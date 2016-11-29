Sometimes you’ve just got to put your hands up and say “well played India, we were rubbish”. For that, my pedigree chums, was the truth in Mohali. India have been too good for us. Full stop.

We always thought this would be a tough tour, and that we’d need to play at our very best to be competitive, but unfortunately we’ve played well below our potential. This has enabled our hosts to swing their collective boot and catch us square in the nuts. And yes, it stings a little.

I’m particularly disappointed because Mohali was supposed to be our best chance, or at least one of the best, to win a test on this tour. It’s a little cooler in the north of India – albeit not quite Durham in May – and the pitch didn’t offer the extravagant turn that English batsmen fear so much. We should have been a lot more competitive but simply didn’t put it all together.

England are now officially in a rut. We’ve lost 4 of our last 6 tests (winning just once) and the team simply isn’t improving. I’m sorry but it’s not. Yes there are bright spots – Hameed and Rashid look like they might have bright futures – but the batting is still a huge problem.

And let’s not pretend that these poor performances are just down to unfamiliar conditions. Don’t forget that we lost twice to Pakistan at home last summer and (as we’ve just seen) the Pakistanis really aren’t that good. They lost nine wickets in a session overnight against New Zealand and went down by 138 runs. That’s Dhaka dreadful.

No doubt some people are blaming the schedule for England’s woes – even Alastair Cook used exhaustion as an excuse after the game – but I’m not so sure it’s that simple. Although fatigue always seems tougher for touring teams, India have also played a lot of test cricket recently. They whitewashed New Zealand just before England arrived.

Yes the ridiculous schedule hasn’t helped – and nobody should forgive the ECB for yet more administrative incompetence – but there’s a far simpler explanation for England’s recent travails: India are just better than us.

If one compares the two teams, man of man, India are stronger. This isn’t a stereotypical Indian team. For many years India possessed skilful batsmen – who can forget artists like Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman? – but the was no devil about them. They were, in effect, just a little too nice. Plus they couldn’t field for toffee. Sehwag used to provide a barrel of laughs as he trotted around the outfield with all the grace and athleticism of a hippo.

However, times have changed. India still have the skilful batsmen – and they probably always will – but their fielding has improved quite a lot and their traditional ‘battery’ of dibbly-dobbly medium pacers has been replaced by fast bowlers with good pace and a little nastiness. If you don’t believe me just ask Chris Woakes’ helmet.

Plus, of course, the whole mind-set of the Indian team seems to have changed. Virat Kohli is passionate, aggressive, and a little bit arrogant (in a good way). He’s almost Australian in the way he leads his side. It’s given India a hard edge and it’s no surprise they’re top of the world rankings as a result. They aren’t the complete package yet, but from what I’ve seen I think they deserve their number one tag.

It’s hard to know where England go from here. The players will have a few days off (although it’s only a few) and then they’ll return to the coalface again – knowing only too well that at 0-4 defeat is probable …

The one batting bright spot of the tour, the admirable Haseeb Hameed, is returning to England with a broken hand. And three of the players on tour (Duckett, Ballance and Batty) look mentally broken.

Whoever replaces Hameed – and we believe that will either be Nick Gubbins or Keaton Jennings – will need to play bloody well at very short notice. The last thing we needed was one of our star turns getting hurt. Unfortunately that’s just the kind of thing that happens when tours unravel.

We all have to hope that England can dig deep and somehow pull out a performance at Mumbai. They can start by winning the toss and actually batting well for a change.

James Morgan