Durham Academy Rated Finest In The Country

If you were upset about Durham’s relegation from the county championship last year, you’d better have your thermometer ready. This story is going to make your blood boil.
According to the Northern Echo, Durham’s Academy has just been rated as the finest in the country by the ECB. That’s the same ECB who threw the book at the county for accumulating debts that are actually lower than the main beneficiaries of their demotion, Hampshire.
This latest round of academy evaluations will give plenty of ammunition to angry Durham fans – and indeed the thousands of cricket fans around the country who were appalled by the ECB’s draconian punishment.
After all, as Durham have the best academy, it could be argued that (a) they do more for English cricket than any other county, and (b) they’re the model the ECB would like other counties to follow (albeit perhaps not from a financial standpoint).
Here’s a few facts from the Echo to chew over:
75% of Durham’s first team have graduated from their academy
16 academy graduates played first class cricket for Durham last year
13 academy graduates played list A limited overs cricket for Durham last year
Durham’s academy squad won the North Eastern Premier League T20 competition last year
Three Durham graduates (Jack Burnham, Adam Hickey and Josh Coughlin) represented England U19.
Despite Durham’s financial woes – a crisis which wasn’t all their fault remember – it’s pretty clear that Durham are doing an awful lot right. Keaton Jennings, who made a century on debut for England, is a Durham lad (albeit with South African blood). Ben Stokes is also Durham through and through. Consequently, it makes the ECB’s decision to relegate them seem even harsher.
What’s more, it’s noticeable that Durham have decided to eschew the ‘kolpak rush’ ahead of Brexit. They’ve signed the South African opener Stephen Cook but only as an overseas players. It sounds like their commitment to producing talented young English players is undiminished – despite being kicked in the jatz crackers by the ECB’s poisoned boot.
Hampshire, on the other hand, have signed two kolpak players in Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw, and will presumably sign an overseas player too. I don’t want to have a go at Hampshire in particular, as I have a number of friends who support the county, but it’s certainly food for thought.
James Morgan
PS Thanks to Carol Durkin for bringing this story to my attention.
It just highlights what a nest of weasels the ECB truly are! Less fit for purpose than even FIFA are. Instead of being turkeys voting for Christmas, the Counties are the only ones that can change things I suspect?
The game of cricket in this country deserves far better than this! The ECB have raised the bar on chicanery.
If you want to be kind you could say the ECB wanted to send a strong message on not expecting them to be lender of last resort and didn’t want to be accused of giving Durham unfair support. This possibly highlights the fact that the payments for producing England players are not set at the right levels but Durham are not able to generate the revenue that other counties are outside of those payments. It is an economic reality that will be hard to bypass. Despite covering the whole North-east and quite a lot of Cumbria it wouldn’t get a Franchise
However it appears that the ECB asked Durham to reject a bid from investors which is how other Counties like Yorkshire, Warkshire and Hampshire have avoided similar trouble. Plus there are conspiracy theories about putting pressure to force the City T20 that are likely to boil the blood of current domestic cricket fans.
Its easy to set Hampshire up as the bad guy but they have had Vince and Dawson represent England in the last 12 months and Alsop with the Lions With Mason Crane is currently tearing though First Grade batting lineups in a way that suggests another is in the pipe line.
representing England is a curious way to judge success considering the amount of times England’s selectors are berated on this blog and countless others. Somerset for example produce excellent youth players that never get a look in for England, they have to be prodigiously talented like Buttler and even then he only really got considered after smashing England’s international attack to all corners in a t20 final