Cook Blames ECB For Pietersen Debacle

We’ve waited almost three years for this. And I can only applaud Alastair Cook, now free of the captaincy, for finally having his say on the ECB’s handling of the Kevin Pietersen debacle. Better late than never eh.
Although some won’t be prepared to take Cook at his word, I personally believe his testimony backs up what I thought from the start: that the real villains of the piece were the hapless and spineless ECB not the captain. The board were primarily the ones who wanted Pietersen gone because they needed a scapegoat and KP had always been a thorn in their side. Then, having driven that decision, they were quite happy to sit back and let Cook take the heat; therefore Cook became an indirect victim of the whole affair too.
Here’s what our former skipper said today. And if you’re Paul Downton, or one of the other ECB stooges who handled things badly and then ran for cover, it makes particularly awkward reading. The quotes are taken from Cricinfo (who borrowed them from Sky):
I felt like it wasn’t handled particularly well by the ECB. I know I was the lightning rod for it, every person thought it was my decision. I felt I bore the brunt of that, unfairly in my personal opinion. As much power you get as England captain, you don’t have the ultimate decision on that sort of thing.”
Yes, I was part of the decision making, as six or seven other people were. I didn’t actually have that final trigger and I felt as if I was the only person who made that decision. I felt a little bit let down by the ECB by that one period where they kind of left me out to dry a little bit. But that’s all gone now. It’s part and parcel of the challenge of being captain. I can’t say now I have any regrets. I’ve tried, whether I got it right or wrong, to do what was the best for English cricket at that time.
I have argued from the start that Cook was in a weak position after the Ashes whitewash (he probably knew he was lucky to keep his job) and was probably in no state of mind to make a stand over a player who was sometimes difficult to handle; therefore he was quite happy to go along with the board’s wishes.
However – and this is the key point here – Cook wasn’t the main person driving the decision, so the Cook versus Pietersen narrative that some journalists and supporters propagated (where the board were merely making a stand for their captain) was essentially bogus. I think the above testimony substantiates my position.
Although I disagreed passionately with the decision to sack KP, I could actually empathise with Alastair’s position at the time. I might even have done the same if I was him. After all, we all know what happens to players who go against the grain. Cook had his own career and family to think about; therefore I believed it was unfair to demonise him. Indeed it might be an uncomfortable thought but those who ended up blaming Cook actually fell into the ECB’s trap.
Although I could understand where the ill feeling towards Cook came from, especially in the light of Giles Clarke’s abhorrent ‘right sort of family’ comments, I hope people will now forgive Alastair to some extent. Some might disagree – I remember Maxie and I arguing about this in the pub once! – but I always trusted the board less than Cook. After all, Alastair had always seemed like a decent bloke whereas the board had a whole history of misdemeanours behind them.
Consequently I’m glad that Alastair has finally had the opportunity to mount his defence. As for the ECB, when someone as mild mannered as Cook puts the boot in then you know you’ve bungled something horribly. The men largely responsible for the Pietersen debacle have now moved on – so there’s no point storming the barricades – but I hope all the England fans who originally gave the board the benefit of the doubt will finally admit they were wrong.
In my humble interpretation the bottom line is this: the ECB needed a post Ashes scapegoat so they picked the most convenient one (the South African they’d wanted to get rid of for some time) but misjudged the public mood and underestimated the shit-storm it would cause. When they realised that they’d miscalculated they “hung out to dry” one of English cricket’s most loyal players while they hid behind confidentiality agreements. Shame on them.
Maybe people will realise now why it’s so important to scrutinise everything the ECB do, and why it’s so hard to give them the benefit of the doubt. Now that Alastair has broken his silence, perhaps more players will come forward and support his story? I certainly hope so.
James Morgan
Oh wow. That is certainly going to put the cat among the pigeons. Shame he didn’t come clean at the time. Well you said it at time, indeed you did and we all concurred. Aggers and usual suspects in media denied it all. Even up to day before last Aggers was telling P. Morgan he was deluded to think Cook was part of the decision-making. Boy this puts a different perspective on it all.
Hopefully this won’t take us back to those dark times 3 years ago when it seemed you either pro KP or anti KP (it really was never that simple)
Everyone knows it cant have been Cooks decision alone, I’m sure he was asked his input and also as he was going to carry on as captain, I’m sure he was aware that he was the one was going to have to front it out. He could have resigned there and then if he didn’t feel he could do it.
A committee decided English cricket needed to move on from KP , it was handled badly and he probably should have just been dropped.
Cook was part of that committee.
Whilst I have no desire ti go over old ground, For what its worth I don’t think they did misjudge the public mood, I’ve come across many, many more anti KP than pro. And the anti KP feeling has grew stronger with his and his friends behaviour.
You’ve said exactly what I’d have said, Neil. All I would add is that the vitriol has been building again on Twitter as a result of the execrable Piers Morgan throwing out frankly disgraceful tweets about Cook in a totally transparent attempt to pour petrol on the fire once more. I do hope people don’t oblige the disgraced ex tabloid editor.
Piers Morgan is the type of man only a mother could love
Somebody who I engage with on Twitter who is a huge Cook fan has just said he is amazed at how all KP fans can see no wrong in him. I have replied and told him not to make assumptions this is the trap the Cook supporters have fallen into. KP supporters have been totally demonised as has he. I get so fed up with people thinking that because I thought KP’s treatment was appalling that I am what is called a ‘fanboy’.
Please do not let this descend into a personal row. I’ve removed the comment. Stick to the topic.
Sorry James,
No probs. Thanks for being kind about my article.
Your article was excellent, blocking me from challenging downright stupidity less so
Cancel my last James I am not sorry, it’s suddenly dawned on me that unless one agrees with the narrative of this blog, and challenges some downright ridiculous assumptions, then one is blocked. Almost Trumpian I would suggest.
The problem is you calling it ‘outright stupidity’. You can disagree with people but don’t insult them. Re: blocking people who don’t agree with the perspective of the blog, did I remove any of your comments criticising my article yesterday? No. You’re entitled to disagree. But if you’d called me stupid I might have. I want everyone to feel welcome here, regardless of perspective, perceived intellect, whatever.
I’ve been away a few months.
The comments section has become more spiteful in tone in that time.
“The men largely responsible for the Pietersen debacle have now moved on”
Really? Surely one of the six or seven is the current ‘Technical Director of Elite Coaching’.
A very believable speculation would be that it was he who was feeding the narrative to a pliant Downton who was keen to be seen to flex his muscles and make “big and difficult decisions”
Speculation is not the truth
of course it isn’t. Very few people know the details of what happened, so all one can do is speculate.
What I do know is that I’d not take anything smaller than 200-1 that Flower was arguing for KP’s continued inclusion in the side.
So how do you explain KP getting back in the side for the India tour. Or are have you heard a rumour from someone who knows a man who has his haircut near Lords that this was all against Flowers wishes
I have had my haircut near Lord’s on many occasions. That’s all I’m saying (this is a silly exchange)
I lived there for ages, which barber did you use
Yes Flower is the one exception who is still employed by the ECB. But he was removed as coach … small victory I guess.
I think many, myself included, would struggle to feel disgruntled with any decision made by the ECB on Pietersen, had they waited to appoint a new coach first and then sat down with him and Cook and discussed whether they felt they could include Pietersen or not.
And of course that coach could seek the opinion of Flower if he chose to.
It made no sense to involve a man who was departing on the decision and even less sense not to involve his successor. Indeed, even after Data Moores’ sacking, and with no replacement, Strauss seemed to make it quite clear that such a decision was irreversible and would never be part of a coach’s remit.
And this seems particular relevant now, because it’s entirely consonant with Cook’s words and your interpretation.
Well said James. An extremely even handed assessement of the entire affair. Let’s hope this is the end of it
Even KP didn’t blame Cook and whilst what he has said might be true, Cook has quite a lot of form in blaming others when it suits him. In addition I’d add:
1. the quid pro quo was the ECB’s and the tame cricket press backed him (and still do) unequivocally following the decision (so he got his 30 pieces of silver in return); and
2. what difference does it make – he was willing to collude with a group on a corrupt decision to save his own bacon.
Odd too that he feels sufficiently strong enough to publically criticise his employers. We know that’s not acceptable – oh the fucking irony.
So he’s gone down again in my estimation today but hey-ho that’s just my thoughts.
Hi Jomesy. I disagreed passionately with the decision to sack KP. But perhaps Cook was genuinely doing what he thought was best for the team? It’s obvious that the dressing room was split. He said 6-7 (?) players agreed with the decision, which implies 4 or 5 didn’t. Just to play devil’s advocate for a second, how else could Cook have created unity in these circumstances? Maybe he thought (albeit wrongly) that removing Pietersen would help.
Good article and in my opinion a fair summary. I’ve always been bemused my those who saw these events in black and white (either way).
As an aside I think James does stellar job of allowing for a diversity of opinion on this blog (much better than most in my opinion). This is to his credit and and makes it richer for it. Let’s ensure we respect this in the way we disagree with each other!
Thanks Jamie. I’m very happy for people to debate (and disagree with me too!) and I welcome diversity of opinion. It’s what sport is all about. I’m also keen to make sure everyone feels welcome here so I’ll delete comments that I think are a little too personal or don’t add to the debate. Hope everyone is happy with that policy.