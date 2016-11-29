Sometimes you’ve just got to put your hands up and say “well played India, we were rubbish”. For that, my pedigree chums, was the truth in Mohali. India have been too good for us. Full stop.
We always thought this would be a tough tour, and that we’d need to play at our very best to be competitive, but unfortunately we’ve played well below our potential. This has enabled our hosts to swing their collective boot and catch us square in the nuts. And yes, it stings a little.
I’m particularly disappointed because Mohali was supposed to be our best chance, or at least one of the best, to win a test on this tour. It’s a little cooler in the north of India – albeit not quite Durham in May – and the pitch didn’t offer the extravagant turn that English batsmen fear so much. We should have been a lot more competitive but simply didn’t put it all together.
England are now officially in a rut. We’ve lost 4 of our last 6 tests (winning just once) and the team simply isn’t improving. I’m sorry but it’s not. Yes there are bright spots – Hameed and Rashid look like they might have bright futures – but the batting is still a huge problem.
And let’s not pretend that these poor performances are just down to unfamiliar conditions. Don’t forget that we lost twice to Pakistan at home last summer and (as we’ve just seen) the Pakistanis really aren’t that good. They lost nine wickets in a session overnight against New Zealand and went down by 138 runs. That’s Dhaka dreadful.
No doubt some people are blaming the schedule for England’s woes – even Alastair Cook used exhaustion as an excuse after the game – but I’m not so sure it’s that simple. Although fatigue always seems tougher for touring teams, India have also played a lot of test cricket recently. They whitewashed New Zealand just before England arrived.
Yes the ridiculous schedule hasn’t helped – and nobody should forgive the ECB for yet more administrative incompetence – but there’s a far simpler explanation for England’s recent travails: India are just better than us.
If one compares the two teams, man of man, India are stronger. This isn’t a stereotypical Indian team. For many years India possessed skilful batsmen – who can forget artists like Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman? – but the was no devil about them. They were, in effect, just a little too nice. Plus they couldn’t field for toffee. Sehwag used to provide a barrel of laughs as he trotted around the outfield with all the grace and athleticism of a hippo.
However, times have changed. India still have the skilful batsmen – and they probably always will – but their fielding has improved quite a lot and their traditional ‘battery’ of dibbly-dobbly medium pacers has been replaced by fast bowlers with good pace and a little nastiness. If you don’t believe me just ask Chris Woakes’ helmet.
Plus, of course, the whole mind-set of the Indian team seems to have changed. Virat Kohli is passionate, aggressive, and a little bit arrogant (in a good way). He’s almost Australian in the way he leads his side. It’s given India a hard edge and it’s no surprise they’re top of the world rankings as a result. They aren’t the complete package yet, but from what I’ve seen I think they deserve their number one tag.
It’s hard to know where England go from here. The players will have a few days off (although it’s only a few) and then they’ll return to the coalface again – knowing only too well that at 0-4 defeat is probable …
The one batting bright spot of the tour, the admirable Haseeb Hameed, is returning to England with a broken hand. And three of the players on tour (Duckett, Ballance and Batty) look mentally broken.
Whoever replaces Hameed – and we believe that will either be Nick Gubbins or Keaton Jennings – will need to play bloody well at very short notice. The last thing we needed was one of our star turns getting hurt. Unfortunately that’s just the kind of thing that happens when tours unravel.
We all have to hope that England can dig deep and somehow pull out a performance at Mumbai. They can start by winning the toss and actually batting well for a change.
James Morgan
I see Keaton Jennings and Liam Dawson are joining the squad. So England still not looking for a specialist left arm spinner.
Why oh why do we keep picking spinners based on their batting ability? Sigh.
Why ?
Apparently, the hand of Flower…
http://www.espncricinfo.com/india-v-england-2016-17/content/story/1069942.html
Loved that comment ‘(he will be) low-maintenance on and off the pitch’
Well yes, explains so much.
Just seen that it is Jennings for Hameed. Good luck to him but I cannot see the logic in dumping a novice into two must win tests. Bell, Hales or Billings would have made more sense. There will be those who say Hameed is a novice – but he has been a success from day one of his FC career whilst Jennings only came good in 2016 and was previously badly exposed in the Championship.
This selection says more about the selectors than it does about the right answer to England’s needs.
Leach took 65 wickets last year at 21.9, Dawson took 20 at 43.8.
Blame “the selectors”? Who is known to not regard CC performances? Who gave an rare interview praising Dawson to the heavens on 10/3/2016? (I won’t post a direct link as WordPress sometimes eats posts with links – but look it up at the Guardian).
Hi Simon,
One or two links is usually fine. I made a choice in the site settings to ‘spam’ anything with multiple links. Spam is actually quite a big problem for me – especially as TFT has a good domain authority and has been around for 8 years. Lots of spammers are desperate to get links attached to our domain (to help their search engine optimisation) and one way they do this is to put links in the comments. Sorry if this is a pain – but it’s an even bigger pain for me to go through the comments every night and delete all the spammers. Hope you understand mate.
Cheers,
James
Just back to the selectors, I wonder how much Fraser’s Middlesex links led to Jennings’ selection? Gus is a sensitive soul and perhaps he didn’t want to be accused of bias by picking Middlesex’s Gubbins (who has a better first class average)?
This is why having selectors who are full time employees of particular counties doesn’t work. It just makes things very complicated. Fraser is effectively damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t pick Middlesex players.
Batsmen who can’t play spin selected to tour India (who have the world’s best spin bowler) and England’s best spinner left at home – let’s think that one through.
Yes indeed. Makes me wonder what kind of inept management we have in England Cricket.
Hi all,
Interesting reading all your comments. Does this fiasco mean that chickens have come home to roost at last? The second era of cricket with new leaders seems to have gone as well as the first new era of cricket. King Cook still there I see as is Lord Strauss and even dear old coach couldn’t remedy this team. It most certainly is a “new era” of errr umm errr um. failure. It could be worse of course. We could be Australia and they’re not having much of good time at the moment.
A lot of folk on here hoped that a new Chairman & coach might dig this team out of the mire but alas and alack. The cynics on here, including me, said it would end in tears.
There is hope of course. There are players in the England team who have shown such skill, but where has that skill gone. How is it that our test cricket team just cannot perform well enough to win? Now some of these players are also in the one day team and play damn well. Now please don’t throw that old chestnut that one day is different from Test Cricket. There has to be good reasons why the Test Team lack the killer instinct. I’ll leave that one there.
Management, leaders’ are not the right people. Cook has to go and the management must see that now. Will they act? I doubt it. I expect they will want Cook to fall on his own sword. Their collective inability to see the writing on the wall way back showed how sordid their “management” skills lacked real nous. So chickens & roost? Yeah I think so.
Jennings at least has a good recent record, though I’m surprised they went for a left-hander.
Dawson’s selection is just baffling. He’s played 117 first class matches and taken 130 wickets, with just three 5-fors! That’s dreadful. The Indians will have been playing spinners of higher quality since their school days.
England like to pick on character as much as talent. Hence the decision to leave out Jack Leach. However, what we haven’t quite figured out yet is that character is no bloody good without talent.
Yes indeed – as per my comment above re Ansari. Other selection criteria include non-spinning spinners and batsmen “who are really good apart from that they keep getting out”.
It would also help if they were decent judges of character….
I saw Jack Leach on practice day – 2 days before the Edgbaston Test v Pakistan – bowling to the England batsmen in the nets. I think Peter Such is still the spin bowling guru within the England camp. Leach had to be upper most in the minds of management otherwise he wouldn’t have been invited to bowl in the nets. Perhaps, they feel his championship wickets came on helpful tracks which is ironic because you should expect more spin assistance from Indian tracks.
This may sound convoluted but there is a certain skill in bowling on helpful, turning tracks esp if it’s a square turner. Over spinning the ball will not find the edges.
Leach also took 6-64 against Yorkshire at Headingley so if they think he only did well at Taunton they’re mistaken.
Maybe it’s too close to Big Bash to pull Sam Billings out of his commitments there?
I doubt it. Bell is also in the Big Bash and the local rag in Birmingham had a story about him being available if needed.
I still don’t get the dropping of Bell nearly 12 months on.
At the time I thought ok, maybe he needs a tour off after 10 years of constant international cricket..
But his replacements are no longer playing (Compton & Taylor obviously for different reasons)
I understood the selection of Vince for the home summer, on paper it was a friendly summer and he was highly rated, so fair to give him a go. He failed.
How far are we going to drill down before someone finally admits they got rid of the most talented player of his generation far too early?
I hope the Big Bash re-invigorates him and that he comes back and scores a boatload early next summer. It is not too late to backtrack.
Wow! Another promising young left hander being brought in to Ashwin’s abbatoir. On pitches that will most likely help him more than the ones we’ve had so far. Will England never learn? As for Dawson, wow. Just wow.
I’d personally give Ballance the last two games. He has not played a single match in India yet. The series is gone but if he plays well than this could be the making of him. And if he doesn’t, well, there’s probably not that much confidence left in him to get shot. He will go back to county cricket with some introspection in hand. He is hopefully itching to prove the whole goddamned world wrong.
I hope they aren’t viewing it as the series is gone.
It is still alive
Theortically, sure. But it would be one helluva miracle. And Cook hasn’t looked or acted like they had a shot at winning this from Day 1 of this series and if your skipper is like that…well…
2-0 down
Sending players home
Having to seriously consider buttler and duckett as test batters
Moeeen ali top six
Broad inj
Woakes inj
No serious spin threat
Capt out of form and under pressure
Opener gone home inj
I’d say it’s series gone so just use it to blood gubbins/Jennings and see what happens