Cook (Finally) Resigns As Test Captain

After being given the luxury of six weeks to decide his future, Alastair Cook has finally decided that he has no future … as captain at least. He announced today that he’s stepping down from the role. Giving in to his critics can’t have been easy but it’s undoubtedly the right thing to do.
Although the captaincy never really suited Cook – it always struck me that he was made skipper because of his background and squeaky clean image rather than an ability to lead and inspire – he ended up captaining England in more tests than any other player. It’s an odd statistic as I doubt even his greatest cheerleaders would describe him as anything other than an adequate field general.
In my humble opinion captaincy was a role Alastair never looked comfortable in. The often repeated cliche that he ‘leads from the front’ says it all. He was never one for inspirational speeches or tactical masterstrokes – all he could do was go out there, bat all day, set an example, and hope others followed. It’s the very minimum a test cricket captain should provide. In fact, it’s the minimum every single senior player should provide.
So how will history remember Cook? It’s no surprise that Andrew Strauss, his philosophical twin, today described him as ‘one of our country’s greatest captains’. This is pure hyperbole of course. Cook the captain might be lauded for his longevity but everyone knows he’s a long way short of being England’s greatest. Indeed, a big reason why Cook captained England for so long is because there simply wasn’t anyone else. Indeed, this is probably the slogan that should be etched into his captaincy’s gravestone.
The truth is that Cook was both a success and a failure as England captain. He was successful because he kept scoring runs (albeit fewer centuries) in the role. This is no mean feat. His performances with the bat in India back in 2012 were nothing short of superhuman. He should also be remembered for leading England to Ashes wins at home in 2013 and 2015, plus that surprising (if a tad fortuitous) victory in South Africa a year ago.
However, Cook also endured humiliation at the hands of these foes. The recent tours to India and Bangladesh were a shambles that ended in embarrassment. Cook’s flaccid captaincy and poor form with bat played a big role in these capitulations. Meanwhile, although Alastair led England to some team successes against the Proteas, his form with the bat against South Africa’s fearsome pace attack has always been subpar – averaging 31 in eight tests away from home and just 35 overall.
What’s more, Cook’s Ashes record is also extremely mixed. Although he skippered the side to wins in the last two home Ashes series, and played brilliantly down under in 2010/11, he averages just 29.6 with the bat at home against the old enemy (with zero centuries). And as a captain, he’ll mostly be remembered for that horrific 0-5 whitewash in which England completely fell apart both on and off the pitch. We need no reminding that Alastair was the only person at the heart of that debacle who survived.
The fact Cook survived the fallout of that Ashes disaster made me simultaneously admire him and somewhat resent him. I really think that KP-gate would have buried most men. The fact that he weathered the storm, and kept plugging away, despite a huge amount of criticism, says a great deal about his resolve. The fact he survived, and briefly helped to turn the team’s fortunes around, is extremely impressive.
However, unfortunately I can’t forget the way the establishment rallied around him either – especially as there seemed no reason, other than favouritism, why they should do so. Having put Cook on a pedestal for the duration of his career – and who can forget Giles Clarke’s stomach-churning remark about Alastair coming from the right sort of family – the ECB seemed to portray him as a champion of virtue and an antidote to the evil Pietersen. Not for the first time in his career, Cook was afforded luxuries other players never get. Why? Well, perhaps we should take Giles Clarke at his word.
Anyway, although Cook survived one of the most embarrassing political fallouts in English cricket’s history, the end has finally come. Once again he was given a luxury others don’t get – the ability to choose his own fate over a lengthy six period – but I won’t let this cloud my judgement. After all, the bare statistics say it all:
Alastair Cook led England to the second (equal) most test wins ever
Alastair Cook led England to the most test defeats ever.
There is no escaping this legacy. Cook’s record is mixed. Was he a good captain? No. Was he a terrible one? No (although he was occasionally terrible). Should he be applauded for steering England through some difficult times? Both yes and no. After all, the storm after the Ashes whitewash was partly of his making.
I guess I’d summarise Alastair’s tenure like this: over the last ten years Cook has become a fact of life of English cricket. He was anointed as England’s latest FEC (future England captain) at an early age – despite showing no particular aptitude or desire for the job – and he got the chance to fulfil his destiny when Andrew Strauss stepped down. As far as I’m concerned he did his stint in charge and now he’s gone. It’s that simple. I won’t remember him fondly but I won’t say ‘good riddance’ either.
My ambivalence might seem strange for someone who has written extensively about Cook over the years. And yes, it does seem a bit odd. The truth is that I’m too conflicted to write either a eulogy or something less flattering.
As an England supporter I’ll always be grateful for Cook’s runs. We’d have been lost without him (especially in recent times). However, I’ve always found English cricket’s infatuation and hero worship of Cook extremely cringeworthy. And I don’t think it’s always been deserved – although ‘deserved’ is the wrong word because Cook never asked for any of this adulation. I guess the exaggerations and the hyperbole just irritate me.
The bottom line is that Cook has always been a good but not great batsman. And he’s always been a very average captain. But in the coming days I fully expect to read reams of tripe comparing him to Mike Brearley and WG Grace. And therein lies the problem. The hype around him – an adulation I’ve always found a touch bizarre and a little nauseating – has ruined Alastair Cook for me.
And am I the only one who finds it weird that they haven’t named Cook’s successor? They’ve only had six weeks to make a decision. It’s almost like the country needs a period of national mourning before we can gradually, reluctantly, and with heavy hearts, finally move on.
Anyway, at least Alastair can now go back to doing what he does best – opening the batting. And at least we can put this debate about his leadership qualities, and the precise amount of iron in his rod, to bed. At last.
It’s not before time. Anyone else would’ve been asked to resign immediately after Chennai.
James Morgan
I think Cook’s a good man who has had a lot to contend with as England skipper, aside from purely cricket matters. That he coped so well with those off field matters, whilst keeping both his own counsel and his dignity, speaks to the character of the man, for me.
I’ll remember his captaincy for the 2 Ashes wins & his series wins in India in 2012 and SA last year – particularly the Ashes win in 2015 and the SA series win as England’s chances had been comprehensively written off by some in both of those series before a ball was bowled.
I wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs as England’s opener for years to come.
I agree with most of that, though I wonder if he’ll drop down to 3, to accommodate Jennings and Hameed?
I would keep Cook an an opener. We’ll need his experience out there at the very start of every innings down under this winter.
Here Mr Morgan re his background. How did having a mother who is a teacher and a dad who works for BT, give him a head start against other candidates. As for squeaky clean, I didn’t know a pre requisite for the England captaincy was being a drunken, boorish, egotist. Oh hand on we had two of those already did we not. Flintoff and Pietersen.
I think it’s more or less inevitable that, if he wants the job, Root will get it. I’m not sure that’s the best choice (we know little of Root’s captaincy skills), but there aren’t that many others in the frame. Not sure if Moeen would want the job or has the experience. I would, however, caution against an automatic assumption that Root should get the limited overs jobs too (if Morgan steps down). I’d give those to Buttler, who seems to have a knack for it (I’d give him the test job too if he was a guaranteed selection).
Good riddance
It’s now an opportunity to re-engage with our test team, now that “Chef” has gone.
what does re-engage mean
I am afraid that re-engaging with the team will still be difficult for me while Anderson and Broad are still there,
A prime example of the “one of us” appointment syndrome that bedevils so many areas of life in the UK. He was a good batsman and, on his day, a very good one. However, his day became ever more infrequent and he often scored more slowly than was in the team’s best interests – crease occupancy without a good strike rate is of very limited usefulness in the modern game. As a captain, he was at best poor and often very poor, captaining by numbers and almost totally lacking in imagination and flair.
I’m not sure I completely agree with that, at least not in the last few years or so. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that “dasher” Alex Hales was chosen to be the counter-weight to Cook’s obduracy.
What actually happened was that Cook scored much more quickly than Hales and Hales turned out to be mostly rubbish!
I don’t think he has given the luxury of waiting 6 weeks to decide his future. It was more that they were waiting for the odi and t20s to be over.
A great opening batsman and an average captain of, in the absence of any credible alternatives, what was at times a fairly average side is how he should be remembered.
I have a question for you Mr Morgan. What exactly did Cook do to invoke your ire.
Ire? Is something other than unequivocal praise considered Ire? I think you might have just underlined my point.
Cook’s done nothing. Long time readers of this blog will know that I’ve repeatedly absolved Cook from blame (even during the KP saga). I’ve always seen him as a good foot soldier who is loyal to English cricket and is a model employee. I blame others (the ECB and certain members of the media) for creating a cult (for want of a better word) around him. None of which he asked for. It wasn’t Cook who said he was England captain because ‘he’s from the right sort of family’.
I will add that I still find his role in the defenestration of Pietersen inexcusable. It is a captain’s job to manage his team and ensure the most talented members remain part of it – not conspire with others to sack them over some petty incident. How different the matter would have been handled under Brian Close, Ray Illingworth or Mike Brearley – and how England would have benefited.
It is all very curious. Strauss was a good captain, with a team strategy (dry bowling, quickish scoring, sharp fielding) that worked for him, with the resources at his disposal (at least until he was undermined by Pietersen). Cook was not a good captain, and the good results that came during his tenure felt like the resources delivering results despite the lack of leadership. So the Strauss eulogy feels misplaced, if sincere.
The absence of an instant appointment of Root (or some other candidate) must reflect misgivings about overloading the side’s best batsman, when he has little experience of captaincy to help the management guess whether this is a good bet. Root may himself have misgivings (none in public, though).
The selectors know that it is a problem of the elite system that it denies captaincy experience to identified future internationals. If Cook were not soldiering on as a batsman, there might be room in the side for an experienced captain, although this is not a fashionable idea, and outside candidates are not thrusting themselves at the selectors. That said, Keaton Jennings is a dark horse, in that he has credentials in both diciplines, albeit not as much as one might like.