Alastair Cook: A Protected Species?

English cricket’s critics have often claimed that the ECB is too cosy. There’s a perception the board is elitist, somewhat insular, and operates a bit like an old boys’ club. Whilst this might be something of an exaggeration, the ECB sure seem to like their favourites. If your face fits, and you don’t rock the boat, you’ll probably go far … just ask James Whitaker.
Giles Clarke’s famous remark that Alastair Cook was ‘a very good role model and he and his family are very much the sort of people we want the England captain and his family to be’ summed it up really. We’d all suspected the ECB were a bit stuffy for a long time, but here was clear proof, in black and white, that class (or image) played a role in the ECB’s decision making. Was looking the part, and sounding the part, actually more important than being able to play the part?
I’ve written extensively about Alastair Cook over the years. I find him fascinating. He’s often been portrayed as an alpha male even though he stutters in front of the cameras and is far too ‘nice’ to be a macho man. And through no fault of his own he’s long had the nation’s hopes fastened to his shoulders – even though he’s never really shown any aptitude to be a leader whatsoever. He’s certainly not a natural one.
Cook has always been treated as a precious commodity – like an aunt’s favourite antique vase – throughout his career. He’s supposedly strong yet extremely sensitive to criticism; he wields an iron rod yet the best observers can say about his captaincy is that he ‘leads from the front’. Basically Alastair is a paradox.
And of course, when he’s suffered prolonged periods of poor form (and appeared technically brittle) he’s always been given extra time to turn it around – a luxury few other openers have had. I’ve often wondered whether this is because he’s a harmless and genuine guy – in other words he’s made a lot of friends and everyone wishes him well – or whether it’s some kind of bias or favouritism at play?
Although Cook’s supporters might argue that England have kept faith because his record suggests runs are just around the corner, try telling that to the likes of Graham Thorpe, who was dumped unceremoniously before the 2005 Ashes despite having an injection a few days beforehand that was supposed to see him through the international summer. Thorpe hadn’t even stopped scoring runs. If you’re slightly abrasive, anti-establishment (or something of a loner) you always seem to get a shorter rope in English cricket. Alastair on the other hand, with his good manners and quintessentially Waitrose persona, seems to have friends in high places.
Once again history seems to be repeating itself. Despite making a pig’s ear of his last three test series in charge, in which he made some mind-boggling tactical decisions and appeared somewhat disinterested / weary in the field, there’s still no apparent desire to sack Cook (or at least ask him to resign). Indeed many pundits are nonsensically arguing that Alastair has earned the right to determine his own future.
I find this last bit utterly bizarre. In professional sport careers are defined by results and results alone. In what other sport would someone who’s failing badly in their role be allowed the luxury of determining their own future? Even Sir Alf Ramsey was eventually sacked. Sport is a cutthroat business … unless you’re Alastair Cook it seems.
Like many people I belief Cook’s position is untenable. And I simply don’t understand why he’s still being treated like a special case. None of England’s other recent (long-term) captains got away with such a long period of depressing team form, so why should Alastair be any different? Here are the records of England’s other captains immediately before they either resigned or were privately pushed:
Michael Vaughan won 4, drew 4 and lost 4
Nasser Hussain won 4, drew 3 and lost 5
Andrew Strauss won 3, drew 2, lost 6
Cook’s record in his last 11 tests is won 3, drawn 1, lost 7. That’s worse (and in some cases substantially worse) than all England’s previous leaders … none of whom survived the aftermath of a big series loss (let alone a humiliation in Bangladesh). Yet once again Cook is the exception.
Cook’s recent record is very nearly as bad as the ill fated and very short-lived tenure of Andrew Flintoff, whose record was won 2, drawn 2 and lost 7. And of course, whereas Freddy was unable to survive an Ashes whitewash, England actually sacked their best batsmen to protect Cook after his team were thrashed 0-5. It’s one rule for Cook and quite another for everyone else.
What’s more (and this is the thing I find hardest to understand) it’s not exactly like Cook should be living off past glories either. He has always been an adequate captain at best. In fact, his overall record is the worst of all his immediate predecessors.
Cook – won 24, drawn 13, lost 22 (59 games)
Strauss – won 24, drawn 11, lost 15 (50 games)
Vaughan – won 26, drawn 14, lost 11 (51 games)
Hussain – won 17, drawn 13, lost 15 (45 games)
Although Alastair’s record is pretty similar to Hussian’s (and his win percentage is fractionally higher) let’s not forget that England were ranked dead last in the world in Nasser’s early years as skipper. Naz and Duncan Fletcher grabbed a poor team by the scruff of the neck and made them very respectable. By contrast Cook has taken a team that were ranked number 1 in the world not long before he took charge and arguably taken them backwards.
As I said earlier in this piece, I have always been fascinated by what I once called the cult of Alastair Cook. Sometimes I think his career very clearly demonstrates the foibles of the ECB: its curious worldview, fondness for all-English boys, and suspicion and distain for outsiders. Or perhaps Alastair has just been very lucky in that he’s played in a period where England have had no realistic alternative captains? Just like there were no alternative test quality openers when he endured his alarming slumps in form.
This, I guess, is what I’m going to refer to as the Cook Conundrum from now on. Why is it that the worst captain England have had in recent times is also our longest serving captain? It’s a ridiculous state of affairs when one puts it so simply.
And yet still the ECB seem in no rush whatsoever to move on from Cook. Even though, for the first time in a long time, a viable alternative candidate is ready and waiting to take over – a potential captain who not only has an aggressive mind-set that dovetails far better with England’s coach and attacking young players, but a potential captain who could also lead the side in all three formats (and so bring balance to The Force).
And yet people are still finding conservative reasons to hold Root back. And it’s all to prolong the reign of England’s longest serving yet least effective leader of recent times. It’s more than a little weird, don’t you think?
James Morgan
People in support of Cook still seem to be in the mindset that he’s “learning the ropes”. One day, he’s gonna be one hell of a captain
He is “one of us, old boy” – an approach that has dogged so many areas of the UK for years. Once these people are “in”, they stay “in” regardless.
Well, this is an interesting one! As you say England would then have a captain for all forms of the game (and Eoin Morgan’s current form doesn’t merit a place in either the ODI or T20 teams, so this is a relevant issue: I’d replace him with Billings). As a batsman, I think Cook still makes the top 3 of the order (with Jennings and Hameed: I want Root at 4), but the emergence of those 2 means Cook is not as vital as before at the top of the order. The middle order needs sorting out (Moeen is a fine cricketer, but not a test no 4). Maybe the extra responsibility would do Buttler good? Whilst Anderson is also (probably) coming to the end of his career, I’m not too worried about the pace bowling, but we need a specialist spinner.
Just as a thought, why would you not make Buttler the ODI and T20 captain, and Root test captain? Takes some of the pressure off both, and appoints the best people for the job.
I understand the case for making Buttler our white ball captain. He did a decent job in Bangladesh – plus he talks nicely 😉
However, my personal view is that it would be better (and clearer) to have one captain in all forms. To prevent burn out I’d simply give Root time off when necessary. I’d go the Australia / NZ route where Smith and Williamson (the best players) are clearly in charge.
It will be a travesty if Root isn’t given this summer as captain before the Ashes tour. I admire Cook hugely as a batsman but have never liked his captaincy. The ECB have always been slow to act. I cringe every time I think of Cook and Bell going out to open in an ODI.
The numbers don’t tell a very thrilling tale, do they? But much worses than that is the way the wheels fell off in India, after a passable start in Rajkot (albeit that was turned from a win into a draw by Cook delaying his declaration absurdly long). Anyone else, and the management would have decided by now that (a) he wasn’t much of a captain at his best, whenever that was, (b) he is past that best and couldn’t lead the team out of a paper bag, and (c) it almost doesn’t matter who gets the job instead. His batting seemed to be holding up until deep into the India series, and is probably good for a year or two. But it is way past time for change. It is a bit like the stage at which Atherton replaced Gooch, and the team was briefly rejuvenated (albeit the quality wasn’t really there to make it last).
But you must remember:
* he is young
* he is learning
* he will grow i to the job
* he has a ‘young’ team around him
* he is marvellous in the dressing room (just ask Peter Moores)
I am sick and tired od this pussyfooting around. The sooner he goes the better. My main feeling about Cook these days after being a fan for some time, is one of total and utter contempt for his sense of entitlement, his petula nce and his inability to ever admit he is in the wrong. I do wonder deep down if he is ashamed of his spineless behaviour back in the day, but so ehow I doubt it. Cannot wait to see the back of him. At least then we will be spared the endless shots of him standing in the field pixking his nose.
I don’t dislike Cook but I’m surprised he hasn’t been a little embarrassed by recent performances and done the decent thing. As I point out in my piece, Vaughan and Hussain (and Strauss) all resigned after enduring a run for form that wasn’t actually as bad as Alastair’s … and yet still he can’t seem to let go. It comes across as very stubborn.
Pig headed more like !
Alice tells him what to do, and she likes the extra wages that Alistair brings in while he’s Captain.
It might sound facetious, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it weren’t a little bit of the truth.
James. I agree that Cook’s tenure seems to be dragging on and it ought be Root’s time. Three thoughts:
Vaughan and Strauss quit as captains and players. Hussain didn’t last long after resigning. So is the situation with Cook slightly different? He has potentially many years left playing for England, and returning to the ranks may not be easy. There is no hurry and letting it run its course (assuming Cook does go) may not be a bad thing.
Root is our best batsman and has the potential to break Cook’s records I feel he stays fit etc. Why burden our best player with captaincy when, I think, averages tend to get worse with the burden. Certainly Vaughan went from c50 to c35.
I wonder if this is Strauss’ big test. Taking the tough, but right decision to ensure England had a new captain in the summer. If he can’t or won’t then he’s damned himself as a failure and part of the establishment.
Finally, I don’t think an England with Cook at the helm with be a match for a Smith lead Australia… so however it comes, ‘all change please’
Hi TC. I agree that it would be awkward and not entirely easy for Cook to return to the ranks. I’ve written about this before although I appear to be in the minority on this one!
I was once worried that Root’s form could be affected by the captaincy too but I’ve come to believe that England shouldn’t think negatively. Both Kohli, Williamson and Smith have gone from strength to strength with the bat since becoming captain. Root is our equivalent champion so let’s head in the same direction. New era etc!
A pretty consistent pattern from recent years is that he’ll score a stack of runs initially then lose form as the demands of the job start to wear him down.
Why would it be so tough for Cook to return to the ranks ?
He’s a good batsman, a poor captain, and supposedly possesses remarkable mental toughness. Why the concern with ‘burdening’ Root with the captaincy, and no corresponding enthusiasm for relieving Cook of the burden ?
There is no logical reason for keeping him in post.
And why the concern about there being ‘no alternative’ when he’s so obviously mediocre (or worse) as captain in any event ?
What do we have to lose – and why does no one imagine there might be an upside to appointing a new captain ?
Cook needs to be sacked and he definitely does not in my opinion deserve to right to choose when he goes.
The team is not going forward anymore and we are not much further forward if at all from when he should have been sacked in Jan 2014.
I fear it may happen that he goes but like with his ODI tenure it could be left too late to make a difference for the Ashes.
Ian, I agree to a point. Cook is England’s leading test run scorer and longest serving captain. Whether he should or not is not his fault – the ECB could have sacked him. Given this, and that he’s not done anything wrong (by that I mean bring the game into disrepute) there is something human about letting him step down with dignity. If you weren’t up to your job would you prefer you boss gave you a chance to go rather than be fired?
Of course if Cook doesn’t take the opportunity, then I hope, as I said earlier, Strauss is the “alpha male” and sacks him for all the reasons you give.
He’s already had ample chance to step aside with dignity.
Being a limpet is admirable if you’re an opening batsman; not so much if you’re a mediocre captain.
I am not against letting him resign quietly or leaving the captaincy by mutual consent but the ECB do need to act here and make a change.
Neil below makes a good point about why should he keep his job and I still don’t see anyone make a good case about why he should stay.
Ian. Agree that he needs to go, and hopefully if he doesn’t do the deed, Strauss will act.
I’m against it – the time has passed.
Indecisive as captain; indecisive in letting go of the captaincy. Thank him for his service, and sack him.
Honestly I’m baffled.
I’ve supported Cook over the years and still do as a cricketer but you used the word in the article. His position is bloody untenable.
I get wanting to give him an honourable exit, but let’s be honest he should have been sacked on the plane home.
I saw a school of thought that they may be waiting for Morgan to fail in the CT so they can relieve both at the same time and use the banner of “moving onto a new era”
Some people say there’s no rush as we don’t play until July, what they can’t tell me is why Cook SHOULD keep his job. Can anyone here?
Hi Neil. I totally agree. I’ve also argued (at various stages) that it might make sense to delay a decision until after the CT so that Root can be announced as the new captain in all formats … but what if Morgan actually does well? This whole thing smacks of playing for time so that the whole crisis blows over.
No.
Is the fact that they’ve delayed the announcement until after the limited overs matches in India a sign that he is going? Root is in India would be distracted by the attention but he comes back he can do the press conferences and the hand shakes.
I think so.
He comes across as one of those guys who knows he is not a naturally charismatic leader (or “alpha male” as you put it), but rather than just getting on with doing the best he can, feels extremely bitter about it and shows signs of jealousy towards other, more naturally charismatic and talented cricketers, and will look for any opportunity to throw them under the bus.
The result is someone stubborn and pig-headed, incredibly thin-skinned and paranoid, two-faced and selfish.
The worse things get, the more he will dig his heels in and blame everyone but himself.
Uninspiring and tactically clueless. No apparent feel for the game’s situation. No sense of urgency. It was embarrassing enough when he started, but what’s surprised me is that he’s barely improved in 59 Tests! Normally people learn. How can anyone so thick go so far?
Because the ECB bet the farm on him, that’s why! After KP was thrown under the bus the ECB and the compliant and supine media have almost turned him into a deity, all to reinforce their own gutless weaselry!
Couldn’t agree more James. I can’t wait for Root to take over the reins and join the Kohli/Williamson/Smith club. Cook will be fine going back into the ranks, I don’t see any problem with that whatsoever.
His captaincy will be shown up very quickly I think. I believe we will see the same thing happen with the test team as happened with the one day side once he was finally prised out.
Pick anyone at random in the squad; they’d quite possibly do as good a job.
Cook reminds me somewhat of MS Dhoni. Both of them are very good cricketers, but not exactly great captains (Dhoni was way better in the ODIs though). Like Dhoni, Cook is also too conservative and seem to play not to lose rather than to win. England should have won the first test, which they didn’t thanks to Cook’s negativity.
Our performances in Test matches have markedly improved ever since Kohli was made captain, all the newer captains such as Smith, Williamson & Kohli are all young and aggressive cricketers, and it reflects in their team’s performance as well. Root falls under the same criteria, better give him the captaincy now rather than later. England seem to treat the captaincy as a burden, but the other captains have taken to it quite well, and have actually improved with the added responsibility.
Great stuff Paul. Good to have an Indian perspective. India, NZ and Australia have all embraced their future with Kohli, Williamson and Smith. Why are England so reluctant to do so? Is it our natural conservatism or a bias / favouritism towards the establishment’s favourite son?
Hmm. Good piece and lays it all out clinically and professionally. Any other captain would have resigned or would have been pushed. If Cook is truly the answer then his average of losing tests will creep up and his overall losing potential will leave him with a very poor legacy.
Clarke, Dowtown and now this current lot of losers at the ECB showing all the holes in its armour. Strauss also showing his expertise in ECB failure. Establishment marches on digging its hole ever deeper. Gee whizz you couldn’t make it up.