket. What on earth was he thinking? Root’s limp sweep wasn’t much better and neither was Bairstow’s ‘lap to leg’ or whatever you want to call it.

Alastair Cook, because he’s Alastair Cook, also escapes a lot of criticism when he’s out to a poor shot. But the blogging community doesn’t have to pay homage to the England captain like others feel compelled to do. To be caught down the leg-side, playing well outside the line of one’s pad, is a horrible piece of batting. The captain’s wicket wasn’t a strangle; it was daft batting by a very experienced player we’ve come to expect more from.

Stokes and Rashid also threw their wickets away in a fit of absentmindedness. Although the former might argue that the ball stopped on him a little, I question what shot he was trying to play in the first place. And as for Rashid, who chipped the second new ball straight to midwicket, one can only assume he completely lost track of the situation. England might still have survived at that point. Buttler was at the other end and there were only 15 overs to go.

Most people expected England to lose this series – I predicted 1-3 myself – but the manner of our defeat has hurt a great deal. We’ve now lost six of our last eight tests and the team is going backwards. What’s more, the policy of playing so many all-rounders (long considered to be a blessing) also looks increasingly flawed. When key batsmen have exhausted themselves with the ball in hand, is it any surprise they look frazzled when they finally put the pads on?

Strategically this tour has been an unmitigated disaster. The selectors have done a horrible job and should be sacked. An article that appeared in the Daily Mail yesterday, which claimed Jack Leach was ignored because research suggests he chucks it, has also raised eyebrows. He was, after all, picked for the Lions.

Many people will see this story – given that it was published the same day England conceded 750 runs – as a cynical ploy to get our selectors off the hook. The few times I’ve seen Leach on TV the commentators have generally commended his action for being pure and orthodox. Make your own mind up by watching the clip below. Skip to 1 minute and 25 seconds to see Leach bowl.

These allegations will surely have a massive impact on Leach and put him under enormous scrutiny. It seems wholly unfair to go public with (or leak) this information. At a time when we’re desperately crying out for a quality young spinner, this story might end up burying the best prospect we’ve got.

Before I move on to the burning issue – the future of the burnt out Alastair Cook – I’d quickly like to congratulate India. They’ve been brilliant and hats off to them. Although I disagreed with the timing of Kohli’s declaration yesterday, and I think his appealing is too aggressive at times, you can’t fault how he’s modernised his team.

India’s seam bowling and fielding (two areas of historical weakness) have improved dramatically. This should make India competitive all around the world – something they haven’t been for a long time. It’s really good to see. They’ve completely dominated England in their own backyard and deserved their win. The 4-0 score line doesn’t flatter them at all.

What’s more, I applaud Kohli for actually caring about test cricket. There was always a sense that MS Dhoni simply went through the motions and cared far more about the limited overs stuff. Kohli is a completely different animal. He cares about test cricket and he wants to win in all forms.

World cricket needs more people with Kohli’s attitude – especially as everything the ECB has planned for the future of domestic cricket seems to prioritise the white ball versions of our sport. I recommend you give this article by George Dobell a read. It’s a little sobering though.

Finally we must turn to Alastair Cook. We’ve heard that the team are all behind him – you wouldn’t expect to hear anything else – and he’s avoided the temptation to resign straight away. However, it’s reached a point where I think his departure is inevitable.

No matter how hard Cook has tried, and no matter how much his face fits the desired profile, he’s simply not up to the job. He’s always been an average captain at best and unfortunately, on this particular tour, he’s been well short of average. He’s been too defensive, shown little imagination, and his lack of feel for the game is quite alarming at times.

Although I worry whether now is the right time for Root to take over, and I don’t know how easy it will be for a player as senior and stubborn as Cook to fit seamlessly into the dressing room as a pure batter, I don’t think England can go on like this. A change must happen.

I expect Cook will have his heart to heart with Andrew Strauss – he’ll surely follow protocol rather than doing anything unexpected – and then either move aside or be moved aside. Although England have made good progress in one-day cricket in recent times, the test team has gone backwards. There’s no disguising this now. Our plight isn’t completely hopeless, as Hameed and Jennings offer some hope for the future, but things look as bleak as they’ve been for a while.

Oh how we’d kill for a batting line up of Strauss, Cook, Trott, Pietersen, Collingwood, Bell and Prior these days. The current team isn’t in the same class. We’re at least three players – two middle-order batsmen and a quality spinner – short of the complete package.

After suffering numerous retirements, and then tossing away remaining experienced heads like Pietersen and Bell, the suits have probably discovered (too late!) how difficult it is to find test batsmen who can average over 40 and score runs in all conditions.

However, although we might not be able to do much about the personnel currently at our disposal, at least we can improve the leadership and captaincy of the team in one simple stroke: moving on from Cook. Nothing should stop that now.

James Morgan