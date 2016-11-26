The 3rd Test Facepalm Thread

Day 3

I’ll just repeat the last thing I wrote yesterday afternoon: “I sense that tomorrow could be the crucial day in the series”. Well, I bloody hope not because India were all over us like a cheap churidar kurta. We struggled to take the last four Indian wickets – enabling them to pile up a commanding 417 – and then our top order fell in a heap before the close. It was utterly depressing.

There were only two bright spots for England today. Their names were Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes. The latter picked up 5-73 and proved, yet again, that England should be relying on their seamers not subpar spinners.

Gareth Batty bowled just 16 fruitless overs in India’s innings. His place could, and perhaps should, have been given to Jake Ball. As long as a team has a good balance between pacemen and slow bowlers (and two spinners is quite enough in my humble opinion) you’re better off simply picking your best bowlers, irrespective of the surface.

Anyway, it’s probably a red herring to blame the bowling attack when your top order has failed twice in the same match. England find themselves in this rather large hole, or perhaps I should call it an abyss, because we can’t bat for toffee.

Once again Cook was all over the place – he was almost lbw twice before he was finally clean bowled through the gate in rather embarrassing fashion – and Moeen Ali played another desperately poor shot. I’m sorry Mo but you looked like a number eight in this game.

When Jonny Bairstow somewhat unfortunately feathered a ball that kept low to Patel, England were really up against it. When Stokes was lbw to Ashwin just before the close, we were probably through the wall and beyond it.

It’s hard to see us coming back from 78-4 (still 56 behind and with Hameed nursing an injury). Unless something remarkable happens the game will be done and dusted by this time tomorrow.

It’s hard to know what to say when you’ve been so comprehensively outplayed. Some used the pitch as an excuse at Vizag, and said it was a ‘win the toss, win the game’ kind of surface. Well, we don’t even have that excuse this time. Unless we can concoct some sort of tenuous ‘win the toss, lose the game’ logic.

Can you see us escaping our current predicament? It’s got to be highly unlikely now. They say that one bad session can cost you a test match. Well, England had three stinkers today. Credit must go to India, of course, but boy we haven’t helped ourselves.

So it guess it’s over to you Joe Root. You are now the only thing standing in the way of a 2-0 deficit. You’ll need an ally or two along the way – which might be Jos Buttler or someone like Chris Woakes – but it will take a Headlingley ’81 type miracle to save our skins from here.

Day Two

Unfortunately I wasn’t able to watch too much of Sunday’s play – something called ‘family’ got in the way – but thankfully I saw the passage of play that defined the day.

India were coasting at 148-2 when a flurry of wickets just after tea got England right back into things. The game is now poised intriguingly, and if we can break the crucial Ashwin and Jadeja partnership early tomorrow morning then we’ll be in a strong position.

It has been an interesting test match thus far. Not because the quality has been particularly good – both sides have been careless and will be kicking themselves to an extent – but because error strewn games often create intriguing contests that oscillate wildly.

Both teams will be very disappointed with how they’ve batted. Although India, and now England, have bowled tidily, the batsmen simply haven’t made the most of this good batting pitch. Some decent deliveries have been bowled, don’t get me wrong, but most of the wickets have come through poor shots and errors of judgement.

England’s top order should’ve been court marshalled after their performance yesterday morning. But India threw away their advantage during a crazy half hour in which their middle order imploded in a similar fashion.

First of all Pujara, who made yet another century, lost focus and hit a rank long-hop straight down a fielder’s throat. Then the luckless Rahane, who should probably go for a few beers with Ballance and Duckett, failed to pick Rashid’s googly and was trapped lbw. Initially I thought it was outside the line but DRS adjudged it was umpire’s call.

Worse was to come for India when Nair’s first tests innings came to an abrupt end thanks to a classic ‘yes … no … sorry’ balls up by Kohli. It was a brilliant piece of fielding by Buttler.

At this point it looked as though India were doing a good impression of England in Dhaka. When Stokes then removed Kohli – who finally edged one outside off stump to Bairstow – I could hardly believe my eyes. England were on top and marching towards a first innings lead.

Unfortunately however, India rallied in the last hour. Ashwin and Jadeja, who are both more than handy with the willow, saw the hosts through to the close. But India aren’t out of the woods yet. Batting last is rarely easy in this part of the world, so they’ll need a lead of at least sixty or seventy tomorrow. And that aint gonna to be easy.

Unlike Rajkot and Vizag, this game could go either way now. Don’t forget to set your alarm for 3.45am and then pull a sickie. I sense that tomorrow could be a crucial day in the series.

Day One

Well that was crap. We actually won the toss this time but threw the opportunity away. In what were described by Mike Atherton as ‘the best batting conditions of the whole winter’ we limped to a flaccid 268-8. Several batsmen got in but then threw their wickets away in a fit of carelessness. My old headmaster would have called it ‘decidedly unsatisfactory’.

Perhaps we shouldn’t get carried away with the doom and gloom at this stage, because we might (in theory) bowl India out for a similar total. However, on today’s evidence I think that’s probably unlikely. Other than the ripsnorter that dismissed Prince Haseeb, the ball hardly deviated all day. There was no seam movement and bugger all turn. 400 should’ve been well within reach.

The fate of England innings often rests squarely on the shoulders of Cook and Root. And today, alas, both were rubbish. Cook was dropped twice on his way to 27 (he effectively made 27-3) and Root played a shot so bad it almost broke my television … although I’m sure my Mrs would’ve blamed me had the coffee cup I hurled across the room actually hit the screen.

I don’t think I’ve seen such an accomplished player play across the line so badly since Graham Gooch was being schooled by Terry Alderman in the 1980s.

Next to go was Moeen Ali who reminded bowlers around the world that he’s not exactly the best exponent of the pull. Keep it in your locker next time Mo. And then there was Ben Stokes, who ran down the pitch, missed the ball by a mile, and might as well have kept on walking towards the pavilion. It was an ugly moment.

It was the fifth wicket, which has been by far England’s most productive partnership this year, which temporarily restored some sanity. Jonny Bairstow was excellent yet again – he nearly always delivers when the team needs it most – and Jos Buttler was also a pleasant surprise.

Although it’s easy for eye-players like Buttler to push though the line on flat wickets (the lack of movement means their technique isn’t tested) what impressed me was the application Jos showed. He strolled to the wicket with the team under massive pressure but he dug in admirably. It was a proper test innings by what looked like a proper test batsman … until he chipped an innocuous ball to extra cover. Well, he wasn’t the only one to get in and then screw up.

At this point in the day, England’s best hope was for Jonny and Chris Woakes to see England through to the end of the day. A score of 280-6 wouldn’t have been particularly good, but it wouldn’t have been an outright disaster. Unfortunately however, neither was able to stick around until the close. When Bairstow was trapped lbw and then Woakes was clean bowled, it capped off a dismal day in an aptly depressing way.

Tune in tomorrow for what’s likely to be another tale of angst and misery. It’s a good thing us humble English folk relish adversity.

James Morgan