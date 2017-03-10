Candy. Baby.

When England win an ODI by the ridiculously emphatic margin of 186 runs, I guess we should all be happy. Back in the 1980s our batsmen rarely scored 186 across two innings of a test match against the Windies …. well, maybe we weren’t quite that bad, but you get my point.
When England got slaughtered by a Windies pace attack that included the likes of Marshall, Holding, Patterson, Garner etc, our press would often moan about too much short pitch bowling, intimidation and what some perceived as ungentlemanly bullyboy tactics. I suppose we just felt humiliated. And when people feel embarrassed they often look to recovery some dignity by taking the moral high ground.
The real problem, of course, was not the Windies’ tactics (at the end of the day they were just bloody good) but the sequence of horrendous mismatches. It all got a bit boring, unsatisfying, and there wasn’t really much to talk about anymore. Who wants to see one sided matches that amplify the problems one side is having both on and off the field?
The boot is clearly on the other foot these days. Whereas English cricket was a laughing stock in the 80s and early 90s, with captaincy and selection merry-go-rounds, chairmen who couldn’t get player names right – remember Martin McCaddick and Malcolm Devon? – and rebel tours decimating the pool of available players. Nowadays it’s the Windies who lose their best players – not to rebel tours but to the international T20 circus. What’s more, their political and financial problem seem as bad as ever.
Consequently, I don’t really feel like celebrating England’s record win yesterday – which was the Windies’ biggest ever defeat (in terms of runs) at home. As an England fan I’m pleased to see us dominate the opposition so comprehensively. But the general cricket fan inside me is crying. Is this really the best team the once mighty West Indies can muster? Now it look like they’ll have to actually qualify for the next world cup. It’s really, really sad.
None of this will matter much to Alex Hales and Liam Plunkett though. Hales was excellent on his return to the side and it looks like Sam Billings’ brief run will now come to an end. It’s a shame for the young Kentish gent, who obviously has some talent, but Hales is a pretty established ODI player these days and he’s hard to leave out for long.
It was also good to see Plunkett in the wickets. I’ve always had a soft spot for Liam as I think he’s been a little hard done by over the years. I don’t think he’ll pull up many trees for England at this stage of his career but he’s a good bloke to have around the squad. He can bowl fast and hit the ball miles when he’s in the mood – just the kind of cricketer we would’ve killed for back in the 1980s.
I should also mention Joe Root again. Yes he’s quite useful.
Although I don’t think England should have scheduled in this tour – the somewhat two paced wickets in the Caribbean aren’t anything like what we’ll experience in the Champions Trophy – at least we’ve done the job required. A 3-0 win is nothing to be sniffed at, even if it was a bit like taking candy from a baby in Barbados.
And as for the West Indies … well … I’ll let you write your own obituaries in the comments below.
James Morgan
In some ways I think it was useful purely to get the difficult winter out of their system and put some smiles back on faces at the expense of a weak oppo.
In terms of the side, I would like to see Willey opening the bowling in the Champs’ trophy – reckon he’ll pick up bags of wickets at the top of the order.
In terms of the Windies, I liked Nasser’s comment on air about telling all the Windies superstars there’s a game on next week, they’re all invited and see how many would turn up. Understand there’s been problems but for all their talk I think players like Gayle and Samuels are more interested in being celebrities than playing for the Windies.
The other thing I can’t understand is why players like Jason Holder are trundling in bowling medium pace – he’s built like Patrick Paterson and should be bowling like him too.
Agree with most of that, but Samuels played for WI quite a lot. I thought Holder bowled pretty well yesterday (3-40), though he’s no Joel Garner or Curtly Ambrose.
Mostly fair comment, though I’m not sure that, in the early 80’s, we were as bad as you make out. It’s just that we struggled against pace attacks including the likes of Roberts, Marshall, Holding, Croft, Garner, Patterson and Walsh (as did everyone else). Also that WI side could win from the most unlikely positions (Lord’s 1984). This WI side can lose from the most unlikely positions.
One of the biggest problems in recent years in the Caribbean is the state of the pitches. In the “good old days” West Indian pitches were fast and true, so you encouraged genuine fast bowling (see above), and exciting back foot strokes (think Richards’ pull shot, Fredericks’ or Sobers’ hook, Greenidge’s square cut). The puddings currently produced (according to a West Indian friend, this is down to the WICB) don’t encourage these aspects of the game.
The other issue with the WICB is its draconian attitude to playing T20 tournaments (where the money is far better than it can offer). If the WICB says “it’s the IPL or West Indies, but not both”, given the state of WI cricket, and the salaries on offer in the IPL, who can blame a player for playing in the IPL? When WI plays its first team, as in the last T20 world cup, they’re clearly competitive.
Can’t help but feel the Windies have brought it all on themselves and I I’m finding hard to feel sorry for them given the maulings we used to endue during the 70s and 80s. When you have talent like Gayle, Russell, Bravo, Narine, Pollard etc all fit and able to play but for the gross mismanagement of the board are not playing or playing T20 cricket somewhere in Azerbaijan or outer Mongolia or wherever the current tournament is taking place, then something is wrong somewhere with CWI.
Andy, that doesn’t take account of the West Indian cricket public.